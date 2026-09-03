7 Best Macy’s Liquidation Pallet & Truckload Companies

Macy’s liquidation pallet companies give retailers, resellers, and other wholesale buyers a way to purchase surplus, overstock, returned, and store-stock merchandise in bulk. Instead of buying at retail prices, buyers can source this inventory at a discounted price through liquidation suppliers.

Macy’s does not sell these pallets to the public. To buy Macy’s liquidation pallets, you order from a wholesale liquidator or bid on the official Macy’s liquidation auctions. Pricing is either a fixed buy-now amount or set through bidding, and most suppliers let smaller resellers start with a single pallet before moving up to a truckload.

Choosing the right supplier matters, as inventory variety, product condition, pricing, quantity, and shipping options can vary from one company to another.

Top 7 Macy’s Liquidation Pallet & Truckload Companies in USA

Below are the seven major liquidation companies that offer access to Macy’s pallets or truckloads, compared based on sourcing model, retailer network, and wholesale buyer support.

Select Liquidation is a wholesale liquidation pallet and truckload company that offers bulk inventory from retailer distribution centers, including a dedicated Macy’s liquidation collection sourced from Macy’s regional distribution centers across several states. Its current Macy’s listing focuses on new store-stock merchandise, giving resellers a chance to buy large quantities of products in one shipment.

Location: Ships directly from retailers’ distribution centers

Good for bulk resellers: Select Liquidation specifically presents these loads as suitable for retailers, bin stores, flea markets, and pallet flippers looking to resell products in larger quantities.

Select Liquidation specifically presents these loads as suitable for retailers, bin stores, flea markets, and pallet flippers looking to resell products in larger quantities. Truckload quantities: Its current Macy’s listing describes approximately 1,200 to 1,700 mixed items across 24 pallets, although availability and load details can change.

Its current Macy’s listing describes approximately 1,200 to 1,700 mixed items across 24 pallets, although availability and load details can change. Direct distribution-center shipping: The Macy’s listing states that the merchandise ships from Macy’s distribution centers in several U.S. states.

The Macy’s listing states that the merchandise ships from Macy’s distribution centers in several U.S. states. Fixed pricing: Unlike an auction marketplace, Select Liquidation presents its truckload inventory with listed prices, allowing buyers to know the asking price before ordering.

For resellers who want Macy’s liquidation pallets for sale in a single large purchase, this truckload format skips the auction wait and ships the whole load straight from the distribution center.

B-Stock offers Macy’s liquidation inventory through a dedicated B2B auction marketplace. The official Macy’s Department Store Liquidation Auctions site allows approved buyers to bid on Macy’s customer returns, overstock, and store inventory. The marketplace currently shows Macy’s merchandise across categories such as apparel and footwear.

Location: San Mateo, CA

Official Macy’s liquidation B-Stock marketplace: B-Stock operates the dedicated Macy’s Department Store Liquidation Auctions platform, where approved buyers can bid on Macy’s inventory.

B-Stock operates the dedicated Macy’s Department Store Liquidation Auctions platform, where approved buyers can bid on Macy’s inventory. Auction buying: Approved buyers can bid on available pallets and truckloads rather than purchasing them at a fixed retail price.

Approved buyers can bid on available pallets and truckloads rather than purchasing them at a fixed retail price. Customer returns and overstock: B-Stock deals with customer returns, store stock, and seasonal overstock. Their condition is clearly mentioned in detail.

B-Stock deals with customer returns, store stock, and seasonal overstock. Their condition is clearly mentioned in detail. Condition classifications: Listings classify the products as new, like new, refurbished, used, salvage, or mixed condition. This helps buyers make more thoughtful decisions based on their product requirements and resale potential.

Buyers set up a free B-Stock account and get approved before their first Macy’s liquidation auction bid, and every lot lists its condition grade and closing time before bidding opens.

Smart Source Wholesale is a U.S.-based liquidation wholesaler and truckload company that helps businesses buy surplus and returned merchandise in pallet quantities and larger loads. The company lists Macy’s among the major retailers it sources from, which gives buyers a direct route to Macy’s liquidation truckloads in pallet or full-load quantities.

Location: Houston, TX and Los Angeles, CA

Macy’s truckload opportunities: Macy’s is listed among the major retailers from which Smart Source Wholesale offers truckload deals, giving buyers access to diverse, low-cost merchandise.

Macy’s is listed among the major retailers from which Smart Source Wholesale offers truckload deals, giving buyers access to diverse, low-cost merchandise. Daily inventory updates: The company says its sourcing team updates truckload inventory daily as new loads become available.

The company says its sourcing team updates truckload inventory daily as new loads become available. Manifested inventory: Buyers can review published manifests for available loads, which can provide more information before committing to a purchase.

Buyers can review published manifests for available loads, which can provide more information before committing to a purchase. Nationwide shipping: Smart Source Wholesale states that it can ship truckloads anywhere in the U.S.

Buyers who want a manifested Macy’s load without bidding can order a full wholesale liquidation truckload here at a set price and have it shipped anywhere in the country.

Direct Liquidation handles customer returns, overstock, shelf pulls, closeouts and end-of-life merchandise. The platform also publishes a Macy’s guide that shows how to buy Macy’s liquidation pallets and boxes, with notes on the main categories: clothing, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Buyers can also choose from different lot sizes, ranging from smaller boxes and pallets to larger truckloads.

Location: Aventura, FL

Macy’s buying resources: Published material helps buyers understand how Macy’s lots are listed and purchased.

Published material helps buyers understand how Macy’s lots are listed and purchased. Better visibility before buying: Manifested lots can provide product details and condition information. This makes it easier to match a lot to the space, budget, and resale plan a buyer already has.

Manifested lots can provide product details and condition information. This makes it easier to match a lot to the space, budget, and resale plan a buyer already has. Multiple merchandise conditions: They classify inventory based on product condition, such as untested customer returns, damaged/missing products, and refurbished merchandise.

They classify inventory based on product condition, such as untested customer returns, damaged/missing products, and refurbished merchandise. Flexible buying options: Buyers can either make an offer or use the Buy Now option on eligible listings, giving them more control over how they purchase inventory.

Direct Liquidation is an established liquidation marketplace that also handles surplus for Walmart and other large retailers, so buyers new to Macy’s lots can test one box before moving up to a pallet or a truckload.

American Liquidations Deals is a wholesale liquidation pallet and truckload company that gives resellers access to bulk inventory from major retailers, including Macy’s. The company sells through its online store and also operates a physical location in Connecticut. Its Macy’s stock covers wholesale liquidation pallets of clothing and general merchandise, sold by the pallet rather than the single item.

Location: Waterbury and Milford, CT

Dedicated Macy’s listings: American Liquidations Deals has dedicated Macy’s listings covering apparel and general merchandise. This gives resellers the option to source Macy’s fashion items as well as a broader mix of merchandise in bulk.

American Liquidations Deals has dedicated Macy’s listings covering apparel and general merchandise. This gives resellers the option to source Macy’s fashion items as well as a broader mix of merchandise in bulk. Wholesale pricing: The company sells liquidation pallets at bulk wholesale prices, which can allow resellers to acquire inventory below regular retail pricing.

The company sells liquidation pallets at bulk wholesale prices, which can allow resellers to acquire inventory below regular retail pricing. Buy-now format: Eligible listings can be purchased at an advertised price rather than through bidding.

Eligible listings can be purchased at an advertised price rather than through bidding. Pallet-level purchasing: Buyers can start with purchasing small pallets rather than investing in a bulk purchase in the beginning.

Buyers in the Northeast can collect pallets from the Waterbury or Milford warehouse in person and skip the freight cost.

6. Orotex Liquidation

Orotex Liquidation is a wholesale truckload supplier that deals in liquidation pallets and truckloads from major department stores, including Macy’s. Buyers can find different types of merchandise such as clothing, shoes, bedding, and general goods. The company mainly works with resellers and businesses and allows buyers to purchase inventory in pallet or truckload quantities.

Location: Hialeah, FL

Macy’s liquidation inventory: Orotex lists Macy’s among the department stores it pulls liquidation merchandise from, so buyers can order Macy’s pallet liquidation lots alongside stock from other chains.

Orotex lists Macy’s among the department stores it pulls liquidation merchandise from, so buyers can order Macy’s pallet liquidation lots alongside stock from other chains. Pallets and truckloads : Buyers can purchase inventory in different quantities, starting from a pallet and going up to a full truckload depending on the particular lot.

: Buyers can purchase inventory in different quantities, starting from a pallet and going up to a full truckload depending on the particular lot. Inspect before buying: One useful feature for buyers is the option to visit Orotex’s Hialeah warehouse and check the available merchandise in person before placing an order.

One useful feature for buyers is the option to visit Orotex’s Hialeah warehouse and check the available merchandise in person before placing an order. Flexible shipping: Buyers can arrange their own carrier or request help.

The Hialeah warehouse is open for in-person viewing, which helps buyers in South Florida who would rather inspect a Macy’s pallet than buy it unseen.

7. Pallet Liquidators USA

Pallet Liquidators USA offers a mix of overstock, customer returns, and shelf-pull merchandise sourced from major retailers, including Macy’s. Its current listings include a Macy’s textile truckload featuring apparel, shoes, accessories, and home textiles. The load sells as one full truckload, which fits resellers who have the space and the sales volume to clear branded Macy’s clothing pallets in quantity.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Macy’s truckload inventory: The company currently lists Macy’s textile truckloads containing branded apparel, shoes, accessories, and home textiles.

The company currently lists Macy’s textile truckloads containing branded apparel, shoes, accessories, and home textiles. Detailed manifest: Buyers can request itemized manifests showing product details, conditions, and estimated values before purchasing.

Buyers can request itemized manifests showing product details, conditions, and estimated values before purchasing. Professional inspection : Pallets are inspected and stored at its Jacksonville warehouse before being prepared for shipment.

: Pallets are inspected and stored at its Jacksonville warehouse before being prepared for shipment. Nationwide shipping: The company offers LTL and full-truckload shipping and states that it ships liquidation inventory across all 50 states.

Buyers who want Macy’s clothing pallets for sale in bulk can request the full manifest first, then have the truckload shipped LTL or as a full load to any state.

Conclusion

Choosing a Macy’s pallet liquidation & truckload company comes down to more than just finding the lowest price. Buyers also need to consider the type of inventory available, product condition, lot size, manifests, shipping, and how the purchasing process works. The companies covered above offer different ways to source Macy’s merchandise, so the right choice will depend on the buyer’s needs and resale plans.

For buyers looking for larger Macy’s loads, Smart Source Wholesale can be worth considering for its pallet and truckload opportunities, regular inventory updates, manifested loads, and shipping support.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of Macy’s inventory is available through liquidation pallets & truckloads?

Macy’s liquidation pallets & truckloads can include apparel, shoes, accessories, home goods, furniture, and other merchandise, depending on the supplier and listing.

Does the Macy’s liquidation inventory come with a manifest?

Some lots come with manifests, while others don’t. Buyers should check the individual listings for details before purchasing.

Is Macy’s liquidation inventory cheaper than retail merchandise?

Liquidation inventory is generally sold at a discounted price that is lower than its retail value, but the actual value depends on so many factors such as product condition, lot contents, quantity, retail value, shipping costs, and sale terms.

What should I check before buying a Macy’s liquidation pallet?

Before buying, check the pallet’s product condition, manifest, quantity, total cost, and shipping charges so you know exactly what you’re getting and what you’ll actually pay.

Can small businesses buy Macy’s liquidation merchandise?

Yes. Small business owners can buy small lots or pallets instead of going for large truckloads. This makes it easier for them to start at an initial level without making a bulk truckload level purchase.

Are Macy’s liquidation products new or used?

It depends on the lot. Inventory can change from new and store-stock merchandise to customer returns, used items, and mixed-condition products.