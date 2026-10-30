Alaska Senate Race Draws Dual Investigations Days Before Midterms

Alaska’s U.S. Senate race has become a focal point of election scrutiny less than a week before voters cast ballots on November 3. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered a state investigation on October 29 into reports that Democratic candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign and national Democratic groups worked to recruit a candidate with the same name as incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan.

The order followed a New York Times report published the previous day. That account, drawing on interviews, text messages and documents, described efforts involving Peltola campaign staff and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to contact Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher, to run as an independent. Both candidates remain on the ballot: “Dan S. Sullivan” listed as the incumbent Republican and “Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.” with no party affiliation. The Alaska Supreme Court overturned an earlier attempt by the state Division of Elections to remove the second Sullivan.

Dunleavy directed the Alaska Department of Public Safety to determine whether the reported activity violated state law and whether criminal charges or civil action are warranted. “Today’s New York Times reporting reveals disturbing new evidence of an organized effort to manipulate Alaska’s elections by recruiting candidates — including one with the same name as an incumbent U.S. Senator — to deliberately confuse voters and misdirect their votes,” he wrote on social media. “Deliberately tricking voters into casting their ballots for someone else strikes at the integrity of our elections. Anyone or any organization found to have broken the law must be held accountable.” The Department of Public Safety confirmed it has begun the inquiry.

President Donald Trump has separately called for Peltola to be prosecuted and removed from the race. The Justice Department has accelerated an ongoing criminal probe, issuing dozens of grand jury subpoenas and document preservation notices to campaign offices and related parties, according to officials familiar with the matter. A federal lawsuit previously sought to delay certification if the race is close; it has been updated in light of the new reporting.

Peltola’s campaign has stated it has no involvement with either Sullivan candidacy. Ballot-stacking tactics, in which parties encourage additional candidates to split opposition support, occur in other races and are generally legal. Whether the specific contacts described cross into prohibited activity under Alaska statutes is the central question of the parallel state and federal reviews.

The race is competitive. Peltola, a former U.S. representative, is challenging Sullivan, who has held the seat since 2015. Early voting is underway in Alaska, and the investigations arrive as campaigns enter their final days. The outcome will depend on the evidence the probes produce and how voters weigh the reports before Election Day.

The dual inquiries underscore the intensity surrounding control of the Senate in a cycle where a handful of races will determine the chamber’s majority. Alaska’s outcome and answers to questions about candidate recruitment will be among the results watched closely once polls close.