The Trump administration has proposed a new round of tariffs on goods from 14 major U.S. trading partners, including China, Japan, the European Union, and several Southeast Asian nations. Officials say the levies are intended to counter foreign subsidies that create excess industrial capacity and disadvantage American producers. Proposed rates include as high as 40 percent on certain Chinese imports, 35 percent on Vietnamese goods, and 20 to 25 percent on products from other listed countries. Additional tariffs on Brazilian sugar and aircraft have also been suggested.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated the new tariffs could take effect within a couple of months. For each country, the administration has listed both a “proposed” rate and a lower “deal” rate, suggesting room for negotiation. The measures follow earlier emergency tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court; administration officials describe the current proposal as a more durable response to structural trade imbalances.

The announcement arrives as Congress remains out of session for the Thanksgiving recess, with current federal funding set to expire December 11. Lawmakers have limited days left in the lame-duck session before Democrats assume control of both chambers in January. Divisions persist over defense spending levels and the Iran conflict, raising the possibility of a funding standoff. The tariff proposal adds another variable to already tight end-of-year negotiations.

Critics, including some members of both parties, question whether higher tariffs will meaningfully reduce foreign overcapacity or simply raise costs for U.S. importers and consumers. Supporters argue the measures are necessary to protect domestic industry after years of uneven trade enforcement. China has said it reserves the right to take “necessary measures” in response, while other targeted countries have signaled they will seek exemptions or retaliate if the rates are imposed as proposed.

How quickly the administration finalizes the tariffs, and whether Congress attempts to influence or reverse them once it returns, will shape the trade environment heading into 2027. For now, the proposal signals continued reliance on tariffs as a primary tool of economic policy even after the midterm shift in congressional control.