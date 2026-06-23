A Working Portrait: Showing Up

On a Tuesday morning in Bozeman, Nathalie Guasis is doing something most people who run their own work do not bother to do anymore. She is walking through a finished kitchen one last time, three days after the project officially closed, checking the things nobody asked her to check.

The drawers slide right. The pendant lights are centered, not just close to centered. The grout line behind the range, where it meets the cabinet run, sits flush. She makes a small mark in a notebook she has been carrying around since the project started. Then she shuts the door and locks up behind her.

The homeowner is at work. She will not know Guasis was here. That is, in some sense, the point.

The Work That Is Mostly Noticing

Guasis is a project manager. She coordinates smaller-scale interior projects for homeowners and short-term rental owners across the Gallatin Valley. She is careful about her title. She is not a licensed interior designer. She does not draw floor plans or pick paint colors. She is the person who makes sure the people who do those things actually arrive when they said they would, and that the work they leave behind is the work the client paid for.

It is, by her own account, an unglamorous job. “Most of what I do is just noticing,” she says. “Noticing that an order is going to be late before it is late. Noticing that a vendor has not called me back in three days when they usually call me back in one. Noticing when a client sounds tired on the phone and probably needs me to make a decision for them today instead of asking them to weigh in on a fourth option.”

She has built her practice around exactly this kind of attention. She also runs short-term rental properties of her own in and around Bozeman, which she manages herself. The rentals are not, in her telling, a business empire. They are, in part, a working knowledge of what actually fails in a Montana house. Cheap hardware that seizes in the cold. Finishes that look gorgeous in a showroom and turn out to mark up the first month a family lives with them. Light fixtures that throw the wrong kind of light.

She tries things in her own properties, watches what holds up, and then advises clients accordingly. “I would rather learn it on my own dime than learn it on theirs,” she says.

Most of what I do is just noticing. Noticing when a client sounds tired on the phone.

The Tuesday

A typical Tuesday for Guasis does not look like what people imagine. There is no glossy mood board work, no afternoons spent agonizing over fabric samples. There is, instead, a great deal of communication. Texts to a contractor about a delivery window. A call to a homeowner about which of two acceptable backsplash tiles will arrive faster. An email to a vendor in Salt Lake City confirming that the cabinet pulls have shipped, and a follow-up an hour later when the tracking number turns out to be wrong.

She runs her business out of a small workspace at home. There is a desk, a printer, a wall of binders organized by project, and a window that looks out at the Bridger Mountains. She points at the binders. “Some people in my line of work have moved entirely to digital,” she says. “I keep paper for the things I am going to forget if I do not look at them. There is a different kind of accountability when something is sitting on your desk.”

Her phone is on the desk, face up. It buzzes every few minutes. She answers most messages within the hour. She is not, she will tell you, married to her phone. She is married to the idea that a client who reaches out to her should not have to wonder whether they have been heard.

Small Moments

Ask people who have worked with her, and the same kinds of stories surface. They are not stories about big saves or dramatic finishes. They are stories about small moments.

A homeowner in Bozeman mentions that, two weeks into a bathroom project, Guasis quietly noticed the wife of the household had stopped weighing in on decisions. Without being asked, Guasis started running questions through the husband first and only escalating to both of them when something genuinely needed both votes. “She just figured out we were exhausted,” the homeowner says. “She covered for us until we had the bandwidth to come back to it.”

A contractor recalls a winter project where a delivery truck got stuck on a side road during a storm. By the time he had pulled on a coat, Guasis was already on the phone with a neighbor who had a tractor. “She did not call me to tell me there was a problem,” he says. “She called me to tell me the problem was already being solved.”

An Airbnb guest in one of her properties left a long review last fall mentioning, with some surprise, that the kitchen had every spice they needed for the recipe they planned to make. Guasis had read the booking message, noted the guest was traveling for a small anniversary and planned a particular dinner, and stocked the pantry accordingly the morning of check-in. She does not mention this story herself. It surfaces in the review.

Where the Steadiness Comes From

Guasis is not effusive about her own approach. Asked directly where her steadiness comes from, she shrugs.

“I think I am just somebody who pays attention,” she says. “That sounds simple. It is mostly what the job is. The version of me who slows down and waits a beat tends to do better than the version of me who does not. It is not noble. It is just what works.”

She learned to fly fish back home on the Sacramento River, and picked it up again in earnest after she moved to Montana, where it is now the way she spends most of her free time. She is not interested in turning it into a metaphor, though the metaphor is hard to avoid. “You spend hours reading water and then a few seconds reacting,” she says. “My job is like that. I spend most of the week reading the project. The reaction part, when it comes, is a small percentage. The reading part is the whole job.”

What She Does Not Do

It is worth noting what Guasis does not do, because it shapes everything she does. She does not take on projects she does not think she can finish well. She does not pitch herself as a designer when somebody needs a designer. She does not stretch herself across more clients than she can keep in her head at one time.

“I would rather do a few things well than ten things badly,” she says. “I think a lot of people in service work confuse being busy with being good. I would rather be available.”

She is, by Bozeman standards, picky about who she works with. She declines projects regularly. She is direct with prospective clients about what she can and cannot do. When asked whether she has lost work because of that directness, she nods. “Some. Not the work I would have enjoyed doing.”

The Kitchen, Three Days After

Back in the kitchen on Tuesday morning, Guasis finishes her walkthrough and steps out onto the porch. The mountains are in clear light. There is still ice on the gravel in the driveway from the previous night.

She has another stop to make, a check-in on a rental where the cleaner mentioned that one of the bedroom blinds is not closing properly. She will be there in twenty minutes. After that, she has a budget conversation with a new client over the phone, then a vendor follow-up. She will close the day the way she usually does, with a workout and the sauna, and if the light holds, an hour outside before it goes.

It is, by most measures, an unremarkable Tuesday.

She does about two hundred of them a year.