Americans Everywhere Are Gearing Up for Super Bowl LX

It’s that team of the year again when the general population can’t ignore Super Bowl Sunday. A huge part of American culture, this season’s clash will be watched by over 100 million people once again as the New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a highly anticipated annual championship decider.

When is it?

Some NFL fans have already booked the following day off work, but not every Super Bowl viewer is as well prepared. The game is on February 8 with a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff time. Taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, it’s a rematch of the 2014 Super Bowl, when Tom Brady’s Patriots reigned supreme in a thrilling 28-24 clash. For fans who make fantasy picks and indulge in Super Bowl NFL betting, it’s a truly unmissable occasion, given both what’s at stake and the previous meeting between the two teams.

How to watch the game

Millions of Americans will also be deciding on the best way to watch the massive NFL clash. The game airs on NBC, while Telemundo is also airing a Spanish-language broadcast. Some fans will also opt for streaming services like Peacock, particularly if they’re on the move and need to watch the game on devices like smartphones and tablets. You can also watch the encounter on NFL+ with an NFL+ subscription. Ultimately, fans have a number of viable options.

Parties everywhere

For many NFL fans, hosting their neighbors and loved ones for this season’s Super Bowl matchup is an enticing opportunity. A great way to bring people together and to see who lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy, there isn’t another show quite like the Super Bowl. There’s also something for everyone, with pre-game festivities to watch, this season’s halftime show by Bad Bunny to dance along to, and hundreds of celebrities to spot in the crowd. For homeowners everywhere, ensuring they put on a party to remember will be the aim.

Bars will be packed

For the people of America, alongside staying at home and hosting parties, many football fans also want to sample the atmosphere on offer in their local towns and cities. As such, frequenting sports bars for the big game is a preference for many. Many bars also host live music for the event, while there are football-themed decorations everywhere, detailed food and drinks menus for guests to enjoy, and so much more. Many bars require pre-purchased tickets to enter, although some venues are open to everyone on the day. A wonderful way to take in such a massive occasion, sports bars always offer an unrivalled atmosphere.

Food will be put away

Speaking of bars offering extensive food and drinks options, plenty of planning goes into the grub on offer for an average Super Bowl get-together. Whether it’s the aforementioned bars serving up dirty burgers and gorgeous pizzas, or homeowners bringing out their famous chicken and nachos recipes, no Super Bowl occasion is worth attending without a solid collection of food to get through. All over America, people will be raiding their local grocery stores for the finest of ingredients, while fans will also be heavily reliant on their Uber Eats apps should they run out of food on the day.

It’s unmissable

Overall, Super Bowl LX really is unmissable. A game where heroes emerge with the trophy, and villains can’t wait to escape into the locker room, everything is left on the field when two NFL behemoths clash in such a high-stakes encounter. There will be tears, strong doses of drama, and the type of entertainment you won’t see again until next season’s Super Bowl.