Abraham Chaibi on Staying Grounded While Building at the Speed of AI

Abraham Chaibi can now build a working prototype of a new idea over a weekend, and he loves that. He also just added a pilot’s license to his résumé, a skill that no piece of software can pick up on your behalf.

Chaibi, co-founder and CEO of the San Carlos biotech Sapho Bio, has built his career on making slow things fast. He automated NFL scheduling, file pipelines and high-frequency trading research before turning to pharmaceutical testing. He talks about the current moment in AI with obvious enthusiasm. He also has a fairly specific idea of how not to get swept along by it.

How fast “fast” has become

In March 2025, the AI research group METR published an analysis of how long a task AI agents could complete on their own, measured by how long the same task takes a skilled human. That length, METR found, had been doubling roughly every seven months for six years. The best models at the time could finish, about half the time, software tasks that take a person around an hour. The study measured software work specifically, so it doesn’t speak for every kind of AI use, but software is exactly where Chaibi feels the change.

Chaibi sees the effect in ordinary work. At Sapho, the team now writes software to run lab equipment almost casually, he said, for work that would have taken weeks not long ago. One of the examples he gave of how Sapho uses AI was software that checks whether a piece of work meets its requirements.

Outside work, the change shows up in his hobby projects. He codes for fun, trying out language models and new ways to store data. One idea he described is a kind of personal wiki that keeps track of everything you’re working on and lets you ask it questions. “There’s all these fun things that you can do now,” he said, and they are “much easier to do than they were.” What used to be a real project can now start as a weekend experiment. The same speed also raises expectations for everyone else.

Everybody is in a hurry

Chaibi doesn’t pretend the pace is easy. Sapho sells testing services to drug manufacturers, and those customers are under the same pressure he is. “Certainly customers feel the pressure too,” he said. “They’re trying to move fast, everybody’s trying to move really fast.”

Asked how he keeps his balance when everything seems to move at “the speed of light,” as his interviewer put it, he answered with something closer to an engineering principle than a wellness routine. “I think the balance there is to have a clear purpose, a clear reason that you’re doing what you’re doing,” he said, and then to keep the specific goals in mind.

The failure he watches for is spreading effort too thin. When tools make it cheap to start things, it becomes tempting to start all of them. “Sometimes when you’re moving fast, you can try to attack everything at once, and that’s really not what’s necessary,” he said. In practice, he said, you identify the thing you need to deliver and aim your work at that.

It’s a modest-sounding rule, and it runs against the grain of a period when a single engineer can prototype several ideas in the time one used to take. Chaibi’s test is narrower than speed. What counts is whether the work is aimed at the one thing that has to be delivered.

Speed on the screen, patience in the lab

The company’s core test detects living bacteria and fungi in pharmaceutical samples by looking for their RNA, and it returns results in 2 days. The standard sterility method takes 14 days. That’s a dramatic improvement, and it’s what the company leads with.

Getting there wasn’t a matter of writing code quickly. Before a manufacturer can release product on the strength of a new method, someone has to prove the new method is no worse than the old 14-day one. Sapho’s assay went through validation under USP<1223>, the pharmacopeia’s framework for that proof, with accuracy, precision and a limit of detection each measured across hundreds of samples. The company announced the result in April 2026.

That’s the tension Chaibi works inside. The software can move as fast as the tools allow. Bacteria grow on their own schedule and validation studies take as long as they take, and a testing company that forgets that won’t be trusted for long.

What experience teaches that tools can’t

Chaibi learned a version of this lesson long before Sapho. From 2017 to 2024 he ran technology at Dexterity Capital, the trading firm he co-founded. Automated trading is about as fast as software gets. Even there, he found that the hardest part couldn’t be sped up.

A trading system, he explained, starts with a core that gets written fairly quickly. Then real markets start teaching you things. “This thing happened, and then we lost a lot of money, so we added in this protection,” he said. The rest of the system accumulates that way, one expensive lesson at a time. He compares it to riding a bicycle. You can roll down a hill on the first day, but the fine points “come from experience.”

AI can make the first part of that process much faster. It can’t hand anyone the second part. The lessons still arrive when they arrive, usually when something goes wrong, and the only way to collect them is to keep running the thing and paying attention.

Learning to fly

That may be part of why flying appeals to him. The license was something he’d wanted for a long time, and he talks about it with an engineer’s delight. “It has a lot of engineering and physics knowledge that you need to be able to fly a plane,” he said. A student pilot has to understand weather systems, lift and the pressure differences that keep a wing in the air. “For an engineer, it’s delightful.”

Flight training is also one of the few technical skills that still has to be earned slowly. Federal rules require at least 40 hours of flight time for a private pilot certificate in a single-engine airplane, including 20 hours with an instructor and 10 hours flying solo, plus cross-country and night flights. No tool compresses those hours, and the weather doesn’t care how quickly you’d like to learn it. Even for a licensed pilot, every flight begins the same way, with a walk around the airplane, a written checklist and a look at the forecast. The routine exists because the cost of skipping a step is so high. It is the opposite of a weekend prototype, where breaking things is part of the fun.

He didn’t frame it as a counterweight to his work. He framed it as fun. The contrast is still hard to miss. Someone who spends his days removing waiting from other people’s processes chose a hobby where patience and procedure are the point.

The long thread of curiosity

The other constant in Chaibi’s life is science for its own sake. He reads widely, and his interest in research goes back to before his business career. While studying mechanical engineering at Princeton, he spent time in 2012 as a research intern in South Africa working with lasers, which led to a Journal of Optics paper with him as lead author. The same year, he interned at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, where he designed a circuit to warn of liquid-lithium leaks in a pumping system. In 2013 he contributed to a report at the Institute for Defense Analyses on delays with the helmet-mounted display for the F-35 fighter. “This is one of my big passions for a long time,” he said of science.

Back then, he said, running a research lab “was my dream.” What people told him pushed him elsewhere. Academic research runs on grants, he was told, and the people at the top “are kind of detached from the research itself because their job is effectively getting money.”

He took a different path, through consulting, software and trading, before arriving at a company whose work happens in a lab, where Abraham Chaibi’s team runs thousands of tests a month for 30 enterprise customers. His objection back then was to leaders who end up cut off from the work itself. In a testing lab, the work is right there every day, in results that either hold up or don’t.

A narrow target in a fast world

Abraham Chaibi uses the new tools freely and clearly enjoys them. He also keeps his focus on the one thing that has to ship. At Sapho that has meant a sterility result a manufacturer can trust in about 2 days. In the cockpit, it means working through the checklist in order, every time, however many hours he logs. Knowing which parts of the job speed can help with, and which ones it can’t, is his version of staying grounded.