8 Most Demanded Gantt Chart Tools for Software Developers

Project management without multifunctional digital tools is a complex process. A Gantt diagram is one of the solutions trusted by professionals in various fields.

Construction professionals use the chart to prepare work schedules, marketing teams apply it to organize creative campaigns, production managers plan supply chains, and so on. However, the field where this diagram is most frequently used is IT.

Software development typically involves complex processes, diverse resources, clear deadlines, and multiple roles. This chart helps transform chaos into a clear structure. Therefore, the PM market offers many excellent solutions based on it.

Let’s explore the best services offering smart Gantt chart features.

But first, let’s look at the reasons for the popularity of this visual tool in the IT world.

Why development teams trust online Gantt charts

The advantages of this chart are clear.

Here are some of them:

Provides access to all stakeholders. Planning on this chart is available to the entire team, as well as external stakeholders, at any time.

Planning on this chart is available to the entire team, as well as external stakeholders, at any time. Provides high-quality visualization. All project details are available to every team member. They see the full picture, as well as any detail on individual tasks.

All project details are available to every team member. They see the full picture, as well as any detail on individual tasks. Shows milestones and dependencies . Any project can contain key milestones and connections between tasks.

. Any project can contain key milestones and connections between tasks. Enables multitasking. One of the benefits of this diagram is the ability to assign different tasks to different team members and track the activities of colleagues.

One of the benefits of this diagram is the ability to assign different tasks to different team members and track the activities of colleagues. Streamlines progress tracking. Managers can monitor task progress and anticipate potential delays.

Managers can monitor task progress and anticipate potential delays. Enables resource planning. An IT project timeline can contain information on all assets involved, including people, budget, time, equipment, etc.

Which are the top Gantt chart solutions for software development teams?

Making the right choice isn’t always an easy task.

Let’s look at some powerful examples.

1. GanttPRO

GanttPRO is one of the best online solutions for teams that constantly plan projects and treat this planning as a vital process, not just a routine formality.

This software is known for its simple yet feature-rich interface. You don’t need any special skills or extensive training to master it.

With GanttPRO, you can create plans, outline deadlines, add tasks and assignees, allocate resources, highlight milestones and dependencies between activities, identify critical paths, and much more. The drag-and-drop functionality makes all processes clear and simple.

In addition to the chart, this tool offers other project display options, including calendars, lists, dashboards, and Kanban boards. Teamwork is organized using notifications, comments, and attachments.

It’s worth mentioning the ability to export charts to PDF and PNG. This is very convenient for stakeholder presentations.

2. Microsoft Project

While some consider this tool an old-fashioned veteran of the project management software market, Microsoft Project’s inclusion on this list seems mandatory.

Of course, there are many modern, innovative substitutes. Incidentally, if you want, you can also choose an MS Project alternative from this article.

Nevertheless, software development teams looking for basic features for classic project management get everything they need from this tool. This includes task planning with a Gantt chart, resource allocation, financial control, critical path analysis, detailed reporting, and more.

Overall, Microsoft Project is ideal for long-running projects with many dependencies and assignees. Naturally, it integrates tightly with the Microsoft ecosystem.

3. Redbooth

Redbooth is a popular choice among small and medium-sized businesses that prioritize a balance between team organization and basic work management.

The main advantage of its Gantt diagram is the simple visualization of plans and progress tracking.

Managers and teams use this tool’s functionality to prepare detailed plans and schedules. They can communicate seamlessly via video calls or simple comments.

Redbooth’s analytics are also comprehensive. You can generate detailed reports and share them with stakeholders.

4. Paymo

Paymo focuses equally on basic project management and finance control. The program is suitable for development teams that frequently work on client projects and track the connection between tasks and payments.

A convenient Gantt chart is combined with several other project views. Paymo users can also track time, assign resources, and analyze work.

The software is suitable for regular IT teams, agencies, and freelancers. It allows for invoicing clients without leaving the interface, based on recorded working hours.

You can integrate Paymo with services like Google Calendar or Slack.

5. Avaza

The next powerful online tool with a user-friendly bar diagram is Avaza. It is suitable for most software development teams.

If you represent a small or medium-sized business and value financial transparency, this tool will be a reliable assistant.

It allows you to prepare project plans, control expenses, create invoices, and track working hours without the need for additional services.

The intuitive Gantt chart allows you to visualize all project activities, as well as dependencies and deadlines.

With this program, teams seamlessly track their budget. They can easily communicate and share their projects with stakeholders.

6. Ganttile

Ganttile represents a new wave of online project management tools that emphasize speed and simplicity.

This tool is the choice of development teams that don’t need the advanced functionality of enterprise systems. They rely on a simple and convenient Gantt chart, as well as some other basic features.

This Gantt chart platform allows for creating tasks of any complexity, monitoring progress, and setting deadlines. It provides a smart reporting system and advanced collaboration features.

7. GoodDay

If you’re looking for a reliable workflow management tool that prioritizes flexibility, try GoodDay.

It’s equally useful as a project management tool and a personal planning solution. It offers an intuitive interface that’s easy to use even without prior training.

A Gantt chart is included along with alternative project views, such as task lists, Kanban boards, and calendars. So, you can choose the tool that best suits your needs.

GoodDay lets you manage priorities and track progress in real time. It integrateы with other popular services, such as GitHub or Slack.

8. Celoxis

Celoxis also comes with a visually appealing and easy-to-understand Gantt chart. It looks suitable for teams that schedule numerous projects and constantly use analytics.

This tool makes a project manager’s life easier by automating routine processes and visualizing all activities with their dependencies, milestones, and baselines.

Celoxis also offers advanced functionality for monitoring employee workloads and resource control. Built-in reporting allows you to create user-friendly dashboards and analyze data in minutes.

Overall, this service is suitable for those who prefer a feature-rich PM system over simple but less user-friendly solutions.

Each of the solutions described above offers its own approach to project management. When choosing, consider the specifics of your business and your team’s perspective.

Boost project management with the best Gantt chart software

A modern online Gantt chart is a reliable assistant for ambitious managers and high-performing teams. It instills confidence in the future, ensuring reliable work planning and full control over important processes.

All the software described above, with this interactive tool, covers the basic project management needs of real teams.

However, there is no perfect choice. To make the right decision, you need not only to read helpful reviews but also to test these tools.

Try them out and find your favorite.