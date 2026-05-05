Antoine Souma Discusses How Short-Form Video Is Reshaping Destination Discovery on Social Media

Antoine Souma remembers the moment he understood that travel content had entered a new era. The Los Angeles-based travel blogger and digital storyteller has built his career on understanding how platforms shape the way people relate to places. Since 2017, Souma has produced travel guides, photography, and video content that bridge the gap between authentic experience and strategic brand communication.

His collaborations with tourism boards, hotels, and lifestyle brands have given him a front-row view of how TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts have fundamentally reorganized the traveler’s path from passive dreamer to active booker, and what that reorganization demands from the brands trying to keep pace.

From Search Bars to Scroll Feeds: A New Discovery Paradigm

Not long ago, destination discovery followed a relatively predictable pattern. A traveler had a vague idea of a beach, a city, or a region, and went looking for it through search engines, travel magazines, or the recommendations of people they knew. Inspiration was largely intentional, and people sought out travel content when they were already in a planning mindset.

Short-form video inverted that model. Today, millions of travelers encounter destinations they had never considered, and in many cases had never heard of, through a sixty-second clip that surfaced between a cooking tutorial and a comedy sketch.

The discovery is ambient, almost accidental, and precisely because of that, it carries an emotional charge that deliberate search rarely replicates. The viewer was not looking for the Faroe Islands or the backstreets of Medina, but the content found them, and it found them in a moment of openness instead of calculation.

Antoine Souma has watched this shift ripple through the tourism industry with particular intensity.

“Short-form video doesn’t just show people a destination,” he says. “It makes them feel something before they’ve had a chance to be skeptical. That emotional entry point is incredibly powerful, and brands that understand how to create it are seeing results that traditional advertising simply cannot match.”

The implication for destination marketers is significant, as the competition is no longer just other travel brands but every other piece of content competing for attention on the same feed.

Why Authenticity Travels Faster Than Production Value

One of the most counterintuitive lessons that short-form video has delivered to the travel industry is that production value, beyond a certain threshold, can actually work against a piece of content. The cinematic drone footage and color-graded resort montages that once defined aspirational travel marketing feel, on a platform like TikTok, oddly inert.

They signal advertisers, not travelers, and modern audiences have developed a finely tuned sensitivity to that distinction. What performs is specificity, like the sound of rain on a corrugated roof in a Vietnamese village or the texture of a souk in Morocco caught in late afternoon light.

Moments like a creator’s genuine reaction to tasting something unexpected are not polished moments but instead precise ones. The sense that someone is showing you something real rather than performing travel for the camera is what stops the scroll. Souma has built his creative philosophy around exactly that principle, and it informs every partnership he takes on.

“I always say that the goal isn’t to make a place look beautiful,” he notes. “Any photographer can make a place look beautiful. The goal is to make a viewer feel the specific quality of being there, the heat, the noise, the smell of the market. When you achieve that in fifteen seconds, you’ve done something remarkable.”

Platform Dynamics and the Geography of Virality

Not all short-form platforms operate the same way, and understanding their distinct cultures is essential for any travel brand or creator serious about destination marketing.

TikTok’s algorithm is among the most aggressive discovery engines ever built, capable of delivering niche content to massive audiences with no follower base required. A video about a lesser-known island in the Philippines can reach hundreds of thousands of users who have never engaged with travel content before, simply because the platform’s interest graph detected a pattern worth amplifying.

Instagram Reels operates with a somewhat different logic, weighted more heavily toward existing follower relationships and aesthetic coherence with a creator’s established visual identity. YouTube Shorts, meanwhile, benefits from integration with YouTube’s broader search architecture, making it particularly effective for content that answers specific traveler questions like what to eat in a city, how to navigate a transit system, or when to visit a region for optimal weather.

Souma encourages the tourism boards and hospitality brands he works with to think of each platform as a distinct editorial environment. Repurposing the same clip across all three platforms rarely performs as well as content conceived with a specific platform’s audience and algorithm in mind.

“You have to speak the language of the platform,” he explains, “because the platform’s audience has already learned to feel the difference between content that belongs there and content that was made somewhere else and dropped in.”

That sensitivity, to context, to culture, to the unspoken norms of each digital community, is what separates brands that gain traction from those that generate impressions without impact.

The Emerging Role of Short-Form Video in the Booking Journey

Outside of its power as a discovery tool, short-form video is increasingly influential at later stages of the traveler’s decision-making process. Research consistently shows that consumers turn to video content for validation, seeking out clips that confirm their impressions, answer practical questions, or simply remind them why they wanted to go somewhere in the first place.

A destination that has a rich library of authentic short-form content available across platforms provides that validation at every stage of the journey, from initial inspiration through final booking. For hotels and resorts, this has meaningful implications for how they think about owned content.

Souma sees the integration of short-form video into the full booking funnel as one of the most important strategic opportunities available to travel brands right now. The brands that are building content libraries with genuine intentionality are the ones positioning themselves for sustained visibility as platform algorithms continue to reward consistency and authenticity over volume. The destination discovery landscape has been reshaped, and the map favors those who learned to move with it.

Crafting a Short-Form Video Strategy That Endures

The brands that will matter most in destination marketing are not those with the largest budgets, but those developing a coherent creative voice that audiences seek out rather than simply encounter. Short-form video, at its best, is an ongoing conversation between a brand and a community bound by a shared passion for place.

Antoine Souma’s immersive destination content reflects exactly that commitment, to capturing what a place actually feels like, and to the traveler waiting to feel something worth chasing.

Antoine Souma is a Los Angeles–based travel blogger and digital storyteller who has created immersive destination content since 2017. His work, spanning travel guides, photography, and video, helps tourism boards, hotels, and lifestyle brands connect authentically with modern travelers through compelling, culturally rooted storytelling.