TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world. Every day, millions of videos compete for attention. For new creators, getting noticed can be difficult. Even great content can get lost if it does not receive engagement during the first few hours after posting.

This is why many creators look for TikTok like services. These platforms help increase engagement on new videos, making them appear more active and attractive to viewers. More likes can encourage organic users to watch, engage, and share your content.

However, not all TikTok like services are the same. Some offer low-quality engagement that disappears quickly, while others provide better results and stronger customer support.

In this guide, we will look at the five best TikTok like services for new videos that need early momentum, with Celebian taking the top spot.

Why Early Momentum Matters on TikTok

TikTok’s algorithm pays close attention to how users interact with videos. When a video receives engagement shortly after being published, the platform may view it as interesting content.

Early likes can help:

Improve social proof

Increase viewer trust

Encourage additional engagement

Help videos gain more visibility

Support overall account growth

While likes alone will not make a video go viral, they can help create a stronger starting point.

1. Celebian — Best Overall TikTok Like Service

When it comes to helping new TikTok videos gain early traction, Celebian stands out as one of the strongest options available today.

Celebian focuses on providing TikTok engagement services designed to help creators build momentum quickly. The platform has become popular among influencers, businesses, musicians, and content creators who want reliable results without unnecessary complications.

What Makes Celebian Different?

One of the biggest advantages of Celebian is its simple process. Users can place an order quickly without dealing with complicated steps.

Key benefits include:

Fast delivery

User-friendly interface

Multiple package options

Responsive customer support

Secure ordering process

For creators who regularly post new content, Celebian offers a practical way to give videos an initial boost while maintaining a smooth experience.

Best For

New TikTok creators

Small businesses

Personal brands

Influencers launching new content

Creators seeking consistent engagement

Pros

Easy to use

Quick delivery times

Reliable service

Strong customer support

Suitable for beginners

Cons

Premium packages may cost more than some alternatives

2. TokUpgrade

TokUpgrade has built a strong reputation in the TikTok growth space. The platform focuses on helping creators improve visibility and engagement through various TikTok growth solutions.

Many users appreciate the platform because it offers flexible service options that can work for different account sizes.

Why People Choose TokUpgrade

TokUpgrade is often selected by creators who want a combination of growth tools and engagement services. The platform aims to support long-term account development rather than focusing only on one-time boosts.

Pros

Well-known platform

Flexible plans

Helpful support resources

Suitable for growing accounts

Cons

Results may vary depending on niche

3. Media Mister

Media Mister has been operating in the social media marketing industry for many years. It supports a wide range of platforms, including TikTok.

The company offers TikTok likes along with several other engagement services that creators can use to strengthen their online presence.

Why It Stands Out

Media Mister provides a large variety of package options. This makes it useful for creators with different goals and budgets.

Pros

Long industry experience

Wide selection of services

Various package sizes

Established reputation

Cons

Delivery can be slower compared to some competitors

4. SocialWick

SocialWick has become a popular choice among creators who want a simple and affordable way to increase engagement on social platforms.

The platform supports TikTok as well as many other social networks.

What Users Like

Many customers appreciate SocialWick because of its straightforward ordering process and budget-friendly packages.

The platform is often used by newer creators who want to test engagement services without making a large investment.

Pros

Affordable options

Easy ordering system

Multiple social media services

Beginner-friendly

Cons

Package quality may vary

5. UseViral

UseViral is another well-known name in the social media growth industry. The company offers services designed to help creators improve visibility across multiple platforms.

For TikTok users, UseViral provides engagement options that can help support newly uploaded videos.

Why Creators Consider UseViral

The platform focuses on helping users build stronger social proof across different channels. This can be useful for influencers managing several social media accounts at the same time.

Pros

Multi-platform support

Strong brand reputation

Easy setup process

Helpful customer service

Cons

Higher pricing on some packages

How to Choose the Right TikTok Like Service

Before selecting a provider, consider the following factors:

Reliability

Choose a service with a solid reputation and positive customer feedback.

Delivery Speed

For new videos, timing matters. Fast delivery can help create early momentum when engagement is most important.

Customer Support

Reliable support can be valuable if questions or issues arise.

Package Flexibility

Different creators have different needs. Look for providers that offer multiple package sizes.

Ease of Use

A simple ordering process can save time and reduce frustration.

Can TikTok Likes Help Videos Perform Better?

Likes alone are not enough to guarantee success on TikTok.

Strong content remains the most important factor. Videos that are entertaining, educational, or engaging naturally have a better chance of performing well.

However, additional likes can help by:

Creating stronger social proof

Encouraging more viewers to engage

Making videos appear more active

Supporting overall visibility

The best results often come from combining quality content with smart promotion strategies.

Final Thoughts

Getting traction on TikTok can be challenging, especially when you are posting new videos in a competitive niche. A reliable TikTok like service can help provide the initial momentum needed to attract attention and build confidence.

Among the available options, Celebian stands out as the best overall choice due to its user-friendly experience, fast delivery, dependable service, and strong support. For creators looking to give their new videos a stronger start, it remains one of the most practical solutions available.

TokUpgrade, Media Mister, SocialWick, and UseViral also offer valuable features, making them worthwhile alternatives depending on your goals and budget.

No matter which service you choose, remember that lasting TikTok success comes from creating content that people genuinely enjoy watching, sharing, and engaging with.