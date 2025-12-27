Anna Sherman Hosts an Exclusive Private Session in Dubai in Partnership With Leo Beauty Club

On 24 December, Dubai hosted a Private Session led by Anna Sherman, Maye Musk’s manager on the theme “A New Era of Professionalism: Speed, Meaning, Reputation.”

Anna also manages her own blogs, where she shares insights and personal experience on Instagram and Telegram.

The event was held in partnership with the luxury beauty salon Leo Beauty Club, bringing together a select circle of like-minded professionals.

“In this era of information overload, it is truly vital to meet and communicate with people who have real knowledge. In just one hour, we gained carefully selected and valuable insights into work, personal life, and communication. I am deeply grateful to Anna Sherman for the opportunity to co-organise this unforgettable event,” said Alona Shevtsova, Leo Beauty Club Ambassador.

Anna noted that in today’s rapidly changing world, it is essential to respond quickly and remain deeply engaged in our work. She emphasised that true success is built on discipline rather than motivation.

Throughout the evening, participants explored essential questions shaping today’s professional landscape:

What defines true professionalism in an age of speed?

How can a career be built around meaning, not just achievement?

Does reputation still matter — and how is it formed today?

During the session, Anna emphasised that in today’s era of information overload, the ability to listen to oneself and remain professional and principled is essential — both in public and private life. She spoke about the importance of personal integrity as a foundation for long-term success and credibility.

Anna also introduced the 5:59 paradox, explaining how disciplined timing and intentional decision-making can support goal achievement and sustainable performance. In addition, she addressed the role of artificial intelligence, outlining where it can serve as a powerful tool for growth and efficiency, and where it may become a potential risk if used without clarity, ethics, or strategy.

Designed as a live dialogue rather than a traditional talk, the Private Session created a space for meaningful discussion among individuals who value depth, clarity, and long-term impact in their professional lives.

This exclusive gathering was created for those who seek more than generic career advice. In an atmosphere of trust and openness, guests gained direct access to Anna Sherman’s unique perspective — shaped by years of managing the reputation and career of one of the world’s most influential women.

The Private Session became not only a conversation, but a reflection on modern success, responsibility, and the value of intentional career building in a rapidly changing world.