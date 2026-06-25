A Degree Abroad Is an Investment. Why So Many Graduates Ignore the Cost of Proving It

A university education can unlock a lifelong career that is as psychologically satisfying as it is financially beneficial. Millions of people choose to travel overseas to earn a degree, and doing so can be a brilliant investment in their future.

Unfortunately, a significant proportion of this group suffers the indignity of being unable to tap into the full potential of their diligent studies. The problem comes when bringing a degree certificate earned elsewhere in the world to a new location, whether that’s your country of origin or a different destination chosen for its career prospects and/or quality of life. If you can’t prove that your degree certificate is legitimate, it won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.

The question, then, is why graduates fall at this final hurdle. Here’s an overview of what’s at stake, and how common slip-ups are allowed to happen time and again.

Assuming Proof is Expensive & Complex

The first misconception about proving the authenticity of a degree obtained overseas is that it will cost a pretty penny and involve a lot of complex paperwork. The reality is that, in the majority of cases, the opposite is true.

The saving grace here is the humble apostille, a certificate issued in and recognized by more than 120 countries worldwide. All you need to do is apply to the relevant government body, or work with an apostille agency to make things even easier, and you can get your degree certificate legalized in a few days. For instance, if you attend a British university like Oxford or Sheffield, apply for a UK degree apostille which will then be accepted across the EU, the US, and many other places internationally.

Assuming Proof Isn’t Needed

Lots of people will tell you, wrongly, that you don’t need documentation to prove that you’ve completed a degree course abroad. They’ll claim that no employer will actually go to the trouble of checking any claim you make about your education and experience. So, holding onto your degree certificate is optional, right?

Again, the reality is quite different from these false assumptions. Many employers will require candidates to provide evidence of their academic prowess, even for entry-level roles and internships directly related to their degree specialism. Without an apostilled document showing you’re as well-qualified as you claim on your resume, don’t expect many job applications to receive a reply.

Assuming Employability is the Only Benefit

Last of all, a degree abroad is an investment because it can do more than open doors to the career you’re aiming for. There are many other situations in which you might be expected to provide proof of education outside of the job market.

For instance, a degree certificate might be required as part of a citizenship process when you’re moving to another country. Likewise, a landlord or housing association could reasonably request proof of your level of education when you sign up to rent a property.

So for all these reasons and more, graduates cannot afford to ignore the upsides of having clear proof of a degree earned abroad. And even if you study domestically, legalizing university documents will serve you well down the line if an international relocation comes calling.