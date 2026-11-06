A Dutch Atelier Is Making iPhones Out of Solid Gold, and Only Five of Each

For years, the gold phone has been a surface story. Most gold iPhones sold worldwide are plated, a thin layer over the original metal. Beautiful, often very well done, and still a coating.

OJ Exclusive, an independent bespoke atelier in the Netherlands founded in 2015, has taken the idea in a different direction. Its new Solid Gold Collection gives the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Duo a back panel formed in solid 18-karat gold, in yellow, rose or white. Each of the six editions is limited to five numbered pieces worldwide, and prices start at €35,000 excluding VAT.

“We wanted a phone that is gold all the way through, not on the surface,” says founder Otto Homan. “Five per edition means every owner knows exactly how rare theirs is.”

Six editions, one rule

The collection opens with the Classic, a mirror-polished back with nothing to hide behind. The Sunburst adds a guilloché that radiates outward from the Apple logo, a technique more often associated with the dials of fine watches.

From there, the editions move into material contrast. Crocodile sets black crocodile leather over the solid gold back. Flower lays an openwork gold rose over calfskin from a French tannery. Carbon pairs forged carbon with gold, the most contemporary piece in the range and also the entry point at €35,000. The Diamond edition sets the camera plate, frame and logo with stones, and starts at €55,000.

Classic, Sunburst, and the iPhone Duo editions start at €50,000. Crocodile and Flower start at €40,000. All prices exclude VAT.

The one rule across all six is the number. Each piece is engraved from 1/5 to 5/5 and delivered with a numbered certificate of authenticity. When the five are gone, that edition is finished.

What the client decides

The buyer chooses the gold color, the device, and the stones, which can be natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, or Swarovski. The frame carries a 24K gold finish, while the back itself is formed in solid 18-karat gold and finished in the atelier.

Clients who want something outside the six editions can commission a one-of-one design. Each piece is made to order in six to eight weeks and shipped worldwide, tracked and insured.

Why solid gold, and why now

Limited runs have become the language of luxury, from watches to sneakers. Personal technology has been missing a piece that holds its material value in the same way, rather than simply wearing an expensive finish.

The phone is the one object most people touch more often than anything else they own. For a certain kind of collector, that makes it a natural place for gold. Five pieces per edition keeps the idea closer to fine jewelry than to consumer electronics.

OJ Exclusive has worked in this territory since 2015, making custom gold devices alongside exotic leather goods, watch accessories and jewelry for private clients worldwide. The Solid Gold Collection is the atelier’s most ambitious release to date.

More information and images are available at the OJ Exclusive website.

OJ Exclusive is an independent atelier and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Apple Inc.