Aliah Scott Is Building a Career Across Film, Television and Electronic Music

Aliah Scott has built a career across film and television, electronic music and DJing. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott works professionally as an actress and electronic music producer under the name BASSBABE.

Born June 5, 1994, in California, Scott later relocated to New Mexico, where she developed interests in both entertainment and music. Her screen work includes appearances in film and television productions, while her music career has developed alongside her acting.

Scott’s early screen credit was an appearance as a diner patron on the television series Roswell, New Mexico. She later appeared in Boneyard (2024), Venom: The Last Dance (2024), F1: The Movie (2025), and Easy’s Waltz (2025). Her subsequent credits include the television series Lucky and Let’s Marry Harry, as well as Double Trouble, The Roman, The Fifth Wheel, El Tigre and Barracuda.

Scott has also appeared in advertising and music-video projects. In 2024, she appeared in FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny” Super Bowl commercial featuring Rob Gronkowski and in the music video for Chencho Corleone’s “Lo caro y lo bueno.” In 2026, she appeared in a Caesars Entertainment advertising campaign for The Vanderpump Hotel, which featured Lisa Vanderpump and Lance Bass.

As BASSBABE, Scott produces electronic music spanning bass music, dubstep, trap and related styles. Her releases include “Mantus,” a 2022 collaboration with Valac, “FLAVOR,” released in 2026, and “How Does It Feel,” a 2026 collaboration with HEXED featuring Casey Veggies.

The track “How Does It Feel” received coverage from electronic-music publications including River Beats, Dubstep FBI and Magnetic Magazine. River Beats described the track as a collaboration between HEXED and BASSBABE featuring Casey Veggies, while Magnetic Magazine reported that Scott developed the original idea for the song and that Casey Veggies selected the track after hearing the project.

Scott continues to develop her work across acting and electronic music, maintaining BASSBABE as her artist identity while pursuing additional screen projects.