Amazon, Alphabet and Intel Drop as AI Spending Spooks Markets

U.S. stocks closed the week lower on October 30 after a late-month sell-off concentrated in technology shares. The S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.9 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.1 percent. Intel sank nearly 29 percent—its worst session in decades—after issuing a fourth-quarter outlook that missed expectations, citing ongoing weakness in personal-computer demand. Amazon and Alphabet also declined sharply following results that highlighted continued heavy investment in artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Amazon maintained guidance for roughly $220 billion in cash capital expenditures this year, while free cash flow for the trailing 12 months turned negative by more than $40 billion. Alphabet’s advertising and search businesses underperformed even as Google Cloud grew strongly, and the company signaled further increases in capital spending.

The reaction reflects a broader recalibration. Across the largest hyperscalers, capital outlays have already reached hundreds of billions in 2026, with full-year totals projected well above $700 billion for Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and peers combined. Investors have accepted elevated spending so long as cloud growth remained robust. Amazon Web Services posted 39 percent revenue growth in the quarter, its fastest pace in nearly five years, and Intel’s data-center and AI segment rose sharply. Yet the same reports also showed that the cash required to build that capacity is arriving faster than the monetization of it. When free cash flow turns negative and forward guidance disappoints, the market’s willingness to look past near-term dilution diminishes.

Macroeconomic data released the same week complicated the picture. Third-quarter GDP expanded at a 3.4 percent annualized rate, driven by consumer spending and business investment. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures index, rose to 3.6 percent year-over-year in September. The central bank held its policy rate steady at 3.75–4 percent on October 28, with two officials dissenting in favor of an immediate hike. Markets still price a meaningful chance of further tightening in December. Higher borrowing costs raise the hurdle rate for multi-year data-center projects that generate little immediate cash.

None of these figures proves the AI build-out is misguided. Demand for compute remains real, and several companies continue to report strong cloud and data-center growth. The shift visible on Friday is narrower: investors are beginning to distinguish between spending that is already producing accelerating revenue and spending that is still primarily a claim on future returns. That distinction is unlikely to disappear with one set of quarterly results. As midterm elections approach and the Federal Reserve weighs its next move, the cost of capital and the pace of AI monetization will remain the variables markets are watching most closely.