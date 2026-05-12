AIR and the American Manufacturing Comeback

There is a significant amount of money moving back into American manufacturing right now, and most people are only seeing the surface of it. The political conversation focuses on tariffs and trade policy. The business press covers announcements and groundbreakings. What receives far less attention is the engineering infrastructure required to turn those announcements into factories that actually run, that produce at scale, that meet the quality and consistency standards global brands demand. Automated Industrial Robotics (AIR) is building that infrastructure, and the contracts it is winning reflect how quickly the company has become a central player in America’s industrial comeback.

AIR was founded in 2023 by Brian Klos, Executive Chairman, and Darragh de Stonndún, CEO, with a focus on building a differentiated automation platform supported by long-term strategic investment enabling continued growth. That conviction was built around a shared belief that the automation industry was ready for a company that operated differently, one that functioned as a genuinely integrated organization rather than a roll-up of independent facilities loosely connected by a shared brand. In less than two years, AIR has grown to six acquired companies and approximately 600 people, with a trajectory toward becoming one of the larger automation platform companies globally.

The reshoring trend that has accelerated through the current tariff environment was already building before policy made it urgent. Companies that offshored production over the past three decades are now running the numbers on bringing it back, and for a growing number of them the calculus has shifted decisively. Shorter supply chains, reduced exposure to geopolitical disruption, access to advanced domestic manufacturing infrastructure, and the reputational value of American-made production are all factors that were present before tariffs added a direct financial incentive on top of them. The manufacturers moving fastest are the ones who have already found automation partners capable of supporting the transition. AIR is winning that work.

The reason comes down to how AIR is structured. The company’s collaborative engineering model positions AIR as a partner from the earliest stages of production design rather than a vendor called in once a facility is already built. When manufacturers are making decisions about how to configure a new American production environment, AIR is in the room helping shape those decisions. The automation gets designed into the process from the start, which is designed to support more effective and consistent outcomes than retrofitting systems into a facility built around manual labor assumptions.

Across the major reshoring projects AIR is currently engaged in, the company is deploying systems that draw on subject-matter expertise distributed across the entire organization. A production challenge in one facility benefits from engineering knowledge developed across six acquired companies operating in multiple countries and industries. Customers access the full institutional depth of AIR, not just the capabilities of the team nearest to them geographically. For manufacturers investing in new American production capacity, that depth provides a level of confidence that can exceed what more localized providers typically offer. AIR protects customer confidentiality and safeguards intellectual property, and does not disclose customer relationships or project details.

AIR’s acquisition strategy compounds this advantage over time. Every company that joins AIR brings engineering expertise, customer relationships, and domain knowledge that becomes part of the collective capability available to every other part of the organization. A specialist team with deep experience in pharmaceutical automation strengthens what AIR can offer a food and beverage customer navigating similar precision requirements. A team that has spent years developing vision systems for medical device manufacturing brings that knowledge to bear on any production environment where defect detection matters. The institutional knowledge grows with every acquisition and every engagement, and it does not leave when a project closes.

The manufacturers bringing production back to America are making long-term commitments. They are looking for automation partners with the depth, the stability, and the integrated capability to support their production goals over years and decades. AIR is positioning itself to be exactly that, at a moment when the demand for it has never been greater. The American manufacturing comeback is underway. AIR is building the engine running it.