A hacked or disabled social media account can wreak havoc on a business in an instant. Social Rescue has developed a case-by-case approach to assist creators and businesses in understanding their recovery options on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

The company first examines how access was lost, what the account owner still has access to, and the type of recovery or appeal actions that can be taken.

Why Losing an Account Matters

For a creator, a locked account may mean lost earnings, trouble accessing payouts, or being unable to tell followers what happened. For a small business, this can lead to lost orders, unanswered questions, and lost contact with customers who typically communicate via direct messages.

A hacked account can also cause issues when the account owner is locked out of their account. A person who has access may be able to send messages to customers, make profile changes, or post links that followers may trust since they are from a familiar account. The faster the owner realizes what has changed, the easier it will be to explain what went wrong when they seek assistance.

Tips That You Can Use to Recover an Instagram Account

If you notice that there have been posts on Instagram that you didn’t make, you receive an unexpected password reset email, or your username has changed, your Instagram account may have been hacked. If Instagram shows a message that the account has been disabled, request a review if available. If the account was disabled after you noticed something you didn’t recognize, keep all the notices or warnings. In case you decide to use Instagram account recovery services, those details can prove to be valuable.

Check whether anything has changed and then proceed with the steps that are suitable for you.

Check the inbox linked to your account. Check for emails regarding a password reset, a new login or a change of email address. Take screenshots and document the date of the change. Follow the directions in a disabled-account notice. If Instagram offers a review, briefly explain when you lost access and mention any posts or messages you didn’t create. If you are locked out, then use Instagram’s recovery process. Go to the Instagram hacked account recovery page and proceed with the steps depending on the situation. Before you request a new password, make sure that the inbox is secured if you think someone else used your email address.

Recovering a TikTok Account

A video you did not post, a username change, or a login that suddenly fails could be the first indication of a TikTok account takeover. In the event that TikTok has banned a particular account, there will be a ban notice. If they occurred within the same time frame, note down what the first event was, in case you have to explain during TikTok account recovery.

Record what changed. Keep the URL to your profile, take screenshots of unknown activity, and record the last date you logged in. If your username has been altered, please be sure to have a copy of both usernames. Please refer to the ban notice for the appeal procedure. If TikTok allows you to appeal, tell them why you believe that they should re-evaluate their decision. If you believe this account has been used by someone else, you can provide dates and any activity that you don’t know. See if you can still get a hold of the attached email or phone number. If available, reset the password through TikTok. If the reset is sent to an email address or phone number you don’t control, save any emails or notices about the reset.

Recover a Facebook Account or Business Page

Check whether you can still log in to your personal Facebook account. If you can log in but cannot manage your business Page, the problem may be with your Page access. If you are unable to log in to the profile used to manage your Page, it might be a good first step to recover that profile.

Start with the right profile. In case you think that your personal profile has been hacked, try Facebook’s hacked account recovery feature. If you are able to regain access using that method, check the recent logins and secure the profile by changing the password instantly. Have a reliable teammate review the Page. Check with members of the team to see if anyone is still able to manage it. Have them note any changes to the Page and any unfamiliar activity they noticed. Save the Page link and notices. Take screenshots of notices about lost access, strange posts or modifications to the Page. Make a note of who still has access and when the issue first occurred.

Social Rescue’s Facebook account recovery review looks at which profile or Page was affected and who can still access it. Those details help determine where to start and what information to include in a recovery request.

What to Expect From a Case Review

Social Rescue uses the official recovery and appeal options that each platform provides. Each of Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook has its own recovery processes, which are determined by its policies.

The steps may also differ depending on the owner’s ability to confirm they own the account and the platform’s response. Any creator or business may request a case review through the Social Rescue page for that platform.

When they reach out, they can include information on when they lost access, what messages or notifications they were sent, and what measures they have already taken to recover the account. These details provide Social Rescue with a basis to discuss the case and outline the options that may still be available.