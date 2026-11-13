A Season of Music Ahead: Dr. Yi Wang Announces Upcoming Performances and Artistic Projects

Dr. Yi Wang is a highly active, multifaceted artist. A pianist, educator, and cultural promoter of Chinese origin based in New York, she has announced a series of performances and projects for the coming year. She will appear as a soloist, artistic collaborator, and artistic director, each event reflecting a different facet of a career built on curiosity, discipline, and a profound commitment to the community.

Audiences may already know Dr. Wang from her solo performance at Carnegie Hall and the numerous accolades she has earned in international competitions, including First Prize at the New York Classical Music Competition and Second Prize at the American Virtuoso International Music Competition. The upcoming season, however, reveals an artist who does not define success solely by prestige; instead, she moves with ease across a wide range of settings, from a residence for the elderly and a stage for students to one of America’s most renowned opera houses.

This new season also advances the mission that inspired her doctoral recording project, “Breaking My Silence”. Through this initiative, she has given a voice to highly talented female composers whose works have rarely been performed. Now, this commitment to championing such music moves from the recording studio to the concert stage: an upcoming performance at the National Opera Center (OPERA America) will bring together works by nine female composers in a single celebratory event. Meanwhile, her role as artistic director for a concert of choral and chamber music marks yet another chapter in her career.

Below, we take a closer look at four of the engagements that will shape her schedule through December 2027. Each one tells its own unique story. Together, they paint a portrait of a musician who believes that art, teaching, and service to the community should all have a place on the same stage.

November 22, 2026: Community Outreach at Fountaingate Gardens

The season opens close to home. On November 22, Dr. Wang returns to Fountaingate Gardens, a senior living community, for an afternoon of live music. Significantly, she will not perform alone. Her students from Musyi Piano Studio will join her, presenting pieces they have prepared under her guidance. Afterward, Dr. Wang will perform selections of her own, bringing the program to a close.

For Dr. Wang, outreach concerts like this one carry a meaning that goes far beyond entertainment. She has long believed that music should not live only in concert halls. Earlier in her career, she gave solo concerts at orphanages in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Wuhan. Those experiences taught her that music functions first as human connection and only second as a profession. Consequently, she has continued that tradition in the United States through appearances at hospitals, community centers, and senior residences.

The November program will reflect the studio’s range as well. Younger students will offer short character pieces, while advanced students will present repertoire from their examination and competition preparation. Then, Dr. Wang will close the afternoon at the keyboard herself. Because the setting welcomes conversation, performers often speak briefly about their pieces before playing. As a result, the concert becomes a warm exchange between generations rather than a formal recital.

These performances also serve her students. A community audience listens generously, so young performers learn to communicate rather than merely execute. Additionally, students discover that their hours of practice hold real social value. When a resident smiles at a familiar melody, a child understands something no examination can teach. Therefore, Dr. Wang treats these concerts as an essential part of her curriculum, not as an optional extra.

December 6, 2026: Brahms at the Growing Music Studio Annual Concert

Two weeks later, Dr. Wang shifts from teacher to invited guest artist. Growing Music Studio has asked her to perform at its annual concert on December 6, and she has chosen a beloved masterpiece for the occasion. She will present the Intermezzo in A Major, Op. 118, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms.

The choice feels characteristic. The Intermezzo demands no virtuosic display. Instead, it asks for warmth, patience, and an exceptional control of tone. Brahms wrote the piece near the end of his life, and its tenderness has made it one of the most cherished works in the piano literature. For students, families, and fellow teachers, the music offers an ideal lesson. Beautiful playing depends on listening, shaping, and sincerity rather than speed.

Furthermore, the invitation itself speaks to Dr. Wang’s standing within the New York teaching community. Studios invite guest artists to inspire their students, and her presence offers a living example of a professional path. Many of the young musicians in the audience will face the same doubts she once faced. By performing for them, she demonstrates where persistence can lead. After the applause fades, some of those students may return to their practice rooms with new resolve. That outcome, she would argue, matters as much as the performance itself.

May 1, 2027: Celebrating Women Composers at the National Opera Center

The season’s centerpiece arrives on May 1, 2027, when Dr. Wang presents the Pinease Concert at OPERA America’s National Opera Center in New York. The concert draws inspiration from Mother’s Day and celebrates women composers across two centuries of classical music. Fittingly, the program places Dr. Wang at the very center of the evening. She will serve as the sole pianist, performing both solo piano works and collaborative chamber music throughout the program.

Her responsibilities, however, extend well beyond the keyboard. Dr. Wang has led repertoire selection, artistic coordination, and venue arrangements for the entire event. In other words, the concert represents her complete artistic vision, from the first programming decision to the final bow. For a pianist who built her reputation on thoughtful curation, the project offers an ideal canvas.

The proposed program reads like a map of rediscovered musical treasure. It includes works by Ethel Smyth, Henriëtte Bosmans, Clara Schumann, Lili Boulanger, Amy Beach, Amanda Maier, Rebecca Clarke, Mel Bonis, and Dora Pejačević. Several of these names will be familiar to listeners who know Breaking My Silence, her doctoral recording project. Smyth and Bosmans anchored that recording, and their return signals the continuity of her advocacy. Meanwhile, the additional composers broaden the story considerably.

Indeed, the lineup spans remarkable range. Clara Schumann stood among the most celebrated pianists of the nineteenth century, yet her compositions long remained in the shadow of her husband’s fame. Lili Boulanger became the first woman to win the Prix de Rome in composition, and she achieved that honor before her tragically early death. Amy Beach rose as the first successful American woman to compose large-scale art music. Likewise, Rebecca Clarke created chamber works of striking power during an era that offered her few professional doors.

The program continues with equally compelling figures. Amanda Maier, a Swedish violinist and composer, wrote music of elegant lyricism that modern audiences have only recently begun to rediscover. Mel Bonis composed hundreds of works in Paris while navigating profound social constraints. Finally, Dora Pejačević brought Croatian late Romanticism to vivid life through her songs, chamber music, and orchestral writing. Together, these nine composers demonstrate exactly what Dr. Wang has argued for years. Extraordinary music exists beyond the traditional canon, and audiences deserve to hear it.

The choice of venue adds further weight to the occasion. The National Opera Center serves as a hub for the American opera community, hosting performances, auditions, and recordings in the heart of Manhattan. By presenting her program there, Dr. Wang places this repertoire in a space devoted to the professional mainstream of classical music. The symbolism is hard to miss. Music once left at the margins now takes the main stage.

Preparation for an evening of this scope requires months of careful work. As the sole pianist, Dr. Wang must master an entire program of solo and chamber repertoire across many distinct musical styles. She must also coordinate rehearsals with her collaborating artists, manage the practical details of the venue, and shape the running order into a satisfying dramatic arc. Few performers take on curation, logistics, and performance at once. However, she views the combined role as a natural fit, since her career has always joined artistic vision with disciplined organization.

The Mother’s Day theme deepens the program’s resonance. Dr. Wang often credits her own mother, who once dreamed of becoming a violinist, for encouraging her earliest steps in music. Consequently, a concert honoring mothers through the voices of women composers unites her personal gratitude with her professional mission. Audiences can expect an evening that feels both celebratory and purposeful.

December 2027: Artistic Director of the Musyi Music Studio Choral and Chamber Music Concert

The season closes with a project that marks a significant expansion of Dr. Wang’s leadership. In December 2027, Musyi Music Studio plans to present a choral and chamber music concert, and Dr. Wang will serve as its Artistic Director. In that role, she will shape every artistic element of the event. Her responsibilities include program development, repertoire selection, ensemble coaching, and overall artistic direction.

The project reflects the natural growth of the educational community she has built in New York. Musyi Piano Studio began as a piano studio centered on creativity, critical thinking, and individualized music education. Now, the studio reaches toward collaborative music-making on a larger scale. Choral singing and chamber music both demand skills that solo practice cannot teach. Musicians must listen across an ensemble, balance their sound, and breathe together. Therefore, the concert will function as both a performance and a profound learning experience.

Dr. Wang brings substantial preparation to the podium. During her doctoral studies at the University of Iowa, she balanced solo performance with extensive collaborative piano, accompanying singers and instrumentalists across countless rehearsals. Additionally, she taught group piano classes, where she learned to guide many learners at once. Ensemble coaching draws on exactly those experiences. She understands how individual voices combine into a shared interpretation, because she has lived on both sides of that process.

The December 2027 concert remains in its planning stages, and full details will follow in the months ahead. Even so, the announcement itself tells a story. A pianist who once doubted her place in music now directs an entire artistic enterprise. Her students, meanwhile, gain the rare chance to grow inside a professional creative process from its very beginning.

A Career in Full Voice

Taken together, these four engagements sketch a portrait of an artist in constant motion. Within thirteen months, Dr. Wang will perform for seniors, inspire students, headline a major New York venue, and direct a multi-ensemble production. Few musicians move across such different roles with equal conviction. Yet for Dr. Wang, the variety is the point. Each stage serves the same mission from a different angle.

That mission has remained consistent throughout her career. First, she works to bring greater visibility to outstanding composers whose music has received fewer performance opportunities. Her May 2027 program at the National Opera Center advances that goal on a grand scale. Second, she strives to help students discover their own ways of learning and performing. Her outreach concerts and her new role as Artistic Director both serve that purpose directly.

The calendar also hints at her future. Collaborations with other studios, leadership of larger ensembles, and curated programs at major venues all point toward a widening sphere of influence. Meanwhile, her commitment to community performance keeps that growth grounded in service. Observers of New York’s classical scene should expect her name to appear more frequently.

Audiences who follow her season will encounter more than a series of concerts. They will watch a working philosophy unfold in real time. Music, Dr. Wang often says, is not simply about mastering an instrument. Rather, it is about finding one’s own voice and helping others find theirs. Over the coming year, New York will hear exactly what that belief sounds like in practice. The invitation stands open, and the music begins on November 22.

About Dr. Yi Wang

Dr. Yi Wang is a Chinese pianist, educator, and artistic advocate based in New York. She earned her Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Iowa and her Master of Music from the Manhattan School of Music. She has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall and has won prizes in numerous international competitions across four continents. Through her recording project Breaking My Silence, she champions outstanding women composers whose works have received fewer performance opportunities. Additionally, she leads Musyi Piano Studio, where her students regularly earn top honors in examinations, competitions, and auditions.