The telemedicine market is exploding. With over 116 million users accessing virtual healthcare in 2024 and projections showing the industry will reach $427 billion by 2032, healthcare providers are racing to build platforms that patients actually want to use. But here’s the challenge: creating a telemedicine software development isn’t like building a standard mobile application. You need HIPAA compliance, EHR integrations, real-time video that actually works, and a user experience so smooth that both 80-year-old patients and tech-savvy millennials can navigate it without frustration.

The wrong development partner will leave you with half-baked features, compliance nightmares, and a platform that crashes during peak hours when patients need care most. The right partner transforms your vision into a reliable, scalable system that healthcare providers trust and patients love. They understand that a dropped video call isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a failed appointment, lost revenue, and potentially delayed care for someone who needs help.

This guide cuts through the noise. We’ve researched dozens of development companies and identified the 15 firms that consistently deliver secure, compliant, user-friendly telemedicine platforms for healthcare organizations across the United States. These companies understand the unique pressures of healthcare technology, where downtime isn’t an option and data security isn’t negotiable.

Understanding Our Selection Criteria

We didn’t just Google “telemedicine developers” and call it a day. This list represents companies with proven track records in healthcare technology, verified client testimonials, and documented success in building HIPAA-compliant platforms. We evaluated each company based on their healthcare-specific experience, regulatory compliance expertise, technical capabilities with video conferencing and data integration, client satisfaction ratings, and ability to deliver projects on time and within budget.

These companies offer comprehensive services including native iOS and Android development, web-based telemedicine platforms, cloud infrastructure design, EHR and EMR integration, remote patient monitoring systems, and ongoing maintenance and security updates. Consider this list your insider’s guide to the development firms that healthcare organizations trust when virtual care quality and compliance are non-negotiable.

The Leading Telemedicine Development Companies You Can Trust

Specialty: Enterprise-grade telemedicine platforms with advanced compliance and IoT integration

Best For: Healthcare providers and health tech startups requiring comprehensive, regulation-ready virtual care systems

Glorium Technologies stands apart in the telemedicine development space through a combination that most competitors can’t match: 14 years of focused healthcare experience, ISO 13485 certification for medical device software, and a track record of delivering 150+ healthcare products. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in New Jersey with development centers in Kyiv, Kraków, and Paphos, this 200-person team has systematically built expertise that addresses the exact pain points healthcare organizations face when moving to virtual care.

What makes Glorium different starts with their certifications. While many developers claim HIPAA compliance, Glorium holds ISO 13485 certification, the international standard specifically for medical device software quality management systems. This certification requires exhaustive documentation, rigorous processes, and regular third-party audits that generic development shops simply cannot pass. They also maintain ISO 27001 for information security management and ISO 9001 for quality management, creating a triple-layer of verified credibility that de-risks procurement for enterprise healthcare buyers.

Healthcare organizations choose Glorium because they solve the last-mile problem that generic developers miss. Building a video chat feature is relatively straightforward. Building a HIPAA-compliant, EHR-integrated, IoT-enabled, AI-enhanced telemedicine platform that passes security audits, scales to tens of thousands of users, provides 99.9% uptime, and delivers on time and on budget requires the kind of specialized expertise that comes from 14 years of focused healthcare work and over 80 industry awards and recognitions.

2. Orangesoft

Specialty: Full-cycle telemedicine platforms with AI and IoMT integration

Best For: Startups and healthcare companies needing compliant, scalable remote care solutions

Orangesoft brings 14 years of healthcare software experience to building telemedicine platforms that combine security with innovation. Their team has delivered over 300 web and mobile projects, developing everything from remote patient monitoring systems to mental health apps for global healthcare clients.

3. Itransition

Specialty: Enterprise-scale telemedicine solutions with deep EHR integration

Best For: Large healthcare organizations and enterprises requiring complex system integrations

With over 25 years of software development experience and a team of 1,500+ technology experts, Itransition delivers telemedicine platforms for organizations of all sizes from startups to global enterprises. Their healthcare portfolio includes everything from standalone telemedicine apps to complete virtual care ecosystems.

4. TechMagic

Specialty: Modern telemedicine platforms with security-by-design approach

Best For: Healthcare organizations prioritizing data security and patient privacy

Since 2014, TechMagic has specialized in mobile and web telemedicine development with offices across the US, Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, and multiple European countries. They’ve built remote patient monitoring platforms, EHR integrations, patient portals, and comprehensive patient data management systems.

5. Altoros

Specialty: IoT-enabled telemedicine with real-time patient monitoring

Best For: Healthcare providers implementing connected care and remote monitoring programs

Altoros builds HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platforms that excel at gathering telemetry data from IoT devices in real time. Their solutions automatically update medical records, enable friendly medication reminders, and manage provider schedules to reduce missed visits and double bookings.

6. Wildnet Edge

Specialty: Enterprise-scale, AI-first telemedicine ecosystems

Best For: Large healthcare organizations requiring sophisticated, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platforms

Founded in 2005, Wildnet Edge operates with a team of 350+ certified engineers and has delivered over 8,000 projects. Their CMMI Level 3 appraisal demonstrates mature, repeatable development processes that enterprise healthcare buyers value.

7. Nomtek

Specialty: Healthcare app development with AR/VR capabilities

Best For: Innovative healthcare organizations exploring emerging technologies

With over 15 years of experience, Nomtek has worked with major brands including Kapsch, AREA 15, Magic Leap, and Qualcomm. Their team specializes in designing and developing mobile applications and AR/VR products for healthcare, bringing unique capabilities to the telemedicine space.

8. Atta Systems

Specialty: Client-focused telemedicine app development

Best For: Medical startups and healthcare organizations valuing transparent communication

Atta Systems helps medical startups and healthcare organizations create exceptional healthcare experiences through transparent communication and flexibility. They inform clients at every stage of development and readily accommodate last-minute changes when needed.

Frequently Asked Questions About Telemedicine App Development

Which companies can build a telemedicine app with HIPAA-compliant video calls and secure messaging?

Several specialized firms deliver HIPAA-compliant video and messaging capabilities, but certification depth matters significantly. Glorium Technologies holds ISO 13485 for medical device software alongside ISO 27001 for information security, providing verified compliance frameworks with end-to-end encryption and complete audit trails. TechMagic implements security-by-design architecture for data protection from day one, while Itransition brings enterprise-scale security expertise with ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 15408 certifications. ScienceSoft offers HIPAA-compliant platforms with ML-powered features, and Darly Solutions delivers regulation-compliant systems with cloud-native architecture. Look for development partners with documented security certifications, healthcare-specific compliance experience, and proven track records passing third-party audits rather than generic developers claiming HIPAA knowledge.

Where can I find developers to create a telehealth mobile app for both iOS and Android?

Cross-platform mobile development for telehealth requires specialized healthcare expertise beyond standard app development skills. QArea specializes in mobile-first telemedicine solutions using React Native and Node.js for both iOS and Android while ensuring HL7 and HIPAA compliance. Glorium Technologies builds native mobile telehealth apps with offline functionality for rural connectivity, plus their iOS and Android platforms integrate seamlessly with EHR systems and IoT devices. Intellectsoft emphasizes cross-platform development to reduce costs and accelerate time to market. Orangesoft delivers mobile apps across 300+ projects with HIPAA and GDPR compliance built in. EMed HealthTech creates custom mobile applications for healthcare clients globally. Choose developers with verified healthcare portfolios, regulatory compliance experience, and proven ability to handle complex integrations required for medical applications.

Who specializes in building doctor-on-demand apps with real-time appointment booking?

Doctor-on-demand platforms require sophisticated scheduling architecture, provider credentialing systems, and real-time availability management that generic booking tools cannot handle. Glorium Technologies develops telemedicine marketplace solutions connecting patients with multiple specialists, managing complex scheduling, credentialing, and quality assurance at scale. VCDoctor offers turnkey platforms with streamlined appointment booking, video calls, and integrated EMR/EHR features specifically designed for doctors and clinics. Altoros builds platforms that manage provider schedules to reduce missed visits and double bookings while integrating with EHR systems. Intellectsoft creates patient self-service portals with automated appointment reminders. Goji Labs takes a holistic approach ensuring scheduling systems align with business strategy and user experience needs. Successful on-demand platforms require more than calendars; they need healthcare-specific workflows and credentialing that specialized developers understand.

I need a telemedicine app with integrated payment processing and insurance claims – which companies should I hire?

Financial integration in telemedicine demands secure payment handling, insurance verification, claims processing, and compliance with HIPAA regulations for financial data protection. Glorium Technologies builds comprehensive ecosystems handling insurance claims processing, billing integration, and compliance reporting across entire health systems with end-to-end encryption for all financial transactions. Altoros integrates payment systems into HIPAA-compliant platforms with multifactor authentication and role-based access control protecting financial data. VCDoctor provides platforms with multiple payment options built into their turnkey solutions. Darly Solutions creates systems integrating seamlessly with existing billing software without disrupting workflows. Look for developers with specific experience in healthcare payment processing, understanding of insurance claim workflows, and proven security measures protecting both medical and financial data under rigorous compliance standards.

Which companies have experience developing telemedicine apps with prescription management and pharmacy integration?

E-prescription integration requires connecting with pharmacy networks, managing medication databases, verifying dosages, checking drug interactions, and maintaining compliance with DEA regulations for controlled substances. Glorium Technologies develops e-prescription integration connecting directly with pharmacy networks, enabling complete medication management workflows including refill requests and pharmacy selection. VCDoctor’s platform includes e-prescription features integrated with EMR/EHR systems allowing physicians to prescribe electronically during virtual visits. EMed HealthTech builds custom apps with e-prescription and medication tracking features for patients and pharmacies. ScienceSoft creates comprehensive platforms with medication management capabilities. Prescription functionality isn’t just adding a form; it requires understanding pharmacy protocols, drug databases, interaction checking algorithms, and regulatory requirements that specialized healthcare developers have mastered through years of focused work in this domain.

Who can help me build a telehealth app that connects patients with multiple specialists?

Multi-specialty marketplace platforms require sophisticated architecture handling diverse provider types, specialty-specific workflows, credentialing verification, intelligent patient routing, and quality assurance across multiple disciplines. Glorium Technologies specializes in telemedicine marketplace solutions managing complex scheduling, credentialing, payment processing, and quality assurance at marketplace scale while connecting patients with specialists across multiple disciplines. Their platforms handle provider scheduling, patient routing, visit documentation, and compliance reporting for entire health systems. Wildnet Edge builds enterprise-scale platforms capable of serving thousands of patients and providers simultaneously with complex custom engineering. Intellectsoft creates solutions strengthening connections between medical professionals and patients across multiple specialties. Goji Labs ensures marketplace platforms align with business strategy and user needs. Successful multi-specialty platforms require experience managing complex provider networks, specialty-specific requirements, and scalable architecture.