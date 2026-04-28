Alona Shevtsova Wins Women in Fintech Impact Award at the Fluxx Gala 2026

Alona Shevtsova, Chief Executive Officer of Sends, has been awarded the Women in Fintech Impact Award at the Fluxx Gala 2026, in recognition of her contributions to innovation, leadership, and social impact in the global fintech industry.

With over 15 years of experience in payments and financial technology, Alona Shevtsova drives Sends’ growth into a scalable, secure, and globally accessible financial platform. Under her leadership, Sends has expanded its reach across more than 180 countries, delivering seamless cross-border payment solutions for both businesses and individuals.

The Women in Fintech Impact Award marks leaders who are not only advancing technology but also creating meaningful change within the industry and beyond. Alona was recognized for her ability to combine innovation with purpose—building financial infrastructure that improves accessibility for businesses and individuals while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security.

‘This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the incredible team behind Sends. Since becoming CEO in 2023, my primary goal has been to accelerate Sends’ growth as a licensed Electronic Money Institution by strengthening its financial capabilities, expanding global partnerships, and improving the product. We are building financial solutions that empower people and businesses’, commented Alona Shevtsova on this news.

Beyond business performance, Alona has championed a culture of social responsibility within Sends. Through purpose-driven initiatives, such as the Sends x UNICEF project, she has aligned the company’s growth with community support, financial inclusion, and accessible digital services.

Alona’s influence extends beyond her organization through active participation in global fintech events and industry forums, where she advocates for innovation, inclusion, and the advancement of women in technology leadership. Only in 2026 did Alona Shevtsova spark discussions about women in tech, AI, and new payment technologies at the Pay360 and Finext Conferences in Dubai.

This latest recognition adds to a growing list of accolades, further solidifying her position as one of the most influential women shaping the future of fintech.