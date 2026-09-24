7 Core Banking Solutions for Startups Building Financial Products

Building a financial product in 2026 means making an architecture decision early. That decision shapes your compliance setup, vendor relationships, and time-to-market for years. The core banking platform you choose sets the ceiling on what you can build and how fast.

For startups, the evaluation looks different than it does for an established bank. The goal isn’t to replace a 30-year-old system but to choose infrastructure before your first live transaction. Speed, flexibility, and the ability to evolve as your licensing model changes matter most.

What to think about before evaluating platforms

Before reviewing specific products, get clear on what your team actually needs:

Time-to-market: How quickly can you go from signed contract to live transaction?

How quickly can you go from signed contract to live transaction? Modularity: Can you start with accounts and payments, then add card issuing later without rebuilding?

Can you start with accounts and payments, then add card issuing later without rebuilding? Vendor flexibility: Can you swap a KYC provider or payment rail without touching core flows?

Can you swap a KYC provider or payment rail without touching core flows? Compliance coverage: Does the platform support your licensing model: sponsor bank, EMI, or your own license?

Does the platform support your licensing model: sponsor bank, EMI, or your own license? Total cost of ownership: What does the infrastructure cost at 1,000 users versus 100,000?

7 core banking solutions worth evaluating

1. Mambu

Mambu is a composable SaaS core banking platform built around configurable products. Startups use it to launch lending and deposit products without building a core from scratch. Its API-first design integrates with third-party KYC and card providers. Mambu works best when the product is clearly defined upfront. It accelerates configuration but doesn’t replace the need for a clear licensing and partner strategy.

2. Thought Machine (Vault Core)

Vault Core uses a smart-contract model for product configuration. Every rule, such as interest logic, fee structures, and eligibility criteria, is written as a configurable vault. This gives engineering teams precise control over product behavior without touching core code. It’s an enterprise-grade platform some well-funded startups have adopted for greenfield builds. Important to mention: it requires a strong internal engineering culture to operate well.

3. Unit

Unit is a developer-first embedded finance platform that lets software companies launch accounts, cards, payments, and capital products through sponsor bank partnerships. It targets vertical SaaS companies and fintech startups building financial features into existing products. Integration is API-based with strong sandbox tooling, and launch timelines typically run faster than with full BaaS builds. It’s US-focused, which makes it a natural fit for seed and Series A teams building for North American markets before expanding further.

4. Fintech Core (DashDevs)

Fintech Core by DashDevs is a composable, end-to-end banking platform built for startups and growth-stage fintech companies. It delivers 16 core infrastructure modules and 20+ vendor integrations covering KYC, KYB, KYT, payments, cards, crypto, exchange, and ledger. The stated launch target is 12 weeks to production.

The main differentiator for startups is vendor flexibility. Fintech Core separates your product logic from individual vendor integrations. You can swap a KYC provider, payment rail, or card issuer without rebuilding the product flow. It works for companies launching under a sponsor bank or EMI. It also suits licensed institutions that need to ship faster than their roadmap allows and crypto-native companies adding fiat infrastructure.

5. ClearBank

ClearBank is a cloud-native clearing bank with direct access to UK payment schemes: Faster Payments, CHAPS, and Bacs. Fintech companies use it as a banking infrastructure layer. Client funds sit in segregated accounts, and payment rails are accessed through a single integration. It’s a strong fit for UK-focused startups that need real settlement infrastructure without applying for a full banking license.

6. Solaris (SolarisBank)

Solaris is a licensed banking platform providing BaaS capabilities to European fintech companies. It holds a full German banking license and offers accounts, card programs, lending products, and KYC via API. Startups launching in the EU that want their own product layer use Solaris as the regulated backbone. It removes the need to hold a license at launch.

7. Treezor

Treezor is a French BaaS provider operating under Société Générale. It offers white-label accounts, payment cards, and e-money management for fintech companies in Europe. Its strength is card program management and multi-currency wallets. It’s a common choice for spend management startups and expense platforms targeting the European market.

How to narrow the field

No single platform fits every startup. That’s why there are three variables to cut the list quickly:

Licensing status: Are you licensed, operating under a partner’s license, or still pre-licensing? Each model changes which platforms are available and how fast you can launch.

Are you licensed, operating under a partner’s license, or still pre-licensing? Each model changes which platforms are available and how fast you can launch. Geography: Payment scheme access, regulatory reporting requirements, and supported currencies vary significantly by platform.

Payment scheme access, regulatory reporting requirements, and supported currencies vary significantly by platform. Build vs. configure preference: Some platforms give engineering teams maximum control; others trade customization for speed. Know which you need before evaluating demos.

The infrastructure you choose in year one will either accelerate or constrain your product roadmap in year three. Evaluate it with that timescale in mind.

A platform that suits the MVP launch may limit your ability to add new payment corridors, comply with new regulations, or change your KYC stack 18 months later. That kind of lock-in is expensive to undo. It’s worth spending more time at the selection stage than you think you need to.