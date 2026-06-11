Alexandre Calapez on How to Make a Business More Resilient in the Face of Global Challenges

In a world where instability has become the norm, resilience is no longer a desirable attribute. It has become an essential condition for business survival.

There is an image many managers will recognize: the year-end meeting in which everyone agrees that the next period “will be difficult,” yet no one clearly defines what needs to change. The plan remains exactly as it was. Hope does the rest.

For decades, this attitude worked reasonably well in predictable economies and protected markets. Today, however, it has become a sophisticated form of recklessness. The current business environment does not forgive management by inertia. The companies that survive and thrive in highly turbulent contexts do not do so by chance. They do so by design.

The concept of business resilience is fashionable; that much is true. But like many terms that gain popularity, it risks becoming empty if it is not put into practice with intellectual honesty. Resilience is not a slogan for a sustainability report. It is not installing solar panels on the roof or holding a mindfulness workshop for the management team. It is a systematic way of managing risk, anticipating pressure, and maintaining the ability to make rational decisions even when the broader environment deteriorates.

“Resilience is not built at the moment of crisis. It is built in the years when no one is asking for it.”

In this article, I propose an honest reading of what it means to make a business truly resilient, what it demands, what prevents it, and what separates companies that weather storms from those that sink.

The End of the Illusion of Stability

For decades, the economic cycle behaved like a predictable conversation: expansion, contraction, recovery. Crises existed, but they had a name, an address, and, above all, a time limit. A Portuguese company could be affected by a domestic recession while remaining relatively distant from geopolitical conflicts, climate disruptions, or global pandemics.

That illusion has definitively collapsed in recent years. The 2020 pandemic was not merely a health crisis. It was a brutally effective demonstration of how external shocks can simultaneously paralyze supply chains, consumption, mobility, and trust. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 turned the price of energy and grain into immediate risk variables for a bakery or a metalworking company in a small city. The acceleration of artificial intelligence is reshaping, in real time, what certain professional profiles are worth in the labor market.

Today, a Portuguese SME, a small or medium-sized enterprise, does not compete only with the business down the street. It competes with digital platforms that do not carry local structural costs, with Asian suppliers operating at margins that are impossible to replicate, with European legislation that changes frequently, and with consumers whose habits and expectations evolve at unprecedented speed.

In this context, the question is no longer, “When will things calm down?” It has become, “How do we organize ourselves to function well regardless of what happens?”

Resilience Is Not Resistance, It Is Adaptation With Identity

There is a conceptual confusion that must be clarified. When people talk about resilience, they often imagine a company capable of withstanding pressure without changing. A fortress resisting an attack. This image is seductive, but misleading.

A truly resilient company is not one that stands still while the world changes around it. It is one that can transform without losing what makes it unique. It is the difference between stubbornness and adaptability with purpose.

Some businesses disappeared because of excessive certainty, not because they lacked quality. Family companies with decades of history refused to digitize their processes until competition made them irrelevant. Retailers believed e-commerce was a passing trend. Distributors failed to see that their customers were also becoming their competitors.

“Tradition can be a strength. But no tradition replaces the need for a strategic reading of the present.”

On the other hand, some companies transformed in ways that once seemed unlikely, without losing their essence. A regional tourism company developed local tourism experiences and digital content about its territory during the pandemic. An industrial company integrated predictive maintenance services based on data. An independent retailer built a loyal customer community precisely because it understood what it should not imitate from major platforms.

Resilience is not found in a type of company, a sector, or a size. It is found in a management mindset.

Financial Health As the First Line of Defense

If there is one area where resilience is built, or destroyed, with particular clarity, it is finance. A company without liquidity loses freedom of decision. And a company without freedom of decision, in a crisis, tends to make the worst decisions.

Rigorous financial management is not, as is sometimes assumed, a retrospective accounting exercise. It is a navigation tool. Knowing in detail the margins by product, client, and channel, monitoring average collection and payment periods, tracking debt in relation to cash generation capacity, and understanding fixed costs, all of this allows better decisions to be made before urgency eliminates the alternatives.

During periods of growth, this discipline is especially difficult to maintain. When sales rise and operations accelerate, there is a natural tendency to relax control. Growth creates an illusion of solidity. But growing with uncontrolled fixed costs, clients who delay payments, excessive inventory, or margins that have silently compressed can turn a year of strong results into a serious point of vulnerability.

A financial reserve, the capital no manager wants to leave idle when everything is going well, is, in a crisis, the difference between having options and having none. Between being able to renegotiate contracts from a position of strength or from a position of desperation. Between keeping a team and laying it off.

Technology: a Powerful Ally, an Underestimated Risk

Digital transformation has rightly become a priority for most companies. But enthusiasm for technology has often exceeded strategic reflection on how to integrate it.

Digitizing a company does not mean installing software. It means rethinking processes, reducing human dependence on low-value tasks, improving the quality of information available for decision-making, and bringing the company closer to its customers. Done this way, technology increases resilience. Done merely to follow a trend, it can introduce complexity without any real benefit.

There is, however, one dimension that is frequently underestimated: cyber risk. The more digital a company becomes, the greater its exposure to attacks, system failures, and data loss. A cybersecurity incident, which can be as simple as an employee clicking on a malicious link, can paralyze operations, compromise customer relationships, create legal liabilities, and cause lasting reputational damage.

Cybersecurity is no longer an issue reserved for large organizations. Any company that uses email, electronic invoicing, payment platforms, or customer databases is exposed. And SMEs are, paradoxically, frequent targets precisely because they tend to have weaker protection.

Investing in digital security through regular and tested backups, multifactor authentication, access control, system updates, and team training is not a cost. It is an insurance premium that, ideally, will never need to be used. But when it is needed, the difference between having it and not having it is enormous.

People: the Most Resilient Asset, and the Most Fragile

Every strategy, no matter how well designed, depends on people. And in contexts of uncertainty and rapid change, people either accelerate or obstruct an organization’s ability to adapt in decisive ways.

A company where decisions are concentrated in a single person, whether the founder, the CEO, or the majority partner, has a structural vulnerability that no other measure can fully offset. Under pressure, that concentration creates bottlenecks, generates emotional dependence, and prevents the speed of response that crises often demand.

Organizational resilience requires distributed responsibility, autonomy within clear limits, and decision-making processes that do not collapse when one person is absent. It also requires honest communication. In moments of uncertainty, leadership silence is filled by the team with the worst possible assumptions. Transparency, even when the message is difficult, preserves cohesion.

“Resilient companies do not have infallible leaders. They have teams that can function even when leaders fail.”

Continuous training is another decisive element, and one that is systematically underinvested in. Not because managers fail to recognize its value, but because the return is deferred and difficult to measure, while the cost is immediate and visible. This asymmetry creates a bias that penalizes companies in the medium term.

Teams that do not update their skills become obsolete. Processes that do not evolve become inefficient. Cultures that do not question themselves become rigid. And rigidity, in an environment of constant change, is the opposite of resilience.

Sustainability: from Obligation to Competitive Advantage

For many years, sustainability was treated, in Portugal and beyond, as a regulatory obligation or a public relations exercise. Companies published reports, adopted commitments, and continued to operate as before.

That model is collapsing, not for ideological reasons, but for economic ones. Energy efficiency reduces operating costs. Waste reduction improves margins. Good labor practices reduce turnover and increase productivity. Transparency facilitates access to financing on more favorable terms. Early compliance with environmental requirements prevents the costs of forced adaptation in the future.

Major international buyers, from retailers to automobile manufacturers, are imposing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria on their supply chains. Companies that cannot demonstrate responsible practices risk losing contracts because they fail to meet sustainability requirements, not because of price or quality.

For SMEs, this process can seem overwhelming when viewed in its entirety. The pragmatic response begins with what is measurable and controllable: energy consumption, waste management, working conditions, and equality policies. The starting point does not need to be ambitious. It needs to be real and consistent.

Tax and Regulatory Planning

Taxation is often treated merely as a matter of compliance. That view is limited. Tax planning, when carried out legally and with technical rigor, can help a company better organize investments, anticipate costs, avoid surprises, and make more balanced decisions.

In an environment where rules change frequently, companies must keep track of deadlines, tax benefits, reporting obligations, labor frameworks, available support programs, and regulatory impacts. Lack of preparation can generate unnecessary costs, fines, lost opportunities, or poorly grounded decisions.

Resilience also means complying well. Companies that are organized from a tax, accounting, and administrative point of view find it easier to access financing, respond to audits, apply for support programs, and negotiate with partners.

Preparing for the Unthinkable Before It Happens

One of the most effective practices of resilience is, paradoxically, one of the least popular: the systematic exercise of adverse scenarios.

In times of calm, companies should ask what happens if the main client suspends orders for three months. What happens if energy costs double? What happens if a cyberattack paralyzes systems for a week? What happens if a key manager becomes unable to work? What happens if a new regulation eliminates the margin of a key product?

These questions are not exercises in pessimism, as some may think. They are the business equivalent of having an emergency kit at home. One hopes never to need it, but preparation transforms the way one reacts when the moment comes.

Documented contingency plans, insurance suited to the size and nature of the business, qualified alternative suppliers, financial reserves explicitly allocated to emergencies, and prepared communication processes all reduce improvisation. And improvisation in a crisis has a cost that is rarely recognized in the moment, but is paid dearly afterward.

Resilience Is Discipline, Not Destiny

The final illusion to dispel is the idea that resilience is an innate characteristic that some companies have and others do not. It is a matter of sector, size, location, or luck.

It is not. Resilience is the result of accumulated choices. Financial decisions were made prudently when there was no pressure to make them. Supplier relationships built with honesty before they were needed. Teams were developed through investment before they were tested. Processes were documented before the person who knew them left.

The future will remain uncertain. There will be new crises, new disruptive technologies, new regulatory pressures, and unexpected new competitors. No company controls that environment. But every company controls how it prepares for it.

“The companies that endure are not those with the most resources. They are those who ask better questions before they need the answers.”

The competitive advantage of the next cycle will not be only about scale, technology, or brand. It will be about organization, clarity, and the ability to adapt. In an unstable world, the company that knows exactly what it is worth, what it risks, and what it can change without losing itself has an advantage that no competitor can buy.

By Alexandre Calapez