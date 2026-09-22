5 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers in 2026 (and How to Do It Right)

The hardest part of buying Instagram followers is honestly not where to buy, but making the whole thing look natural. People regularly buy tens of thousands of followers for an account that has two posts and a grand total of 67 likes spread across them. Anyone who spends more than a few seconds on that profile can tell something’s off.

So this guide covers both sides: where to buy, and the part most people skip, which is how to buy properly so the account actually holds up.

Quick Comparison

Site Best for 500 followers Engagement options Refill guarantee FastSocial Followers plus real-looking engagement $5 Likes and AI-written comments Set per package HypeGrove Small, precise orders $7.99 Likes 30 days Rushmax Simple, no-fuss orders Shown at checkout Likes 30 days FameDuck Gradual, natural-looking delivery $7.99 Likes 30 days BuzzVoice Fast, predictable delivery From $2.49 (starting price) Likes Not specified

How Many Instagram Followers Should You Buy?

Most small accounts get likes from somewhere around 3 to 6 percent of their followers. Nobody runs the numbers when they land on a profile, but people notice when the likes and the follower count don’t add up.

Picture an account with 10,000 followers where every post sits at around 45 likes. It doesn’t take a social media expert to work out what happened. Everyone and their mom can tell those followers were bought. So the real work starts after the order goes through. The account needs enough posts to justify the follower count, and those posts need engagement on them.

Likes are the easy part, since most sites sell them. Going the extra mile with comments or shares is also possible, but those are rarer products and fewer providers offer them.

And if there simply aren’t enough posts yet to back up tens of thousands of followers, there’s nothing wrong with going smaller. Even a brand-new account with a single post can pull off a thousand followers without looking strange, as long as that post has likes and a few comments to go with it.

Is It Safe to Buy Instagram Followers?

On paper, Instagram doesn’t allow it. Its Community Guidelines discourage artificially collecting likes, follows and shares. In practice, though, the account receiving the followers is rarely punished for it, and there’s a simple reason why. If Instagram banned people for having bought followers, anyone could take down a competitor by ordering a few thousand followers to their profile. That would be chaos, so the platform generally goes after the fake accounts themselves rather than the accounts they follow.

What that does mean is drop-off. When Instagram cleans out fake or inactive accounts, some bought followers disappear with them, and no provider can stop that from happening. It’s worth knowing going in, and it’s exactly why a good refill guarantee matters.

Two other rules apply no matter where the order goes. Never hand over a password, since a legitimate provider only ever needs a public username. And start with a small order first to see how a site handles delivery and support before spending more.

1. FastSocial: Best for Followers With Engagement That Actually Fits

FastSocial goes after the exact problem this guide keeps coming back to. Its growth packages include likes alongside followers, so engagement climbs with the follower count instead of lagging behind. Likes can also be bought as a one-time order and added to recent posts.

The feature that really sets it apart, though, is AI-generated comments, which most other providers simply don’t offer. The comments are written to match what each post is actually about. So if a post shows an opera singer rehearsing, the comments talk about the performance and the voice, not a wall of fire emojis and “nice pic!” that everyone recognizes as fake. For anyone trying to make engagement look real, that’s a big difference.

Smaller accounts don’t get punished on price either. A starter pack of 100 followers is $3, 500 is $5, and bigger profiles can go as high as 100,000. Paying works with a card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, orders usually kick off within minutes, and the only thing FastSocial asks for is the account’s public username. Refill terms vary by package, so it’s worth checking the details on whichever one gets picked.

2. HypeGrove: Best for Small, Precise Orders

HypeGrove sells packs as small as 250 followers, which is a nice option when an account isn’t ready for a full thousand. Most buyers go for the 2,500 pack, and at the top end it goes up to 200,000.

Orders start within minutes and arrive gradually. If nothing has started within 24 hours, the money comes back. The refill guarantee is also worded fairly. For 30 days, any drop below the number ordered gets replaced for free. It’s measured against what was bought, not the account’s highest count, so there’s no “well, technically you’re still ahead” argument from support.

3. Rushmax: Simple, Once You Find the Price

Rushmax handles the basics well. It only asks for a username and email, delivery starts within minutes, followers who unfollow get replaced, and orders that don’t complete properly are refunded.

The annoying part is that the homepage pushes like packages first, and follower prices only show up partway through checkout. Not a dealbreaker, but it makes comparing Rushmax with other sites more of a hassle than it should be.

4. FameDuck: Best for Natural-Looking Delivery

FameDuck has ten package sizes, from 100 followers up to 200,000, so it’s easy to buy close to what an account actually needs.

Its real strength is pacing. Followers arrive gradually instead of all at once. A few hundred new followers over a couple of days looks like a good week. The same number landing in one afternoon looks exactly like what it is. Delivery starts within 24 hours or the order gets refunded, and drops in the first 30 days are topped back up.

5. BuzzVoice: Best for Predictable Delivery Times

BuzzVoice says its orders take 2 hours and 16 minutes on average and never more than 24 hours. Almost every other site just promises “fast delivery” and leaves it there. An oddly specific number like that usually means someone is actually timing the orders. Packages start from $2.49, and the site is very clear about never needing a password.

It does go a bit far by claiming there’s zero chance of any penalty. The risk is low, for the reasons covered above, but no seller can promise what Instagram will or won’t do.

How to Get Started the Right Way

Start small. Order a few hundred followers, post a few times over the next couple of weeks, and add some likes or comments so the numbers make sense together. Check whether drops get refilled without a fight and whether support actually answers.

Once that looks good, scaling up is easy. From there, it’s mostly about keeping things in step. New posts, new followers and new engagement should all grow at roughly the same pace, so the profile looks like it grew on its own.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Instagram ban you for buying followers?

It’s against Instagram’s rules, but the account that receives the followers almost never gets punished. Think about it from Instagram’s side. If buying followers got accounts banned, anyone could wipe out a competitor for a few dollars just by sending followers their way. So Instagram goes after the fake accounts instead, and that’s where drop-off comes from.

Do bought Instagram followers drop off?

Yes, a few usually do, and it’s better to know that before ordering. Instagram regularly sweeps out fake and inactive accounts, and some bought followers disappear in those sweeps. That’s what refill guarantees are for. Most last around 30 days and top the count back up if it dips.

How much does it cost to buy Instagram followers?

Not much, and prices don’t vary a lot between the bigger sites. A hundred followers usually costs a few dollars, and a thousand tends to land somewhere between $10 and $15. The bigger the order, the less each follower costs.

Do you need to give your password to buy Instagram followers?

No. A legitimate provider only needs a public username. If a site asks for an Instagram password, walk away.

How many Instagram followers should a small account buy?

Enough to stay believable next to the account’s posts and engagement. An account with only a post or two is better off starting around a thousand followers with some likes on those posts than jumping straight to tens of thousands.

Can you buy Instagram comments too?

Yes, though fewer sites offer them than likes. The quality varies a lot. Generic emoji comments are easy to spot, while comments that match what the post is actually about look far more natural. FastSocial’s AI-written comments are one of the few options built around that.