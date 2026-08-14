Antarctic Krill Fishery Shuts Early for Second Straight Year as Protection Calls Mount

For the second year in a row, and just one day after World Krill Day, the Antarctic krill fishery has been forced to close early. The shutdown, announced on August 12, 2026, came after vessels hit the 620,000-tonne trigger catch limit months ahead of the planned season end. Scientists gathered at the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research Open Science Conference say the repeated early closure is a clear signal that management of one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing fisheries needs urgent reform.

Krill form the base of the Southern Ocean food web. Penguins, whales, seals and many other species rely on them. Fishing effort has grown more concentrated around the Antarctic Peninsula, the same waters where wildlife depends on dense krill swarms during breeding and feeding seasons. Overall catches remain a modest share of total biomass estimates, yet concentrating effort in key predator foraging zones can leave less food close to colonies. Animals already stressed by a warming climate then have to travel farther to find enough prey.

That concentration is exactly why Marine Protected Areas matter. Properly designed MPAs keep industrial fishing out of the places where marine life gathers to feed and breed, giving penguins, whales and seals breathing room while climate pressures mount. CCAMLR members agreed in 2009 to build a representative network of Southern Ocean MPAs. No new MPA has been adopted since 2016. The Antarctic Peninsula, where most of the current fishing occurs, still lacks protection even though a proposal has sat on the table for years.

When Conservation Measure 51-07 expired in late 2024, the rules that once spread fishing across four management zones disappeared. CCAMLR’s own Scientific Committee later judged the resulting concentration “not precautionary” and called for quick reform. No replacement system was agreed at the Commission’s 2025 annual meeting.

The early closure also arrives while formal objections from ASOC and WWF to the Marine Stewardship Council’s recertification of the fishery are still under review, sharpening questions about claims that the fishery is a global model of sustainability.

“Two consecutive early closures should be a wake-up call for everyone who cares about the future of Antarctica,” said José María Figueres, former President of Costa Rica and Antarctica2030 Chair. “This is not simply about reaching a catch limit. It is about whether the international community is managing human activities in one of Earth’s last great wildernesses with the level of precaution that science demands. Antarctica is a global commons. We cannot continue short-term exploitation while the governance system struggles to keep pace with accelerating ecological change.”

Most of the catch supplies omega-3 supplements and aquaculture feed. Over the past decade, vessels linked to Norwegian company Aker QRILL have taken roughly 63 percent of the total harvest.

MSC and industry voices point out that total catches are still a small fraction of estimated biomass. Scientists counter that the real issue is location, not just volume. Penguins, whales and seals need dense local krill patches near their colonies, not an average spread across the entire Southern Ocean. Biomass estimates themselves rest on surveys taken before the recent sharp losses of Antarctic sea ice and the rapid ecosystem shifts now underway. Uncertainties about abundance, distribution and the combined effects of climate change and fishing remain large.

“The whole point of Certification is to give consumers confidence that they’re part of the solution and not the problem,” said Zac Goldsmith, former UK Environment Secretary and Antarctica2030 Champion. “When the management system’s own scientific advisers acknowledge the system is falling far short, that should prompt more, not less scrutiny. This must really be a wake-up call for government members of CCAMLR. The world will not forgive continued stalling and failure.”

The timing is especially stark for Antarctic wildlife. Earlier this year the IUCN listed both the emperor penguin and the Antarctic fur seal as Endangered, citing declining krill availability linked to climate change as a major factor.

Hitting the catch limit year after year is not proof the system is working. It is a warning. Governments must keep commercial interests from filling the space that intergovernmental decision-making is supposed to occupy inside CCAMLR.

When CCAMLR members meet later this year they need to deliver a full package of reforms: restore precautionary spatial rules that stop fishing from piling up in wildlife hotspots, adopt a modern ecosystem-based management system for krill, establish the long-proposed Antarctic Peninsula (Domain 1) Marine Protected Area, set a clear roadmap to protect 30 percent of the Southern Ocean with a representative MPA network by 2030, and keep conservation decisions grounded in independent science and transparent international governance.

“The responsibility for safeguarding Antarctica rests with governments acting collectively through CCAMLR,” said José María Figueres, former President of Costa Rica and Antarctica2030 Champion. “Industry has an important role to play, but conservation outcomes must ultimately be determined through transparent, science-based international governance.”