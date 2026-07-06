AmeriCorps Awards $19.8 Million to Expand Volunteer Opportunities for Americans 55 and Older

AmeriCorps announced Monday that 130 organizations across the country will receive federal funding to expand volunteer service for Americans aged 55 and older. The $19.8 million investment aims to strengthen the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program, which taps into the skills and experience of older adults to tackle local needs.

The grants will help organizations recruit, train and manage volunteers who contribute in areas such as combating elder abuse and financial exploitation, supporting families, advancing intergenerational education, and providing essential services like transportation and housing assistance. Nationwide, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP already engages more than 108,000 volunteers who bring decades of lived experience to their communities.

“Every day, older adults serving in AmeriCorps RSVP demonstrate that impact has no age limit,” said Robin Corindo, Acting Director of AmeriCorps Seniors. “By sharing their lived experience and deep well of knowledge, they strengthen communities in countless ways. From supporting veterans and military families, tutoring children, to helping neighborhoods prepare for and recover from disasters, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteers are the backbone of community service nationwide. This funding opportunity will enable even more older Americans to stay active, connected, and engaged while making a measurable difference in the lives of others.”

Eligible recipients included nonprofits, faith-based groups, Tribal Nations, state and local governments, and institutions of higher education. The funding will expand service opportunities and support high-impact programs tailored to local priorities.

This latest round of awards underscores the growing recognition of older adults as vital contributors to civic life. After retirement, many seniors look for meaningful ways to give back, and programs like RSVP offer flexible roles that can be worked around their schedules, while meeting real community needs.

In recent years, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers have been especially helpful, stepping up during emergencies, mentoring youth and filling service gaps in rural and urban areas alike. Officials say the new grants will help scale these efforts and bring even more experienced voices into the fold.

For more information on the awardees and how to get involved, interested individuals and organizations can visit AmeriCorps.gov/RSVP. The agency continues to emphasize service as a cornerstone of national strength, offering opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to make a difference.