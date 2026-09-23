Customers rarely move from discovery to purchase in a straight line. They may begin with a broad question, compare several options, look for proof, revisit a brand through another channel, and only then take action.

Generative search is becoming part of that journey.

Generative engine optimization (GEO) can help companies understand where AI platforms influence discovery, evaluation, and decision-making. The right agency can then improve the content and brand signals available at each stage.

Here are among six of the leading agencies helping brands build authority in AI search, specifically for customer journey optimization.

1. Amsive

Amsive is a strong fit for brands that want to organize GEO around audience behavior.

Different customer segments can enter the journey with very different questions. One buyer may be researching a problem, while another is already comparing vendors.

Amsive’s emphasis on audience intelligence, search, content, and analytics can help brands map those differences and identify where visibility gaps exist.

For GEO, this can make optimization more specific to real customer needs instead of treating every AI prompt equally.

2. NP Digital

NP Digital can help companies connect AI search activity with the broader path customers take before converting.

A brand may perform well during early research but lose visibility once customers begin comparing options. In other cases, it may appear in recommendation prompts but lack enough supporting content to move a buyer forward.

NP Digital can use those gaps to identify where the journey needs reinforcement.

That could mean creating clearer comparison resources, strengthening proof points, improving product or service pages, earning more third-party validation, or developing content for questions that appear immediately before a decision.

Because the agency works across SEO, content, digital PR, paid media, and analytics, GEO insights can be applied to multiple customer touchpoints rather than staying limited to AI visibility reporting.

3. NoGood

NoGood is well suited to companies that want to test and refine the customer journey.

Its growth-focused approach can help brands experiment with messaging, content, landing experiences, and acquisition channels.

For GEO, those tests can help determine whether stronger visibility around certain topics actually leads to deeper engagement.

That makes NoGood useful for digital-first brands that want to continuously adjust how discovery turns into consideration and conversion.

4. Brainlabs

Brainlabs is a strong option for companies that prioritize measurement.

Customer journeys often involve multiple touchpoints, making it difficult to understand what influenced the final action.

Brainlabs can help brands analyze performance across channels and evaluate how different interactions contribute to outcomes.

For GEO, this can support a more evidence-based approach to determining where AI search matters most within the journey.

5. Croud

Croud is particularly useful for companies managing customer journeys across multiple markets.

Buyers in different countries may research products differently, trust different sources, and use different terminology.

Croud’s global model can help brands account for those regional differences while maintaining a coordinated strategy.

For GEO, this can help ensure the journey reflects local customer behavior instead of relying on one universal approach.

6. Foundation Marketing

Foundation Marketing is a good fit for B2B brands with longer research cycles.

Its content and distribution approach can help companies support customers at multiple stages, from early education to deeper evaluation.

A buyer may first encounter a thought leadership article, later read a comparison, and eventually return for a case study or product resource.

For GEO, building that connected content ecosystem can help the brand stay visible as customer questions become more specific.

How GEO Supports the Customer Journey

GEO should be mapped to intent.

Early-stage prompts may focus on problems, trends, or categories. Mid-funnel prompts often involve recommendations, alternatives, and comparisons. Later-stage research may center on pricing, implementation, reviews, or specific capabilities.

Brands should evaluate where they appear across each stage rather than relying on a single visibility metric.

The strongest partner should help identify where customers are dropping out of the journey and why.

Some brands need better educational content. Others need stronger comparisons, clearer proof, more external authority, or improved measurement.

Effective GEO should help the brand remain useful and visible as customers move from initial research toward a final decision.