Alec Lawler on Where Business Owners Should Focus Capital as Markets Continue to Evolve

Interest rates have stayed elevated longer than many executives expected. Lending standards have tightened. Labor remains uneven. At the same time, technology adoption is accelerating, and federal investment cycles are reshaping entire industries. Capital is still available, but it is more selective, more conditional, and less forgiving.

Alec Lawler frames the moment simply: “When capital gets more expensive, discipline becomes the strategy. Owners must ask whether each dollar increases resilience or just buys activity.” That lens shifts the conversation away from chasing growth at any cost and toward building a durable advantage.

Start With Liquidity and Flexibility

Strong balance sheets win optionality.

The Federal Reserve’s January 2026 Senior Loan Officer survey reported that banks continued to tighten standards for commercial and industrial loans. When credit tightens, businesses that rely heavily on external funding lose speed. Those with internal liquidity gain leverage.

A closer look shows that small business sentiment still reflects constraint. In recent NFIB reporting, 18 percent of owners cited taxes as their top problem, 16 percent pointed to labor quality, and 12 percent named inflation. None of those are growth fantasies. They are cost realities.

Capital, then, should first reduce fragility. These include faster receivables, cleaner inventory turns, simplified debt structures, and shorter cash cycles. Owners who control working capital control their options.

On the other hand, businesses that stretch for expansion without strengthening liquidity often find themselves reacting instead of choosing.

Invest in Productivity Before Headcount

Growth used to mean adding people. Now it often means redesigning workflows.

Software and intellectual property investment remain major components of nonresidential capital spending in the United States. That trend reflects a quiet shift: firms are funding systems that compound productivity over time rather than layering on permanent cost.

Automation is no longer just about replacing labor. It is about reducing errors, tightening feedback loops, and shortening decision cycles. Clean data inside a CRM can increase sales capacity without hiring. Better scheduling tools can lift output from the same team.

This is not glamorous spending. It rarely produces headlines. But it pays back weekly, not hypothetically.

Capital that improves process discipline, like quoting accuracy, inventory visibility, and billing controls, often delivers stronger returns than speculative market expansion. Especially when demand visibility remains uneven.

Be Selective and Structured With AI

Artificial intelligence is not optional anymore. It is unevenly distributed.

Recent Federal Reserve research suggests that between 20 and 40 percent of workers now use AI tools in their jobs, depending on the sector. That adoption curve is steep. It signals that workflow-level change is already underway.

Alec Lawler cautions against chasing hype. “AI should remove friction in real workflows. If it does not improve margin, speed, or clarity, it is probably the wrong deployment,” he says.

That distinction protects capital.

Funding AI experimentation makes sense when it targets measurable outcomes, such as faster document review, better demand forecasting, customer service triage, and internal knowledge retrieval. What does not make sense is purchasing tools without governance, training, and integration.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology released a generative AI risk profile in 2024 to help organizations think through oversight and controls. That framework reinforces a simple idea: speed and discipline are not opposites. They must coexist.

Capital should follow use cases with defined metrics, not broad mandates to “be more AI-driven.”

Treat Cybersecurity as Uptime Protection

Cyber risk is no longer a back-office issue.

Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 60 percent of breaches involved a non-malicious human element, including mistakes, phishing, or social engineering. That statistic reframes security from purely technical defense to workflow design and employee training.

IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach report estimated the average global breach cost at $4.4 million. For U.S. organizations, the average reached $10.22 million. Those numbers represent downtime, lost trust, and operational disruption.

Capital spent on prevention protects revenue, not just data.

Multi-factor authentication, tested backups, access controls, and vendor oversight are not IT luxuries. They are continuity investments. Businesses that survive incidents quickly often outperform competitors who stall.

Owners who view cybersecurity as risk transfer miss the point. It is an operational infrastructure.

Build Resilience Into Physical Operations

Climate volatility is no longer rare.

The United States recorded 27 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2024, totaling roughly $182.7 billion in damages. Those events affect supply chains, logistics, insurance pricing, and facility operations.

A closer look shows that resilience investments often align with cost control. Backup power, facility hardening, energy efficiency upgrades, and supplier diversification reduce both downtime and long-term expense volatility.

Public investment cycles reinforce this trend. As of January 30, 2026, industry tracking shows over $640 billion in U.S. semiconductor supply chain investment announcements, signaling a multi-year buildout across targeted regions.

For some owners, capital should follow those tailwinds. Certification upgrades, quality systems, compliance capacity, and supply chain readiness can position firms to serve expanding ecosystems.

Not every business will build a fabrication plant. Many will support one indirectly.

Final Thoughts

Alec Lawler believes that Capital allocation in 2026 is less about bold moves and more about compounding advantage.

Liquidity buys time. Productivity investments build margin. AI sharpens workflows when applied with discipline. Cybersecurity protects continuity. Physical resilience shields operations from shocks that now feel routine.

The market is not static, but it is not chaotic either. It rewards businesses that think in layers, including financial, operational, technological, and structural.

Owners who place capital where it reduces fragility and increases capability tend to find that opportunity follows. Not all at once. But steadily.