A Guide to the Personal Injury Litigation Process

Personal injury lawsuits can result from collisions that cause physical, emotional, and financial hardships for the injured party. The law exists to give the injured the chance to seek compensation, whether that be from a motor vehicle accident, a slip and fall, a defective product, or another act of negligence. Although people are familiar about personal injury claims, few people know the step-by-step process that takes place from the initial investigation to the final resolution.

Because of this, many injured parties and families seek to learn more about a personal injury lawsuit and how it unfolds, so they can discuss it with their representatives at Younce, Vtipil, Baznik & Banks, P.A. The timeline of each case will be dependent upon the facts of the case, but most cases go through a similar series of legal steps. It can help people to know what they can expect as they seek to be held accountable for losses suffered.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath of the Disaster

In every personal injury case, there is a claim of negligence, an accident or incident. This might be an auto accident, an employment accident, a defective property, or any other circumstance where someone didn’t use reasonable care.

In the moments following an accident, it may be most important that medical attention be given. Early treatment helps to keep the injured person healthy and will also provide documentation that can be used in the future as evidence. Medical records document the type of injuries sustained, the treatment provided, and the relationship between the accident and the injuries.

Other evidence might also be gathered immediately following the incident, depending on the situation. Images, eyewitness accounts, surveillance videos, police reports, and property damage evaluations can all prove helpful in strengthening the case.

Investigating the Claim

Once the injured party has determined that he or she would like to take legal action, the investigation phase starts. At this point, evidence is collected and will be examined to see if there was any negligence.

A usual part of an investigation is the review of accident reports, obtaining medical records, interviewing witnesses, examining photographs, and reviewing video (if available). Sometimes it may be necessary to get the help of an accident reconstruction specialist or other professionals to get a clearer picture of what may have happened.

The first step is to establish if another party had a duty of care, that duty was breached, and injuries were caused by the breach that led to quantifiable losses.

Determining Liability

One of the primary matters of a personal injury case is liability. To make a case for liability, you’ll need to show that someone else was negligent or had failed to adhere to a reasonable level of care. There are some typical components of a legal contract that will need to be proven:

There was a duty of care

There was a failure to perform the duty

The injuries were directly caused by the breach

The injuries caused damages that were measurable

The parties or parties responsible for the accident can be one person, multiple people, a business, a property owner or even a manufacturer. In more complicated instances, multiple defendants may be liable for the identical incident.

Filing the Lawsuit

When the conflict is not settled in the process of negotiation beforehand, the lawsuit formally starts with the filing of a complaint with the relevant court. The grievance states the basis of the claim, how they are alleged to be negligent and the damages they are looking for. The defendant is then officially notified of the lawsuit and is allowed to defend himself.

The defendant in a typical case will generally file an answer admitting or denying the allegations and if he or she has any legal defenses he or she may have, he or she will present them.

There are filing deadlines in each jurisdiction that are referred to as statutes of limitations. It’s crucial to act in time as failing to do so could render a person unable to seek compensation for their injuries.

Preparing for Trial

When settlement isn’t successful, the lawsuit moves closer to trial. Preparation includes the organization of exhibitions, identification of witnesses, preparing evidence, filing motions for pretrial and legal arguments. Both sides make their presentations as clear as they can to the court, so that they can explain their positions.

Eyewitnesses, medical personnel, accident investigators and other persons with knowledge about the accident or injuries are able to be used as witnesses. The goal is to provide enough information to convince the judge and/or the jury of your fault and any damages you should receive.

The Trial

At trial, both sides put forward opening statements, evidence, question witnesses, and give legal arguments. The plaintiff is responsible for establishing the claim by showing that the defendant’s negligence caused the plaintiff’s injuries. The defense can cross-examine the witnesses, call witnesses, and argue different versions of the facts.

After closing arguments, the judge or jury listens to the evidence to decide what is to be believed and issues a verdict. Plaintiff may be awarded damages if he prevails, based on evidence during trial. While there may be a great deal of publicity surrounding trials, only a certain number of personal injury cases reach this point.

After the Verdict

Winning a verdict doesn’t necessarily mean the end of a lawsuit. If it is thought that one or more missteps were made at trial, either party can file post-trial motions or appeals. Compensation can be awarded if an appeal is not filed or if all appeals are exhausted, based on the final judgment or settlement. The money will be used to pay for medical costs, wages lost, continuing treatment, etc. if they are awarded as part of the legal proceedings.

There is much more to a personal injury case than filing a lawsuit in court. Each phase of the investigation and evidence gathering, negotiation, discovery, and trial (if any) is important in establishing liability and damages. Each case involves its own set of facts, timelines, and legal issues, and thorough preparation is crucial during every aspect of the case.

People with a grasp of the process can make better decisions and ensure their rights are protected in a personal injury lawsuit. If you are looking for a more in-depth understanding of personal injury claims, the litigation process, and the options available to you in court, it is beneficial to learn more info about each before you start your process for obtaining compensation for your injury.