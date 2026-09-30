5 Signs You’re Overdue a Dental Checkup

Dental checkups are easy to put off, especially when nothing seems obviously wrong. If your teeth are not hurting and your smile looks fine, booking an appointment can quickly slide to the bottom of your to-do list.

The problem is that many dental issues develop quietly. By the time they become uncomfortable, treatment can be more involved than it would have been if the problem had been spotted earlier. If it has been a while since you last sat in the dentist’s chair, these signs could mean it is time to book a checkup.

Your Gums Bleed When You Brush

Seeing a little blood when you brush or floss might not seem like a big deal, but it is worth paying attention to. Bleeding gums can be linked to plaque buildup and gum inflammation, particularly when it happens regularly.

A dental checkup gives your dentist the chance to examine your gums and identify any areas that need extra care. Addressing problems early can also help prevent gum issues from progressing.

Your Teeth Have Become More Sensitive

If hot coffee, ice cream, or even cold air suddenly makes you wince, do not simply assume that sensitive teeth are something you have to live with.

Sensitivity can have several possible causes, including worn enamel, receding gums, tooth decay, or a damaged tooth. A dentist can investigate what is behind the discomfort and recommend the most appropriate next step.

If you have noticed a change in your teeth and are looking for professional advice, Direct Dental, dentists in Wandsworth can assess your oral health and help identify any problems that may need attention.

Your Breath Is Frequently Unpleasant

Everyone experiences bad breath occasionally, particularly after eating strong-smelling foods. Persistent bad breath, however, can sometimes point to an underlying oral health issue.

Plaque, gum problems, tooth decay, and trapped food can all contribute to ongoing odors. A professional examination and cleaning may help uncover the cause rather than simply masking it with mints or mouthwash.

You Have Noticed Changes to Your Teeth

Small changes are worth checking out. You might notice a dark spot on a tooth, a rough edge, a tiny crack, or an area that feels different when you run your tongue across it.

Even if there is no pain, these changes can sometimes indicate decay, damage, or wear. Getting them assessed early may make treatment simpler and help prevent further deterioration.

You Cannot Remember Your Last Appointment

This may be the clearest sign of all. If you genuinely cannot remember the last time you went for a dental checkup, there is a good chance you are overdue.

Routine appointments are not only about fixing problems. They give your dentist an opportunity to monitor changes, check your gums and teeth, and flag concerns before they begin disrupting your daily life.

Making regular dental care part of your routine can save you from unnecessary discomfort and potentially more complicated treatment later. Even when everything feels fine, a checkup can provide valuable reassurance that your smile is staying healthy.