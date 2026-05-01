58 Kilograms of Cocaine Bound for West Tennessee Seized in Texas Traffic Stop

A 28-year-old Denver, Colo., man was sentenced to 54 months in prison for his role in an attempted delivery of 58 kilograms of cocaine to West Tennessee. The seizure occurred during a routine traffic stop in Texas last August and points to the success of coordinated law enforcement along drug trafficking corridors.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety stopped the vehicle driven by Erick Chaparro-Gamboa on Aug. 9, 2025. Officers discovered the large cocaine load concealed inside a speaker box. Investigators later determined the shipment was headed for distribution in the Memphis area and surrounding West Tennessee communities. The drugs carried an estimated street value of $750,000.

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Tennessee returned an indictment against Chaparro-Gamboa in September 2025. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on January 9, 2026. United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker handed down the sentence on April 17, 2026, followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant welcomed the outcome. “Criminal enterprises that distribute harmful drugs into West Tennessee can no longer hide,” he said. “We are taking the fight to the drug trafficking organizations who want to poison our citizens for their greed and profit. I commend the outstanding investigative efforts by DEA and our other state and local law enforcement partners in this important and impactful case.”

Special Agent in Charge Jim Scott of the DEA’s Louisville Field Division issued a direct warning. “Mexican drug traffickers are on notice…you and your poison are not welcome here, find a new line of work. This case highlights how effective law enforcement can be when we all work together, from the state and local level, up to the federal level.”

The investigation drew on resources from multiple agencies, including DEA offices in Memphis and Amarillo, Homeland Security Investigations in McAllen, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Germantown Police Department. Their collaboration turned a single traffic stop into a successful prosecution that removed a significant quantity of cocaine from the supply chain.

Cases like this underscore the persistent flow of cocaine from Mexican cartels into smaller markets across the United States. West Tennessee, like many regions, continues to battle the downstream effects of addiction, overdose deaths, and related violence fueled by these large shipments. Authorities say disrupting those routes early on remains a priority for the federal government, especially as traffickers evolve the ways they conceal and transport their loads.

Chaparro-Gamboa’s sentence sends a strong message that even mid-level players in these networks face serious consequences. With the guilty plea and substantial prison term, officials hope the case deters others considering similar roles while reassuring communities that law enforcement maintains pressure on the organizations behind the drugs.

The DEA and its partners continue to urge the public to report suspicious activity. Information from local residents often provides the initial tip that leads to major seizures and arrests. As long as demand exists, supply chains will persist, but consistent enforcement actions like this one help shrink the volume reaching American streets.