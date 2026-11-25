Andrew Jordan is the superintendent of Oakwood CUSD #76 in Vermilion County, Illinois. Before that, he spent four years as principal and two years as the superintendent of Donovan CUSD #3 and was named Illinois Principals Association Principal of the Year in 2022. He also spent years outside education, co-owning J3 Timing and the Wine Run 5K with his brother and running the Stockton 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament for fifteen years. In this conversation, he talks about what he would do differently if he were starting his career in school leadership today.

If You Could Walk Into Your First Year as a Principal Again, What Would You Change?

I would slow down. When you first step into a leadership role, you want to prove you belong there. You see ten things that need fixing, and you want to fix all ten in the first semester. I did some of that. Looking back, I would have picked two or three things and let the rest wait a year. Staff and families need to see that you are steady before they will follow you into anything new. I understood that in theory early on. I understand it in my bones now.

Your Background Includes Running Businesses and a Basketball Tournament Before You Were Deep Into School Administration. Does That History Change What Hindsight Looks Like for You?

It does, because I made plenty of mistakes in those settings before I ever ran a school. Timing a road race or organizing a basketball tournament for fifteen years teaches you that something will go wrong on the day, no matter how much you planned. I carried that lesson into education, but I wish I had carried it in sooner and more completely. Early in my administrative career, I still expected plans to go the way I wrote them down. I know better now. The plan is a starting point, not a guarantee.

Is There a Specific Decision From Earlier in Your Career You Would Handle Differently Today?

Grant funding is the clearest example. I was awarded a High-Impact Tutoring Grant through Illinois State University from 2022 to 2024 and a Stronger Connections Grant through the Illinois State Board of Education in 2024. Chasing funding like that takes real time, and earlier in my career I underestimated how much. I would have set aside dedicated planning time from day one instead of fitting grant work around everything else. A grant that pays off for students is worth the hours, but only if you budget for those hours honestly instead of hoping they appear.

What Would You Tell Yourself About Communicating With Staff?

Say less, and say it more often. When I was newer to leadership, I thought a long, thorough message covered everything a staff member might need. What I have learned is that people retain short, repeated messages far better than one long one. If something matters, I would rather mention it briefly three times than explain it once in full. I wish someone had told me that plainly instead of letting me figure it out through trial and error.

Looking Back, Is There a Skill You Wish You Had Built Sooner?

Reading a budget the way an accountant reads it, not just the way an educator reads it. I learned school finance the way most administrators do, on the job, piece by piece, as decisions came up. It worked, but it was slower than it needed to be. If I were starting over, I would push myself to understand the finance side early and in depth, before I needed it for a specific decision. Waiting until you need the knowledge means you are always learning under pressure.

You Served as Principal for Four Years Before Becoming Superintendent. Would You Approach the Jump to Superintendent Differently Knowing What You Know Now?

The professional background of Andrew Jordan Principal, provides further context for his transition from school administration to district-level leadership. I would spend more time early on with people outside the building, not just inside it. As a principal, your attention is naturally pulled toward staff, students, and classrooms, and that is correct. A superintendent also has to maintain relationships with the school board, with state representatives, and with community partners. I took part in Illinois State Representative Jason Bunting’s Educational Committee once I was already in the role. I wish I had built those kinds of outside relationships earlier, before the superintendency made them necessary, instead of starting from scratch once the title changed.

Given Everything You Have Learned, Is There Anything About Your Approach That Has Not Changed at All?

The instinct to stay close to the people the decisions affect. That is true whether it was a basketball tournament raising money for a town or a school district deciding how to spend grant funds. I have changed how I communicate, how I plan, and how early I start on something. I have not changed the habit of asking the people closest to a problem what they actually need before I decide what to do about it. If I started over tomorrow, that is the one thing I would keep exactly as it is.

If a New Principal Asked You for One Piece of Hindsight, What Would You Give Them?

Patience with the pace of change, paired with urgency about the people in front of you. Those two things sound like they conflict, but they do not. You can take two years to fully rebuild a program and still treat the student sitting in your office today like the most important thing on your schedule. I did not always balance that well early on. I would tell a new principal to expect that balance to take practice, and to forgive themselves when it is uneven in year one. It gets steadier with every year after that.