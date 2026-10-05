For one night in South Florida, Brazilian cinema stepped into a setting known for design, hospitality, and a polished sense of occasion. Deixe-me Viver, a feature film starring Mônica Carvalho and Cat Dantas and directed and produced by Walther Neto, was presented during the 30th edition of the Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival, one of the leading events dedicated to Brazilian audiovisual work abroad.

The film’s presence in the city continued with a Premiere Cocktail connected to Delano Residences & Hotel Miami at 400 Biscayne Boulevard, where guests gathered around a story rooted in Trancoso, Porto Seguro, and shaped by themes of love, family, time, and farewell.

For André and Daniella Cunha Lima, the occasion was more than a film screening. It reflected how luxury addresses are increasingly becoming part of a wider social world, where architecture, hospitality, art, and personal relationships can share the same space.

At a Glance

Deixe-me Viver was presented during the 30th edition of the Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival, followed by a Premiere Cocktail connected to Delano Residences & Hotel Miami at 400 Biscayne Boulevard. André and Daniella Cunha Lima joined a celebration that brought Brazilian storytelling, Trancoso, and Miami luxury into the same room.

Where the Story Begins

Deixe-me Viver carries the tagline, “If destiny is inevitable, transform the path.” The film follows Júlia, played by Cat Dantas, a young woman facing a terminal illness. She asks her mother, Andréa, played by Mônica Carvalho, to respect her wish to leave the hospital and live the time she has left with meaning.

That decision creates conflict with Albert, her father, played by Humberto Martins, and leads the family through a journey of courage, affection, reconciliation, and goodbye.

The subject is emotional, but the film’s larger message is simple and universal: time matters most when it is shared with the people we love.

A Story Rooted in Trancoso

Part of the film’s strength comes from its setting. Trancoso is not treated as a simple backdrop. Its light, landscape, nature, and atmosphere shape the emotional world of the story.

For viewers in South Florida, the film introduced Trancoso not only as a location, but as a place with rhythm, memory, and identity. That visual presence helped turn the screening into more than a cinematic moment. It became a window into Brazil’s coastal beauty, its communities, and its storytelling traditions.

The film’s next major celebration is expected to take place in Brazil, with a premiere in the historic Quadrado of Trancoso. The return carries special meaning because the local community welcomed the production, supported the filming, and became part of the work itself.

A Delano Moment

The Premiere Cocktail connected to Delano Residences & Hotel Miami gave the film a setting that matched its refined, international tone. At 400 Biscayne Boulevard, the Delano name carries its own associations: design, hospitality, social presence, and a long relationship with the city’s sense of glamour.

That made the pairing feel natural. Deixe-me Viver brought the emotion of Brazilian cinema. Delano brought the atmosphere of a luxury address shaped for hosting, conversation, and a sense of occasion.

For André Cunha Lima, that overlap reflects what many international clients now look for when considering South Florida.

“Miami has become a place where international clients want more than property information,” says André Cunha Lima. “They want to understand the lifestyle, the culture, and the community around the places they are considering.”

André and Daniella Cunha Lima’s Role

André and Daniella Cunha Lima brought together several elements that shaped the occasion: Brazilian heritage, South Florida property, design, hospitality, and cross-border relationships.

Their work in the luxury property market often extends beyond showing residences. For clients arriving from abroad, understanding a neighborhood, a building, or a branded development also means understanding the atmosphere around it.

A project like Delano is not only an address. It sits within a larger story about Downtown Miami, hospitality-led residences, curated experiences, and the city’s growing appeal to global buyers.

The Cast Behind the Film

Directed by Walther Neto, Deixe-me Viver brings together a Brazilian cast that includes Mônica Carvalho, Cat Dantas, Humberto Martins, Roberta Rodrigues, Stephano Strand, Daniela Albuquerque, Oscar Magrini, Fernanda Arraes, Luciana Vendramini, and others.

The film’s cast and creative team give the project a strong Brazilian identity while allowing its central themes to travel easily across borders. The story is specific in place and language, but broad in feeling.

That is part of what made the South Florida presentation resonate. The audience did not need to be from Brazil to understand the emotional pull of the film.

What the Premiere Suggests About Luxury Now

Luxury has always been tied to place, but today it is increasingly tied to experience. A residence, hotel, or branded tower carries more meaning when it becomes a setting for art, conversation, and shared memory.

The Deixe-me Viver Premiere Cocktail captured that shift. It brought a Brazilian film into a Delano environment and created a moment where cinema, hospitality, and luxury living could sit together without feeling forced.

For André and Daniella Cunha Lima, the occasion offered a clear example of how a residence can represent more than a purchase. It can become part of a person’s wider world, linking them to identity, place, and stories that continue long after the night ends.

More information about Delano Residences is available here: Delano Residences | New Development.

Additional information about Deixe-me Viver is available here: Deixe-me Viver.