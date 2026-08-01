AF vs Owens Corning vs CertainTeed Shingles: Massachusetts Roofing Services Compared

Deciding between today’s top-of-the-line asphalt shingles could prove to be difficult, particularly for consumers searching online for Massachusetts roofing services. There is no question that GAF, Owens Corning, and CertainTeed produce quality architectural shingles; however, eligibility for warranties, installer certifications, and long-term effectiveness should outweigh any brand name.

What Massachusetts Roofs Need to Survive Climate Zone 5

Massachusetts’ roofs have to endure extreme weather year-round. The majority of Massachusetts has an estimated 60–90 freeze-thaw cycles per year, which is one of the main reasons why shingles fail prematurely, in addition to snow loading, ice dams, and wind exposure along the coast.

That is why the best roofing shingles for Massachusetts need to be judged not only for aesthetic reasons. The factors of wind resistance, warranty, and quality of the roofer will play an important role in performance throughout the lifespan of the roof, which is estimated at 20-25 years. An asphalt shingle wind rating usually becomes the first specification experienced contractors evaluate.

GAF, Owens Corning & CertainTeed Compared

If talking about GAF Timberline HDZ price, homeowners should take into account what else the system offers. Installed costs of such a roofing system in Massachusetts vary between $450-$600 per square. These shingles have a wind rating of 130 mph, a Class A fire rating, and are eligible for the Golden Pledge warranty program, which is available through qualified contractors only. Less than 3% of roofing contractors in the country are certified for this.

Owens Corning Duration shingles usually cost around $425-$575 per square. The SureNail technology increases fastening performance, and extended warranties will be available depending on whether the contractor is a Preferred or Platinum member of the Owens Corning network.

CertainTeed Landmark Shingles continue to be a well-loved option. The price per square is usually between $400 and $550. All roofs feature the StreakFighter algae-resistant granules, and 10-year labor-only coverage is included in the SureStart warranty.

Installed Cost at a Glance

Brand Installed Cost Wind Rating Warranty Tier GAF Timberline HDZ $450–$600/square 130 mph Golden Pledge* Owens Corning Duration $425–$575/square Up to 130 mph Preferred / Platinum CertainTeed Landmark $400–$550/square Varies by system SureStart

If you are considering roof replacement and looking for advice, you can contact experienced contractors who deliver Massachusetts roofing services to update your exterior and enhance your interior.

FAQ

Which shingle brand is best for Massachusetts weather?

GAF Timberline HDZ and Owens Corning Duration shingles are among the strongest choices for Massachusetts homes. CertainTeed Landmark shingles remain an excellent mid-range option.

How much does GAF Timberline HDZ typically cost in Massachusetts?

Installed GAF Timberline HDZ price generally ranges from $450 to $600 per square in Massachusetts.

Does the roofing brand or the installer matter more for warranty coverage?

Both matter. Manufacturers such as GAF and Owens Corning reserve their highest warranty tiers for certified contractors, so choosing an experienced installer is just as important as selecting the shingles themselves.