The Trump administration has shifted more than $5 billion in already-appropriated funds for public transit projects into fiscal year 2028, limiting the money available for current construction, according to reporting this week. The funds come from the Capital Investment Grants program, which helps local governments build large rail and bus projects. Since the start of the current term, the administration has awarded only one grant from the multibillion-dollar program.

The delay coincides with a formal proposal to rewrite the program’s rules. The changes would raise the threshold for federal participation, require greater local matching funds, and impose stricter cost-effectiveness tests before projects can advance. Transit agencies and local officials say the combination of deferred funding and tighter criteria could stall projects that communities cannot finance alone. Major rail proposals in Boston and Los Angeles have waited roughly a year to move to the final stage of review.

In response to questions, the administration said Friday it had approved the Boston project to advance toward a possible award, with a maximum federal share exceeding $2 billion. Officials have not released a broader schedule for other pending applications. The White House previously sought, unsuccessfully, to eliminate the Capital Investment Grants program during the first Trump term; the current approach keeps the program in place while slowing its use.

The timing arrives as Congress remains in a short lame-duck session before Democrats take control of both chambers in January. Current government funding expires December 11, and lawmakers face competing demands over defense spending, the farm bill, and the Iran conflict. Transit advocates have urged lawmakers to protect the existing appropriation and prevent further administrative delays. Local officials note that many projects already cleared earlier stages under previous rules and now face new hurdles just as construction costs continue to rise.

Whether the delayed funds are released on the new schedule, and whether the proposed rule changes survive the incoming Congress, will determine how quickly cities can expand transit capacity. For now, the combination of deferred appropriations and stricter eligibility criteria has slowed the pipeline of federally supported rail and bus projects.