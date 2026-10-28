ADP Pulse Shows Private Employers Added 16,750 Jobs a Week Through Oct. 10

U.S. private employers added an average of 16,750 jobs per week for the four weeks ending Oct. 10, 2026, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report.

Hiring slowed for the second week. The four-week moving average stood at 17,500 for the week ending Oct. 3 and 26,000 for the week ending Sept. 26. Earlier readings in the series included 25,250 for the week ending Sept. 19, 22,500 for Sept. 12, 20,000 for Sept. 5, 16,750 for Aug. 29, 12,250 for Aug. 22, 10,000 for Aug. 15, 11,750 for Aug. 8, 9,500 for Aug. 1 and 8,250 for July 25. The Oct. 10 figure matches the Aug. 29 reading and sits well below the late-September peak, indicating the recent acceleration has cooled.

The NER Pulse estimates the week-over-week change in employment based on a four-week moving average. These estimates rely on ADP’s high-frequency payroll data. The figures are seasonally adjusted and carry a two-week lag to allow more complete and accurate estimates of real-time employment trends. ADP Research produces the report in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The Pulse, including 12 weeks of historical data, publishes every Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. ET except weeks when the monthly National Employment Report is released. The monthly report is built on a reference week that includes the 12th day of the month. The next NER Pulse is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2026.

The numbers are preliminary and could change as new data is added. The release provides no sector or firm-size breakdown, so it does not show whether the slowdown was concentrated in goods-producing industries, services or particular company sizes. It also does not separate hiring from separations. The four-week average smooths week-to-week volatility, which means a single large week can still influence the reading even after the lag.

The Oct. 10 Pulse arrives after several weeks in which the average climbed from the low-teens in mid-August into the mid-20,000s by late September. The two most recent readings have moved back toward the mid-teens. Whether that marks a pause or the start of a lower trend will depend on subsequent updates and the next monthly National Employment Report. The concrete markers in this release are the 16,750 weekly average for the four weeks ending Oct. 10 and the second consecutive slowdown from the late-September pace.