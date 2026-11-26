Every October I book a photographer, dress the dining room in greenery a month early, and spend a day moving candles around for the winter menu, room offers, and New Year’s Eve poster. It is my favorite day of the year and one of the most expensive. This season I wanted to know, with numbers rather than hype, how much of that work AI image models can now do, and where they should stay out of the picture entirely.

The Quillmere is my invented stand-in for this piece: a twelve-room hotel with a forty-cover dining room, dressed in deep forest green and brushed brass. Our brand sheet lists two colors, green #1F3D36 and brass #C49A4A, and I made those the hardest part of the test.

The set-up

I compared the four Nano Banana models live today: Nano Banana Pro, Nano Banana 2, Nano Banana 2.1 and Nano Banana 2 Lite, with identical briefs. I recorded the time from request to file and what I was actually charged per image. All images below are AI outputs; none show a real venue.

Test 1: the winter menu cover and brand colors

The brief asked for flat, print-ready artwork: a solid #1F3D36 background, lettering and a thin border in #C49A4A, a small holly-and-candle line drawing, and four lines of text: “The Quillmere”, “Winter Menu”, “Served from 1 December 2026” and “Dining Room · Thursday to Sunday”.

Same menu brief, four current models. AI outputs for a fictional hotel.

Spelling was perfect: 16 of 16 lines correct across the four covers. Nano Banana Pro took 23 seconds and cost 0.054). Nano Banana 2.1 took 34 seconds (0.032).

Then I measured the colors. I sampled the background and the solid parts of the lettering and compared them with our brand values using CIEDE2000, the standard color-difference score, where anything under about 2 is hard for most people to see.

Target brand colors against what each model printed. My own measurements; approximate, since thin lettering mixes with the background at its edges.

The green was remarkably close on every model, between 1.5 and 2.5. The brass was another story: 4.3 to 7.8, and always paler and greyer than our real brass. On a menu, that is the difference between “polished” and “slightly tired”. Today I correct the gold afterward in a design tool, a few minutes I’d rather not spend.

Test 2: the room promotion

Next, a photorealistic room shot: a double room on a winter morning, cream linen, a green wool throw, brass lamps, snow on the sill, a small decorated tree and a breakfast tray. I used the 2K setting (Lite only offers 1K).

Invented rooms, not our rooms. Useful as mood boards, never as listing photos.

All four would fool a casual scroll. Nano Banana 2 (22 seconds, $0.081) was the most convincing, down to steam rising from the teacup. Nano Banana Pro (45 seconds, $0.110) was soft and believable but plain. Nano Banana 2.1 (23 seconds, $0.046) crowded two brass lamps onto one side of the bed and gave the wall a blotchy texture. Lite (6 seconds, $0.037) came back at only 1264 by 848 pixels and put a tiny fir tree on the inside windowsill.

The catch matters more than any score: none of these is our room. A guest who books from one of these images is entitled to feel misled at the door. Generated rooms are for mood boards and briefing the photographer, never for the website or booking listings.

Test 3: the New Year’s Eve poster

The poster had six lines, including a price and a phone number: “The Quillmere presents”, “New Year’s Eve Supper Club”, “Thursday 31 December 2026”, “Five courses · Live jazz trio · From 7:30pm”, “£95 per guest” and “Book at reception or call 01632 960555”. I ran each model twice.

Second round of posters. Nano Banana 2 Lite repeated the headline; Nano Banana 2.1 printed some lines in white.

Across eight posters, 47 of 48 lines were correct. The one slip was Lite’s second attempt, which printed “New Year’s Eve” twice and returned a photo of a poster on a grey wall rather than flat artwork. Nano Banana 2.1’s second poster spelled everything right but set three lines in white instead of brass. That leaves 6 usable posters out of 8. Nano Banana Pro took 23 to 34 seconds at $0.110 each, Nano Banana 2 took 17 seconds at $0.054, Nano Banana 2.1 took 34 and 55 seconds at $0.032, and Lite took 6 seconds at about $0.035.

This is the job where I’m most excited about what comes next. My poster prompts, brand hex values, and reference images are already saved, and I plan to run them again on the upcoming Nano Banana Pro 2 API the day it goes live, starting with that stubborn brass.

Test 4: dressing a real room for Christmas

This is the use I think is genuinely honest. I took a room photo (for this article, the Nano Banana 2 image stood in for a real one) and asked each model to add only a garland along the headboard and fairy lights around the window, changing nothing else.

Top left: the stand-in photo. Top right and bottom left: edits. Bottom right: where Nano Banana Pro changed pixels.

All four did it cleanly. I compared each edit with the original: between 2.8 and 3.1 percent of the frame changed noticeably, and by my measurement none of that change fell outside the headboard and window areas. Walls, artwork, furniture, and the view stayed put. Nano Banana Pro took 34 seconds (0.081), Nano Banana 2.1 took 23 seconds (0.036), though Lite halved the resolution.

My rule for this is simple. If we edit a real photo to show decorations, those decorations go up in that room before the first guest arrives, and the image comes down when they come down. Nothing structural, no views, no extra space, no furniture we don’t own. I would also label concept images as illustrations wherever they appear. Advertising rules broadly expect pictures to show what guests actually get, and I’d rather be well inside that line.

What it cost compared with a shoot

All 20 images in this test cost $1.24. My usual half-day shoot runs to several hundred pounds before styling. On cost alone, the comparison is not close, but it is also not the right comparison. The AI work replaced my design drafts, mood boards, and decoration mock-ups. It did not replace a single photograph of the real hotel, and I don’t want it to.

What I’ll re-run on Pro 2

Nano Banana Pro 2 is coming to APIMart. Until it launches, its preview uses the current Nano Banana Pro parameters: legible text in many languages, up to 14 reference images and up to 4K output, and requests prepared now are meant to run when it goes live. That is all I know for certain about it.

What I’m hoping for is closer brass, menu, and poster artwork that fills the frame the first time, and edits of our real rooms that stay as precise as the ones above at full 4K. My launch-day list is short: the menu cover with both hex values, the New Year’s Eve poster, and garland edits of our real room photos, using the same prompts and the same measurements so the comparison is fair. The photographer is still booked for October.