Antarctic Commission Ends Hobart Meeting Without New Marine Protected Areas or Krill Rules

Two weeks of negotiations at the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources concluded without agreement on any of the proposed marine protected areas in the Southern Ocean or new precautionary measures to manage the Antarctic krill fishery. As climate change accelerates and fishing pressure concentrates, another year of inaction leaves the Southern Ocean’s ecosystem increasingly vulnerable.

Many CCAMLR Members made enormous efforts to make progress, engaging constructively in negotiations, showing flexibility in pursuit of consensus, while remaining steadfast in their commitment to CCAMLR’s core conservation principles.

“While progress was made, it is still regrettable that there are no meaningful outcomes that would increase protections for ecosystems and species increasingly under pressure from fishing and climate change,” said Claire Christian, ASOC Executive Director.

Significant discussions focused on the Domain 1 (Antarctic Peninsula) MPA. While consensus was not reached, many CCAMLR Members agreed to participate in an intersessional process to continue the momentum from negotiations during the meeting.

“Argentina and Chile once again demonstrated strong leadership at this year’s CCAMLR meeting in Hobart, advancing the Domain 1 Marine Protected Area (D1 MPA) proposal, with firm support from Brazil and Uruguay. Although consensus was not reached, an important step forward was achieved, placing us in a much stronger position to secure agreement on the establishment of the D1 MPA in the near future,” said Rodolfo Werner, Agenda Antártica, Co-founder and Senior Advisor.

In 2009, CCAMLR committed to establishing a representative system of MPAs across the Southern Ocean. Seventeen years later, only two MPAs have been established, with 5 additional MPAs being proposed, including a new MPA proposal in East Antarctica by China submitted this year. A decade has passed since the adoption of the last MPA.

“For the tenth year in a row, CCAMLR’s 27 members are leaving Hobart without agreement on long-overdue protections for the western Antarctic Peninsula. Despite extraordinary efforts by the representatives of Argentina and Chile to find common ground, the Commission once again failed to reach consensus on protecting this globally important ecosystem and honoring its commitment to create a representative network of marine protected areas in the waters around Antarctica,” said Nicholas Kirkham, who leads Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy’s work to safeguard Antarctica’s Southern Ocean.

This lack of progress is particularly troubling given CCAMLR’s mandate. CCAMLR is, first and foremost, a conservation body. Its continued lack of ability to translate scientific advice and longstanding commitments into action raises serious questions about its ability to fulfill its mandate.

“With the first Conference of the Parties to the High Seas Treaty (BBNJ Agreement) approaching, and global momentum for ocean protection growing, CCAMLR must accelerate its decision-making to match the urgency and ambition needed to safeguard marine biodiversity,” said Emily Grilly, WWF-Australia’s Ocean Conservation Manager.

ASOC is a coalition of conservation organisations from around the world working to protect Antarctic and Southern Ocean ecosystems. CCAMLR is the international body responsible for conserving Antarctic marine ecosystems and managing fishing in the Southern Ocean.