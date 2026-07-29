7 Things to Know Before You Visit Field of Screams in 2026

Field of Screams has been running haunted attractions on a Mountville, Pennsylvania farm since 1993. Over three decades, the operation has developed a rhythm that regulars understand, and first-timers usually learn the hard way. Here is what to sort out before you buy a ticket.

1. September is the underrated month

The single most common piece of advice from people who go every year is to stop treating October as the only option. Early season nights run with a fresh cast and thinner crowds.

“September’s are great. The actors are fresh. The big crowds aren’t there yet,” said Jim Schopf, who co-founded Field of Screams with his brother Gene in 1993.

If your priority is time inside the attractions rather than time in line, the front of the season is the answer.

2. November is the other quiet window

The season does not end on Halloween. Late-season dates carry the same production values with a fraction of the October volume. For visitors who want the full four-attraction experience without pacing themselves through a queue, the back end of the calendar works as well as the front.

3. Saturdays in October are the peak, and that is by design

Saturdays in October are the busiest nights of the year. That is not a warning so much as a description. Those nights carry the biggest crowds, the loudest energy, and the longest waits.

If crowd energy is what you came for, book a Saturday in October. If you want to move, book almost anything else.

4. Buy preseason if you are going at all

Field of Screams runs tiered preseason ticket discounts ahead of each season. The savings scale with how early you commit. Anyone who already knows they are going should not be buying at the gate.

https://fieldofscreams.com/tickets

5. There is more than one attraction on the property

Field of Screams operates multiple haunted attractions on the same site each fall rather than a single walkthrough. Plan for a full evening rather than an hour

https://fieldofscreams.com/tickets

6. The season is not the whole calendar

The property runs family events outside the fall season, including the Baby Animal Festival in spring. Saturday attendance at the 2026 festival ran 14% ahead of the prior year. If your household has members who want the farm without the fear, the off-season calendar is worth checking.

7. It is a family operation with local roots

Jim and Gene Schopf founded the attraction in 1993 on the ground they grew up on. In July 2026, the company donated more than $23,000 to three Mountville organizations, funding a batting cage for the Mountville Youth Athletic Association, an outdoor classroom at Mountville Elementary School, and continued support of the Mountville Community Services Foundation.

Quick answers

When is the best time to visit Field of Screams? September and November offer the shortest waits and a fresh cast. Saturdays in October are the busiest nights of the season.

Where is Field of Screams located? 191 College Avenue, Mountville, Pennsylvania 17554, in Lancaster County.

How long has Field of Screams been open? Since 1993. It was founded by brothers Jim and Gene Schopf.

Does Field of Screams run events outside of Halloween season? Yes. The property hosts family events through the year, including a spring Baby Animal Festival.