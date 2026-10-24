Air Force Research Lab Tests Rocket Cargo Delivery on SpaceX Rideshare Launch

The Air Force Research Laboratory demonstrated elements of its Rocket Cargo project during a commercial rideshare launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Oct. 20, the War Department reported Oct. 22.

The test used a SpaceX capsule fitted with instrumentation to measure temperature, shock and vibration, and carried agile cargo pod designs intended for different delivery loads. The lab is working with multiple commercial vendors and small businesses on near-term solutions and is assessing commercial launch vehicles and reentry capsule technologies for possible use in moving critical War Department materiel. Iterative testing is planned to refine the approach for delivering cargo at speed and scale to any point on the globe. The team is also exploring commercial investment in launch vehicles and capsule reentry technologies for in-space manufacturing.

“Any day you launch a rocket is a good day, but today was more than just another big rocket launch,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas P. Wickert, research lab commander. “Today’s launch was another demonstration of how [the lab] is partnering with industry to [eliminate] risk, collect hard data and deliver war-winning technologies for the operational force.”

“This was a critical achievement to demonstrate the potential of Rocket Cargo delivery for point-to-point rapid global mobility for the future force,” said Adam Remaly, the lab’s Technology Transition Office director. “The cross-discipline collaborations and ability to unleash the speed of our defense industrial base are key to maximizing capability and winning the future.”

The announcement is a data-gathering demonstration, not an operational cargo service. The concrete markers are the Oct. 20 Cape Canaveral launch, the instrumented SpaceX capsule, and the continued commercial partnerships.