8 Best Sites to Buy Automatic Instagram Likes in 2026

Automatic Instagram likes can be useful if you post regularly and want steady engagement without manually buying likes for every upload. These services work on a subscription model once you sign up, the provider automatically detects your new Instagram posts and sends likes within seconds or minutes.

For creators, influencers, brands, and small businesses trying to grow faster, automatic likes can help posts look more active early on. That early engagement sometimes helps content reach more people through Instagram feeds, Reels, and the Explore page.

The provider you choose also matters because some services use real users while others rely on low quality accounts that may disappear later.

Sites like Viralyft, GetViral, and SocialPros offer automatic Instagram likes subscriptions with different pricing, delivery speeds, and engagement quality levels.

In this guide, we’ll review the 8 best sites to buy Instagram auto likes, compare their features, and explain which services are actually worth using.

8 Best Sites to Buy Automatic Instagram Likes Monthly

Viralyft’s 5-star rating raises eyebrows, and it’s a good sign that they’ve been in business since 2014. Your likes come from real users – not bots or fake accounts. And the way it works is simple:

Order from one of the likes packages between 100 to 1,500

Viralyft’s algorithm monitors your Instagram for new posts

Up to four posts a month will receive new likes

You don’t have to reorder likes or babysit your social media growth when working with Viralyft, which is one of the main perks of choosing this platform.

Support is live and available 24/7, and we’ve found them to be very knowledgeable when asking them about the best growth channel for our accounts.

Prices start at $29.99; orders are processed immediately, and they offer a non-drop guarantee.

Thousands of creators trust this company every month, so you can be confident that they’ll deliver the results you deserve.

GetViral has options to supercharge creator engagement with packages of:

100 likes

250 likes

500 likes

1000 likes

1500 likes

Your likes are sent within 0 to 8 hours of making a post, offering like variety that is spread out to look as natural and organic as possible.

We didn’t know much about this seller until we contacted live support, which responded quickly to our questions. Support explains that all of the likes are sent from real accounts using an ad-driven system.

While drop-off rates for likes are very low, they do overdeliver on orders to account for any potential like loss.

Reviews for this company, which has been around for years, are solid.

3. SocialPros

SocialPros is known for modest pricing and consistent results on all of its growth services. Prices start at $18.99 for this 4.8-star service that:

Monitors your IG posts

Sends hundreds, or thousands, of likes each month

Provides 24/7 support through multiple support channels

Guarantees satisfaction with every order

Sends real likes from real people

Order your likes and put growth on autopilot with a robust algorithm that monitors your posts and sends likes to multiple posts each month.

4. Poprey

Poprey has two main tiers of automatic likes on a 30-day subscription: regular and premium. You’ll have the option to buy:

50 regular auto-likes for $9.90 or up to 10,000 for $499

50 premium auto-likes for $14.90 or up to 10,000 for $589

Orders for automatic likes start instantly, offering fulfillment on autopilot. One area of concern is that the sales page states, “accounts are looking fully legit,” which makes us believe that these likes are from fake accounts.

And since they’re fake likes, there’s a greater risk of them dropping off or the accounts being deleted by Instagram. Poprey does provide gradual delivery to avoid detection from Meta’s algorithm, but fake accounts are always less valuable than the real deal.

5. StormLikes

StormLikes provides real likes that they deliver instantly. You’ll pay just $1.19 per post for 50 auto likes, which is one of the lowest prices on the list. You can purchase up to 10,000 likes for $34.99, which is far below the competition.

A few of the main service features of StormLikes are:

Detection systems scan your account every 60 seconds or less to detect new posts.

Delivery is on time 100% of the time.

Buyers can adjust delivery speed.

Support is available any time.

If you don’t like the service, you’re free to cancel at any time.

6. Buzzoid

Buzzoid sells real auto likes and can detect posts automatically within 30 seconds of uploading. You get views for free with each order, and their system randomizes likes so that no posts will get the same amount of engagement.

Buzzoid also gives you other options. For example, you can delay your likes to make them look more natural.

You’re free to cancel your subscription anytime.

Packages start at 50 likes per post on up to four posts per day for $9.99 per month and range up to 1,500 likes per post on up to four posts per day for $114.99 per month.

7. BlastUp

BlastUp’s auto likes come from real users and can be delivered either instantly or gradually. Delivery is guaranteed, and there’s an auto-refill guarantee as well. This means that if any of your likes drop off, they’ll refill them automatically and for free.

Packages range from 50 likes per post to 10k likes per post, with prices of $1.19/post to $34.99/post.

With BlastUp, you pay per upload, so there’s no monthly commitment. But that also means that you have to make a new order every time you upload new content.

Support is available round-the-clock, and you can choose to randomize your likes to spread the love around your account.

On average, it takes BlastUp 60 seconds to detect new posts, so you’ll get the kind of quick engagement you need to get the attention of the algorithm.

8. SuperViral

Get real likes sent to your posts automatically with SuperViral’s auto likes packages. They’ll send likes to up to four posts per day for 30 days, and you get free views with your likes.

Packages range from 50 likes per post all the way up to 1500 likes per post. Costs are monthly, with the smallest package costing $9 a month and the biggest $114 per month.

SuperViral makes it easy to cancel your subscription anytime with no questions asked.

Their advanced algorithm will detect your new posts within seconds and start sending engagement right away.

SuperViral has a network of users and offers a revenue share program, which is how they are able to offer real likes to their customers.

If you have any questions about their service or issues with your order, their customer support team is available via email and phone. They’re UK-based, so it may take longer for their team to respond if you’re in other parts of the world.

Conclusion

Automatic Instagram likes can help creators maintain steady engagement without manually ordering likes for every post. For accounts that post regularly, auto likes subscriptions make it easier to build consistent activity and improve early engagement signals across feeds, Reels, and the Explore page.

The key is choosing a reliable provider and using automatic likes naturally alongside quality content, consistent posting, and real audience interaction. When used correctly, automatic Instagram likes can support long-term account growth instead of just creating temporary spikes in engagement.

What are automatic Instagram likes?

Automatic likes are exactly what they sound like – likes that are delivered automatically to your posts. Usually, the provider will send a certain number of likes to a specific number of posts each month. They detect when you post new content and deliver your engagement automatically.

This hands-free system saves you time, keeps your engagement steady, and helps signal to the Meta algorithm that your content deserves more reach across feeds and the Explore page.

Why do people buy automatic Instagram likes?

People buy automatic Instagram likes to keep engagement consistent without manually ordering likes for every post. These services automatically detect new uploads and send likes quickly, which can help posts look more active early on.

Automatic likes are popular with creators, influencers, businesses, and Reels pages that post regularly and want steady engagement growth while saving time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can buying automatic likes hurt my Instagram account?

No, not if you use a trusted provider with gradual delivery and realistic engagement. Problems usually happen when services use fake accounts or send large spikes of likes too quickly.

How many auto Instagram likes should I buy?

You can never have too many likes, so purchase as many as your budget allows. The provider will automatically split your likes among multiple posts each month, so you can grow your account automatically.

Should I buy one-off and auto likes at the same time?

No. First, purchase one-off likes for your posts. Then, purchase auto likes. This way, you get the best of both worlds without sending the wrong signals to Instagram. Wait until all of your one-off likes have been delivered before buying auto likes.

Can I get better results from an IG likes subscription?

Yes, but only if you post consistently and upload quality content. Automatic Instagram likes work best when your account stays active and engagement looks natural over time.

Can I buy automatic IG likes from multiple providers at once?

No. You should only purchase automatic IG likes from one provider at a time. You should not have subscriptions with multiple providers, as this can raise red flags with the algorithm.

Wait until you cancel your automatic likes from a provider before trying a new one. Sticking with a single, reliable service also ensures your engagement looks natural, avoids account risks, and makes it easier to track real growth results over time.