7 Insider Tips for Getting More Out of International Travel

Some people are naturally good at travel.

They breeze through airports, settle into new places fast, and somehow seem to squeeze more out of every trip without looking exhausted by day three. Most of the time, that doesn’t come down to luck.

Most people assume the difference between a good trip and a great one comes down to the destination. In reality, it usually comes down to how you travel once you get there.

Follow these seven insider tips to get the most from your next international trip:

Lightly Plan Your First Day

Your first day abroad is usually a write-off for big plans. You’re tired, a bit disoriented, and weirdly impressed by very basic things like airport snacks and road signs.

That’s exactly why it helps to keep the day loose. Have a few small things in mind, focus on finding somewhere to eat and shop, and then call it a day. There’s really no need to try conquering an entire city before sunset on day one.

Adjust To Local Time Immediately

Long flights have a strange way of confusing your internal clock.

You land somewhere new, and suddenly your body thinks lunchtime is the perfect moment for sleep.

Sunlight and movement help more than anything, so get outside and walk a little, even if you feel foggy and a little weird. Resist the “just a quick nap” idea unless it’s very short and for pre-existing health reasons.

Power through that first day, and your body usually catches on far quicker than you expect.

Learn Basic Phrases

Most English-speaking travellers arrive in a new country hoping English will carry them through most situations, and, depending on where you go, it sometimes does.

In the times that it doesn’t, things start to feel weird really quickly.

You don’t need to master the language, not by a long shot – but you can practice a few basic phrases before you leave to help ease you into social situations, like when you want to go out and photograph places in Rome.

International Health Insurance

Sorting out international health insurance for travel is not the exciting part of planning a trip or getaway, but it is one of the smartest things you can organise before you leave.

When you are overseas, your normal medical cover often doesn’t travel with you.

There are so many things that can happen to you overseas that could leave you with an eye-wateringly high bill or worse yet, subpar “free” healthcare. Good international health insurance changes that.

If something unexpected happens, you can focus on getting help and getting better, instead of worrying about medical bills while you are far from home.

Keep a Travel Journal

International travel days can be full in the best possible way.

The strange little bakery you found by accident, the view that stopped you in your tracks, and the conversation you’re still laughing at over dinner later.

You don’t need to worry about spelling or perfect grammar in your travel journal; you’re only doing it so you don’t forget the best parts when you’re back home. Nothing formal, nothing structured – just honest memories.

Don’t Pack More Than You Need

Most travellers discover the same thing halfway through a trip: they brought far more than they actually needed.

They have no need for that extra pair of shoes, the backup coats, the “just in case” outfits, or the formal clothing they took on their laid-back island holiday – they almost always spend the entire trip sitting in the suitcase.

When you pack lighter, the trip instantly feels easier.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Travel can put you in a slightly dreamy state – a pleasant bubble of sorts.

Travel does that. It pulls you outward. That’s lovely, but it can also make you a little too easy-going at exactly the wrong moment.

A lot of travel problems start small. A bag was hooked over the back of a chair. A phone is left on the table while you reach for your drink. Rather, stay aware of your surroundings as often as you can.

Look around before stopping to study your map. Notice the general vibe of a street before heading further down.

You don’t need to be suspicious of everyone, just keep your head screwed on straight.

To End

International travel has a way of teaching you things fairly quickly.

Somewhere between trips, you suddenly realise that you don’t experience the same struggles you did when you first started out. Instead of waiting that long, follow the seven insider tips above – they’re not complicated, but they will totally change the outcome of your experience.

It’s not that travel suddenly becomes effortless. You’ve just picked up a few small habits that make everything run smoothly.

That’s what these tips are about. Nothing to break your brain or make your trip less enjoyable – quite the opposite, in fact!