A Guide to Choosing the Perfect Southern Highlands Accommodation

The Southern Highlands of New South Wales is one of Australia’s most beloved regional destinations, known for its rolling countryside, charming villages, cool-climate wineries, and relaxed atmosphere. Located between Sydney and Canberra, the region attracts visitors looking for a peaceful escape from busy city life. Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend, a family holiday, or a solo retreat, choosing the right Southern Highlands accommodation can make all the difference to your experience.

With a wide range of options available, from luxury retreats and boutique stays to cottages and country homes, it helps to know what to look for before booking. Here are some important factors to consider when searching for Southern Highlands accommodation.

1. Consider the Purpose of Your Trip

Before choosing where to stay, think about the main reason for your visit.

Romantic Getaways

Couples often seek accommodation that offers privacy, scenic views, fireplaces, spa facilities, or peaceful gardens. A secluded country retreat can provide the perfect setting for relaxation and quality time together.

Family Holidays

Families may prefer larger properties with multiple bedrooms, spacious living areas, outdoor spaces, and nearby attractions suitable for children.

Group Gatherings

If you’re travelling with friends or extended family, look for accommodation that offers plenty of communal areas, dining spaces, and enough bedrooms to comfortably accommodate everyone.

Solo Escapes

Solo travellers may prioritise convenience, safety, and proximity to local attractions, walking trails, or town centres.

2. Choose the Right Location

The Southern Highlands is made up of several charming towns and villages, each offering a slightly different experience.

Bowral

Known for its gardens, boutique shopping, cafes, and cultural attractions, Bowral is often considered the heart of the region.

Berrima

This historic village offers heritage buildings, quaint streets, and a unique old-world atmosphere.

Moss Vale

A quieter option that provides easy access to nature, local markets, and nearby attractions.

Bundanoon

Popular among nature lovers, Bundanoon is close to national parks, walking trails, and scenic lookouts.

Selecting accommodation near the activities you plan to enjoy can help maximise your time and reduce travel during your stay.

3. Look for Scenic Surroundings

One of the biggest draws of the Southern Highlands is its beautiful landscape. Many visitors choose accommodation specifically for the views and peaceful environment.

Properties surrounded by rolling hills, vineyards, forests, or gardens can create a more memorable experience. Waking up to mist-covered countryside or enjoying a sunset from a private deck can become one of the highlights of your trip.

4. Check Available Amenities

Different accommodation types offer different levels of comfort and convenience.

Some amenities worth considering include:

Fully equipped kitchens

Outdoor entertaining areas

Fireplaces

Heating and air conditioning

Wi-Fi access

Pet-friendly facilities

Swimming pools

Spa baths

Private parking

Think about which features are most important for your travel style and priorities.

5. Consider Seasonal Travel

The Southern Highlands offers something unique throughout the year.

Spring

Spring brings colourful gardens, blooming flowers, and pleasant temperatures.

Summer

Longer days and outdoor activities make summer ideal for exploring vineyards, markets, and walking trails.

Autumn

The region becomes famous for its spectacular autumn foliage, attracting photographers and nature enthusiasts.

Winter

Cool temperatures and cosy fireplaces create the perfect setting for a relaxing country escape.

Booking accommodation that complements the season can enhance your overall experience.

6. Explore Unique Accommodation Styles

One of the joys of visiting the Southern Highlands is the variety of accommodation available.

Country Cottages

These provide a cosy and authentic regional experience, often featuring traditional architecture and charming interiors.

Luxury Retreats

Ideal for travellers seeking premium comfort, luxury retreats may include high-end furnishings, wellness facilities, and exceptional views.

Farm Stays

Farm stays allow visitors to experience rural life while enjoying peaceful surroundings and open spaces.

Heritage Homes

Historic properties offer a glimpse into the region’s rich history while providing unique character and charm.

Modern Architectural Homes

Contemporary properties often feature striking designs, open-plan layouts, and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Choosing a unique style of accommodation can add an extra layer of enjoyment to your trip.

7. Think About Privacy and Space

For many visitors, the Southern Highlands is a place to unwind and disconnect from daily pressures.

If privacy is important, consider accommodation located on larger properties or tucked away from busy tourist areas. Spacious surroundings can provide a greater sense of relaxation and allow you to fully enjoy the peaceful countryside atmosphere.

This is especially valuable for couples, families, or groups looking for a more exclusive experience.

8. Stay Close to Local Attractions

The Southern Highlands offers a wide range of activities and attractions.

Popular experiences include:

Winery visits

Gourmet dining

Farmers markets

Historic villages

Garden tours

Bushwalking trails

National parks

Art galleries

Antique shopping

Staying near the attractions that interest you most can help create a more enjoyable and convenient itinerary.

9. Read Reviews and Guest Feedback

Guest reviews often provide valuable insights that photos and descriptions cannot fully capture.

Look for feedback regarding:

Cleanliness

Comfort

Customer service

Location

Property condition

Noise levels

Accuracy of listings

Reading multiple reviews can help set realistic expectations and improve your chances of finding accommodation that matches your needs.

Conclusion

Finding the right Southern Highlands accommodation involves more than simply booking a place to sleep. The ideal property can enhance your entire travel experience by providing comfort, convenience, beautiful surroundings, and easy access to everything the region has to offer.

Whether you prefer a luxury retreat, a charming country cottage, a spacious family home, or a secluded rural escape, the Southern Highlands offers accommodation options to suit a wide range of travellers. By considering your travel goals, preferred location, desired amenities, and the season of your visit, you can choose a stay that helps you make the most of this picturesque and welcoming destination.