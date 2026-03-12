5 Best Online Cricket Betting App & Sites in Nepal (2026)

The gambling expert Tan Sri Ngai Koh Peng ranks the best cricket betting apps and sites in Nepal 2026. Nepal has a huge cricket fanbase, and online betting on cricket games is growing in popularity. We will list some of the best apps and sites for cricket betting and explain some of the features you will find, so that you can make the best choice.

Cricket Betting Apps in Nepal

Nepal has a complex history when it comes to sports betting. While not officially allowed, Nepalis often use online betting apps to wager on their favorite cricket team. The gambling industry continues to grow, and there are numerous options for placing bets. If you are in search of a reliable online cricket betting app, you will find some pointers in this article.

How Online Cricket Betting Apps & Sites Work

Online cricket betting apps in Nepal work via international platforms like Magar33 and eSewa12. They can be accessed through direct links, which allow players to deposit funds and choose from various cricket markets. These apps also let players cash out their winnings. Here is a breakdown of how the platforms work:

· Account Creation

Users sign up for an account on the betting app and sites, often having to use VPNs to bypass geo-restrictions.

· Deposits

Funds can be added to the site or app using several options, which include e-wallets, local bank transfers, and other options.

· The Markets

Users have numerous betting markets from which to pick when placing bets on cricket games. This includes Match Winner, Player Props, Live Betting, and Virtual Cricket.

· Live Streaming

Most betting apps and sites offer live streaming for cricket matches, including real-time updates on scores.

· Cashing Out

Players have the option to settle their bets early at a profit, or to cut their losses before the match is over.

What Makes a Good Cricket Betting App or Site in Nepal?

When choosing online cricket betting sites in Nepal, it is important to pick one that best suits you. The decision could have a huge impact on your overall experience while boosting your odds. If you pick the wrong site, you could end up losing a lot. Here are things to consider when picking a site or app:

· Read Reviews

Reviews written by third parties can provide valuable insight into whether you should choose a given site or not. Talk to fellow betters to find out which site supports your strategy. You will find numerous recommendations and opinions online that can greatly improve the process of finding a good platform. Check for things like the deposit options, the incentives offered, and the various markets available.

· Look For Trusted Platforms

Reading online feedback will help you find platforms that play by the rules, make payouts on time, and have reliable customer service. The best way to find a trusted platform is to conduct your own analysis. Do not feel pressured or rushed to pick any platform.

· Check The Odds And Payment Options

Online cricket betting apps in Nepal offer various payment options that can include e-wallets, credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and many others. Customers should carefully review the options on offer to ensure that there is one that meets their needs. It is also important to pick sites and apps that offer competitive odds.

· Check For Promotions And Offers

When choosing an online cricket betting site, always review the promotions and offers available. The types of offers and promos will differ greatly from one platform to another. By finding the right offer, you can greatly boost how much your payout is.

5 Best Online Cricket Betting App & Sites in Nepal

Here are the top five online cricket betting app and sites in Nepal 2026.

1. Magar33

Often shortened to M33, the Magar33 online casino Nepal is one of the most trusted online casinos in the country. It is known for being regulatory compliant and offering clear terms. Additionally, the site has strong protections for players.

The casino operates under a Curaçao Gaming Control Board license, which requires that it adhere to strict AML/KYC rules. Additionally, all its games have RNG certification, and it regularly undergoes independent audits, which ensure high reliability and transparency.

Besides cricket, the platform offers a wide selection of games like poker, blackjack, live dealer games, and various other sports. The platform offers full Nepali language support, making it one of the best options for Nepalis in 2026.

2. eSewa12

The eSewa12 online casino Nepal is well-known amongst Nepali cricket betters for its support for local payment methods, and a user-focused design focused on Nepali players. It holds a license from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, which requires full encryption for user data protection.

Besides the online site, eSewa12 also offers for iOS and Android devices. It is well-known for supporting low deposit minimums, which is great for new players trying out online sports betting for the first time.

3. MJ88

The MJ88 casino Nepal is considered one of the best mobile-first casinos amongst Nepali players. It supports numerous local payment options like bank cards, Khaliti, and eSewa. Additionally, it offers numerous Nepali-focused games like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, table games, sports betting, esports, and live casino games. The platform offers 24/7 English and Nepali support, which ensures a smooth experience for all its Nepali user base. With a mobile-first design philosophy, the MJ88 casino offers Android and iOS support, as well as clear terms on bonus payouts. If you are looking for a great online cricket betting app in Nepal in 2026, MJ88 should be one of your top options.

4. 8MBets

8MBets is ranked as one of the best cricket betting app in Nepal. It has experienced rapid growth since it went live, and now boasts one of the biggest game selections for Nepali players. With over 2,500 titles to choose from, betters on the platform are spoilt for choice.

5. NPR77

The NPR77 Nepal online casino is a fast-growing online casino platform that is open to Nepali cricket betters. The casino offers a wide variety of games, including live dealer games and sports betting. Known as NPR77 NP or NPR77 Nepal, it brings a fresh design to the Nepali betting sector.

You will find numerous options, including live sports such as football and Cricket. The platform is built for new gamblers, and the user interface is designed to be incredibly easy to navigate. Like most modern online casino platforms, it adopts a mobile-first design, and players have access to iOS and Android apps. If you are looking for a new platform to try out in 2026, NPR77 should be higher on your priority list.

Online Cricket Betting Apps vs Betting Sites: Which Is Better?

The choice of a betting app or website comes down to personal preference. A betting app is a mobile application that you install on your phone. On the other hand, a betting site can be accessed via any modern browser like Safari or Chrome.

One of the reasons why many people prefer betting apps is that they are faster and offer instant access without having to type in the web address. You can simply click on the app, and you are ready to go.

However, betting sites still have their place. For instance, if you are using a laptop or desktop computer, you can multitask by opening numerous tabs while keeping track of your cricket bets. Best of all, websites work even on older devices, which ensures that you have access to your bets without having to upgrade your phone.

Is Online Cricket Betting Legal in Nepal?

Betting is not allowed for Nepali citizens except for state lotteries. However, offshore platforms exist in a grey area, and Nepalis can access these platforms with ease. Best of all, there are numerous online casinos that hold reputable licenses, support Nepali payment options, and are available in the Nepali language.

Responsible Cricket Betting Tips for Players

While there is no guarantee of winning a cricket bet, these could give you a good chance of making informed choices. Oftentimes, success improves with increased awareness and preparation.

Do Your Research

Start by doing research on the players and the game. Check out the competition, and look at recent historical performance.

Check Out The Match Format

It is important to understand the match. For instance, T20s, ODIs, and Test cricket all have different strategies, rhythms, and provide different betting opportunities.

The Pitch Conditions

The pitch conditions can also have an impact on the outcome of matches. For instance, some surfaces offer better high-scoring batting displays. On other surfaces, bowlers will have the upper hand. The expected weather conditions often impact outcomes. For instance, overcast skies can sometimes favor swing bowlers.

Use Responsible Gambling Tools

Always use the responsible gambling tools offered on the platforms, which include educational materials, time, and spending limits, and self-exclusion tools.

Conclusion: Choosing a Cricket Betting App in Nepal

With numerous options to choose from, finding the right cricket betting app in Nepal is relatively easy. By selecting one of the top five options mentioned above, you can be assured of finding a platform that caters to your needs.

FAQs – Online Cricket Betting Apps in Nepal

What is a cricket betting app?

A cricket betting app is a mobile app that you download and install on your iOS or Android device. Once you sign up, you can access numerous real-money cricket markets on which to place your bets.

Can I use online cricket betting apps in Nepal?

Yes. While online cricket betting apps exist in a grey area, the five options mentioned above are a perfectly safe way to place bets on cricket matches.

Are cricket betting apps safe to use?

Yes. The options mentioned above are all regulated by reputable licensing authorities. They adhere to strict user-protection standards and undergo regular independent third-party audits.

What should I look for in a cricket betting app?

When choosing a cricket betting app, your priority should be to ensure it is a safe and secure place for real-money bets.

Are cricket betting sites mobile-friendly?

Yes. All modern cricket betting sites in 2026 are mobile-friendly. The five options mentioned above are all accessible on modern mobile devices, as long as they have an internet connection.