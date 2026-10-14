Antarctica2030 Presses Hobart Meeting for Peninsula Marine Protected Area

Antarctica2030 is urging governments meeting in Hobart from Oct. 19 to 30 to adopt a marine protected area around the Antarctic Peninsula and set a roadmap for a representative Southern Ocean system by 2030.

The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources has designated two MPAs, around the South Orkney Islands and in the Ross Sea region. It has created no new protected areas since 2016, even though members agreed in 2009 to finish a representative network by 2012.

“Antarctica has a long history of successful international cooperation that offers a basis for further progress,” said José María Figueres, Chair of Antarctica2030. “Sustained political support can help negotiators work towards consensus. Our discussions suggest there may be hope for an agreement, but much will depend on continued engagement by leaders in the lead-up to Hobart and during the meeting itself.”

The immediate ask is the proposed Antarctic Peninsula, or Domain 1, MPA, covering about 456,000 square kilometers (roughly 176,000 square miles). The area holds penguin and seal colonies and feeding grounds for migratory whales, with krill supporting much of the food web. Warming and sea-ice change are altering those habitats while fishing has concentrated in the same waters. The proposal would bar krill fishing inside coastal foraging ranges of nesting and breeding animals and add seasonal closures in a separate zone on top of existing CCAMLR rules.

The group also wants a parallel precautionary plan for the krill fishery. The fishery reached its catch threshold months early in 2026 for the second year in a row. The suggested approach would spread effort across spatial units, split winter and summer catches, expand monitoring including for whales, and allow only stepwise, science-based catch increases tied to progress on the wider MPA system.

“Protecting nursery and feeding habitats serves an ecological purpose that catch limits alone cannot fulfil. Likewise, the MPA alone will not provide the precautionary management needed for sustainable krill fishery,” said Zac Goldsmith of Antarctica2030. “Governments have the means to conserve these areas while managing fishing responsibly. The outcome must safeguard the wider ecosystem and put those protections fully into effect.”

Proposals for East Antarctica and the Weddell Sea remain on the table. The Weddell Sea has been flagged as a potential climate refuge for cold-adapted wildlife and a research site with limited human activity. Together the outstanding proposals would cover millions of square kilometers and contribute to the broader goal of protecting 30 percent of the ocean by 2030.

“Agreeing the Antarctic Peninsula MPA should establish momentum that carries through to the full Southern Ocean,” said Monica Medina of Antarctica2030. “Governments should leave Hobart with a common understanding of the decisions that follow to complete representative Southern Ocean protection, and how to deliver them by 2030. That would be a lasting contribution to ocean conservation and effective multilateral cooperation.”

CCAMLR decides by consensus. A Hobart deal would still require members to turn the text into on-the-water rules, monitoring and enforcement. The early krill closures are the concrete pressure: the catch limit is being hit before the season ends, while the MPA file has sat open for years.