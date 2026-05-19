When your TikTok video racks up thousands of views but stays completely silent on the comment front, it’s a clear sign something is missing. Comments are the key indicator that sends a signal to TikTok’s algorithm to push your content out to more potential viewers. Comments also make people stop and actually read what you have written. They’re more likely to leave one of their own comments, which in turn will increase engagement. That’s why so many people prefer to buy TikTok comments for better engagement and a stronger boost.

TL;DR: Artist Push is the best site to buy TikTok comments in 2026, featuring real comments on real profiles, custom comment options, and staggered delivery to appear natural.

Summary

The algorithm considers comments to be more relevant than likes as they show active rather than passive engagement.

Custom comments are always better than generic comments as they don’t look suspicious and help you add a discussion point to your content.

You don’t need to provide your password to use any reputable sites. All you need to do is provide your TikTok video link for the order to be placed.

5 Best Websites to Buy TikTok Comments

Artist Push — 9.8 / 10

Artist Push tops our list as the best place to buy TikTok comments in 2026. Comments are delivered on real accounts and arrive in natural increments to avoid suspicious spikes in traffic. You can submit custom comments for any order and no TikTok password is needed. Orders start processing immediately after purchase, within just a few hours. If you want the comments to appear to be naturally occurring, Artist Push provides the most natural-looking results on our list.

Pros: Custom comments for all orders, natural-looking delivery, no password Cons: Slightly expensive

Bulkoid — 9.4 / 10

Bulkoid is known for delivering relevant comments that specifically mention and praise your video, rather than just spamming random phrases. Our testing showed that Bulkoid delivered the best retention results at 100% after 60 days. Comments come at natural intervals from quality accounts with full bio, posting history, and following. Bulkoid supports both custom comments and comments with organic phrases, the latter delivering the best results.

Pros: 100% retention, comments reference the actual video, high-quality accounts Cons: It can take several days for organic comments to arrive

Media Mister — 9.1 / 10

Media Mister supports the most robust comment customization options of any site we’ve reviewed. Users can submit custom text and specify when they should be delivered, with the added ability to target users by country. Media Mister is a longstanding social media marketing firm founded in 2012 with over 500,000 transactions processed. For campaigns where each comment must be on-point, Media Mister offers precision control.

Pros: Advanced comment customization, country targeting, long track record Cons: Standard (non-custom) comments aren’t personalized

GetAFollower — Score: 8.8/10

Active since 2011, GetAFollower has more than 10 years of experience delivering TikTok comments. They offer low-priced starter packages, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a 60-day retention guarantee on all orders. Comment delivery is drip-fed to ensure the comments appear natural. GetAFollower is also one of the simplest services to purchase from — simply add your video to the cart, choose a package, and checkout!

Pros: 60-day retention warranty, money-back guarantee, cheap starter packages Cons: Slow or inconsistent customer support response time

UseViral — Score: 8.5/10

Another solid option is UseViral, where the delivered comments will always fit your niche. In other words, if your video is about fitness, you’ll get fitness-related comments, not random ones about cats. Comments start arriving quickly and drip-feed over the next few days. Ordering is simple, and they’ll never ask for your account password.

Pros: Relevant comments for your niche, reliable delivery starting time, easy order process Cons: Standard packages don’t include the option of 100% custom comments.

Is It Safe to Buy TikTok Comments?

Buying TikTok comments can be safe if you choose a service that delivers gradually and from real accounts. Any service that delivers thousands of comments instantly, uses accounts without profile pictures or posting history, or asks for your password, should be avoided. Additionally, make sure your comment purchases aren’t too big in comparison to your views. For example, it might seem unusual if a video with 1,000 views has 200 comments. It’s best to keep your purchases proportional and small at first, building up over time as your TikTok presence and view count increase.