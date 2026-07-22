Numbers that large tend to attract skepticism, and reasonably so. A 629 percent year-over-year increase in monthly active users in any region would strain credibility if it appeared without context. For SPRIBE, the Georgia-founded iGaming software company that builds and distributes Aviator, the Asia-Pacific figure for 2024 is cited in a Forbes Australia profile of founder David Natroshvili not primarily as a commercial milestone, but as evidence of why a specific kind of organizational transition became unavoidable. Growth at that pace, in a region spread across dozens of markets and time zones, cannot be managed through a single founder’s direct attention. The article’s central argument is that Natroshvili’s evolution as a leader was not a choice so much as a structural requirement.

APAC as a Strategic Priority

The Forbes Australia piece identifies the Asia-Pacific region—including Australia’s digital entertainment market—as one of SPRIBE’s most strategically significant geographies. That framing is consistent with the broader growth data the company has reported publicly. In 2025, Asia was SPRIBE’s fastest-growing region overall, doubling in scale over the course of the year. Bangladesh and India ranked among the company’s three largest markets by monthly active users, alongside Brazil.

The APAC trajectory reflects several compounding factors. Mobile internet adoption across the region accelerated during the early 2020s, bringing hundreds of millions of new smartphone users online in markets where desktop gaming infrastructure had never been well established. Aviator’s HTML5 architecture—designed from the outset to run on budget devices and low-bandwidth connections—positioned the game to serve those users without requiring hardware or connectivity upgrades. The game’s provably fair system and multiplayer social layer proved particularly resonant in markets where community-oriented entertainment formats have strong cultural precedent.

Why That Growth Demanded Organizational Change

David Natroshvili acknowledges in the Forbes Australia profile that growth at the pace SPRIBE experienced in APAC is categorically incompatible with centralized founder oversight. The mathematics are straightforward: a region that expands sixfold in a single year generates proportional increases in operator relationships, compliance requirements, product localization needs, and customer support demands. None of that can be managed through a single approval queue.

The response was to extend genuine authority to regional teams—not advisory input, but decision-making power over local priorities. Natroshvili describes the underlying principle as clarity over proximity: if teams understand the goals, the priorities, and the rationale behind both, they can stay aligned without requiring constant contact with the center. That principle required SPRIBE to invest heavily in how it communicates objectives—not just what the targets are, but why they matter and how they connect to the company’s overall direction.

Distributed Talent as APAC Infrastructure

SPRIBE’s five-country office structure—Tbilisi, Kyiv, Warsaw, Tallinn, and the Isle of Man—does not directly include an APAC office, which makes the regional results more instructive rather than less. The company’s growth in Asia-Pacific has been driven through operator distribution partnerships and the technical accessibility of the Aviator platform, rather than through boots-on-the-ground local offices. That model requires the company’s distributed workforce to understand and serve markets they are not physically embedded in.

The Forbes Australia profile’s description of SPRIBE’s distributed advantage is relevant here. Natroshvili frames multi-country operations as giving the company access to global talent while keeping it close to its markets through people who understand different cultural and commercial contexts. For APAC specifically, that means relying on product and partnership teams who can interpret regional market signals and respond without needing to escalate every decision to Tbilisi. The Aviator x AC Milan partnership—cited in the profile as a demonstration of multi-country coordination working as intended—suggests the cross-functional infrastructure is functional at the level of complexity that APAC growth requires.

The Leader APAC Growth Produced

There is a version of the APAC growth story that treats the numbers as the point. David Natroshvili offers a different reading in the Forbes Australia piece: the numbers are the outcome of an organizational transition that was itself the difficult part. Building a team capable of driving 629 percent growth in a region the founder cannot personally attend to required fundamentally rethinking what leadership looked like, what good hiring meant, and what visibility mechanisms could substitute for direct involvement.

“Leadership becomes less about control and more about creating the right environment for others to excel. That’s harder than it sounds. It requires constantly fighting the instinct to step in, to fix things, to maintain control,” Natroshvili has said. “But it’s the only way to build something that can grow beyond what one person can manage.” For a company whose APAC user base grew sixfold in a year, that lesson has been learned through direct experience. The organizational model SPRIBE built to support that growth is now the foundation on which the company’s next phase of expansion—across regulated markets in Asia, North America, and beyond—will be constructed.