Selling software globally sounds straightforward until VAT filings, chargeback disputes, and jurisdiction-specific tax rules start eating your time and margins. The best merchant of record platforms exist to take that liability off your plate, but not all of them handle it with the same depth. After reviewing dozens of options and digging through real customer case studies, pricing structures, and compliance coverage, this guide breaks down five platforms worth your attention, each suited to different business sizes and selling models.

The shortlist methodology

Each platform was assessed using publicly available information pulled from official websites, user reviews, product documentation, and case studies on major review directories. Only platforms with a clear track record in payment processing and global tax handling made the final cut.

→ See the full research breakdown

io – Best for digital product sales and game studio monetization

– Best for digital product sales and game studio monetization Paddle – Best for digital product and SaaS subscription management

– Best for digital product and SaaS subscription management PayPro Global – Best for SaaS, software, and video game companies selling globally

– Best for SaaS, software, and video game companies selling globally Lemon Squeezy – Best for software companies and digital creators

– Best for software companies and digital creators Polar – Best for AI startups and SaaS companies with usage-based billing

Why Merchant Of Record Platforms Are More Than a Line Item

Most SaaS founders underestimate what global selling actually involves, until they get a VAT audit or a chargeback wave they weren’t prepared for. A merchant of record platform takes on the legal identity of the seller for tax and regulatory purposes, which means it absorbs the liability that would otherwise fall on your business. That’s not a small thing.

Getting VAT, GST, and digital services taxes right across dozens of countries takes real operational machinery. Mess it up, and you’re looking at back taxes, fines, or frozen accounts.

The same goes for chargebacks. Without a platform built to handle disputes properly, your chargeback ratio climbs, payment networks notice, and your payment authorization rate drops. That creates a compounding problem fast.

The right platform doesn’t just protect you. It actively improves outcomes: better tax remittance accuracy, fewer failed payments, and cleaner dispute resolution that keeps your chargeback ratio where it belongs.

Quick-Look Comparison: 5 Best Merchant Of Record Platforms

Note: All data in this table is sourced from review platforms and the official websites of the listed companies.

Company Name Years Operating Team Size Headquartered In Fungies.io Since 2022 5 Palo Alto, California Paddle Since 2012 406 London, United Kingdom PayPro Global Since 2006 68 Toronto, Ontario Lemon Squeezy Since 2020 10 Salt Lake City, Utah Polar Since 2022 2-10 Stockholm, Sweden

1. Fungies.io – Best for Digital Product Sales and Game Studio Monetization

How Does Fungies.io Operate?

Fungies.io is a Merchant of Record platform built for SaaS companies and digital businesses that want to sell software, subscriptions, and digital products directly to customers globally. They act as the legal seller of record, handling VAT and GST collection, sales tax compliance, fraud prevention, refunds, and chargeback management. Their 5% + 50¢ per transaction model with no upfront fees is one of the more accessible pricing structures in this space (genuinely rare for what they cover).

Why Does Fungies.io Belong on This List for Merchant Of Record Platforms?

Fungies.io solves a real problem for SaaS and digital businesses — including those operating in regulated or compliance-heavy industries — that need global tax handling and payment infrastructure without the cost or friction of building it themselves. Their commission-based model and developer-friendly APIs, webhooks, and checkout options make it possible to start selling internationally without a legal team or a complicated setup process.

Real-World User Take:

Customer feedback points to strengths in fast setup and implementation, responsive customer support, flexible storefront customization, and simple management of products and subscriptions. Customers featured include Leadsin.io, Freevocals.com, TextToVideo.bot, and RenderAI.app. For a SaaS company or digital business looking to expand globally, it’s the kind of setup that removes blockers instead of creating them.

2. Paddle – Best for Digital Product and SaaS Subscription Management

How Does Paddle Operate?

Paddle handles billing, payment processing, tax compliance, invoicing, fraud protection, and analytics in one platform for digital product businesses. They cover 300+ markets globally and take on full merchant of record responsibility, which means no separate tax software and no manual VAT filings. In 2024 alone, they processed over $1 billion in payments and collected more than $100 million in sales taxes on behalf of 4,000 customers. That kind of scale is hard to match.

Why Does Paddle Belong on This List for Merchant Of Record Platforms?

Paddle removes the operational burden of global tax handling at a scale that few platforms in this category can actually match. Their track record with enterprise clients like Fortinet and MacPaw, combined with a $1.4B valuation and $293M in funding, shows they’ve built something that holds up under real business pressure.

Real-World User Take:

Customer results point to serious growth, including clients reporting 3X ARR increases and 200% revenue jumps after switching to Paddle. From what the reviews show, the platform performs best for subscription-heavy SaaS businesses that need reliable recurring billing without the compliance headache. It’s not the cheapest option, but the feature depth justifies the cost for most users at scale.

3. PayPro Global – Best for SaaS, Software, and Video Game Companies Selling Globally

How Does PayPro Global Operate?

PayPro Global works as a full merchant of record for SaaS, software, and video game companies, covering over 200 countries, 13,000+ tax jurisdictions, 70+ payment methods, and 140+ currencies. They manage everything from payment processing and currency conversions to fraud detection and subscription dunning. Pricing runs between 4.9% and 7.9% commission depending on volume, which is transparent compared to how many platforms in this space bury their fee structure.

Why Does PayPro Global Belong on This List for Merchant Of Record Platforms?

For companies selling software across multiple international markets, the combination of 200+ country coverage and 70+ payment method support means fewer failed cross-border transactions and less revenue lost to currency conversion issues. Their all-inclusive pricing model also makes cost forecasting straightforward, which matters when you’re trying to build an international revenue operation that grows without friction.

Real-World User Take:

PayPro Global carries a 9.0 score from FinancesOnline and a 100% user satisfaction rating, which is unusual to see at that consistency level. The platform serves 3,000+ businesses globally, and the Great User Experience award from FinancesOnline reflects what reviewers consistently say: the interface doesn’t fight you. For a platform covering this many jurisdictions, that ease of use is worth calling out.

4. Lemon Squeezy – Best for Software Companies and Digital Creators

How Does Lemon Squeezy Operate?

Lemon Squeezy acts as a merchant of record for the software industry, handling sales tax, EU VAT collection, multi-currency support, payment recovery, and automatic license key management. They support 200+ countries and 130+ currencies with a flat 5% + 50¢ per transaction fee. AI fraud detection and a developer-friendly REST API make it a clean fit for technical founders who want control without building billing infrastructure from scratch.

Why Does Lemon Squeezy Belong on This List for Merchant Of Record Platforms?

The platform takes the operational weight of tax handling off digital product sellers, letting founders focus on building instead of filing. Lemon Squeezy’s acquisition by Stripe in July 2024 adds a layer of infrastructure credibility that makes it a safer long-term bet for software companies evaluating platforms.

Real-World User Take:

Lemon Squeezy crossed $1 million in annual recurring revenue within nine months of launching, which tells you the market responded fast. From what the reviews show, the free sign-up with no long-term contracts is a common reason people try it first, and the license key automation gets called out regularly as a time-saver. The Stripe acquisition seems to have built confidence rather than friction for most existing users.

5. Polar – Best for AI Startups and SaaS Companies With Usage-Based Billing

How Does Polar Operate?

Polar is a billing infrastructure platform built for AI startups and SaaS companies that need flexible, usage-based billing without constructing it themselves. The platform bills at the sub-event level, meaning it can track tokens, API calls, GPU seconds, agent runs, and storage with real precision. As a merchant of record, they cover receipts, dunning, customer accounts, and full sales tax and VAT compliance. Real-time event ingestion feeds directly into analytics (think instant unit economics as transactions happen, not reports at the end of the month).

Why Does Polar Belong on This List for Merchant Of Record Platforms?

Polar solves a billing problem that most merchant of record platforms aren’t built to handle: usage-based pricing for AI products where costs vary dramatically by customer and session. Their $10M seed round from Accel and endorsements from companies like Tailwind Labs and Vercel show they’re solving a real problem, not a niche one.

Real-World User Take:

The platform has picked up thousands of SaaS companies since launch, and the open-source foundation has built a community that’s unusually engaged for a billing tool. From what the data shows, the real-time analytics piece is what keeps users from leaving, because combining billing and unit economics in one view removes a whole layer of reporting work. That kind of workflow reduction is rare in this category.

How the Top Contenders Were Selected

The goal from the start was to build a list that reflects how these platforms actually perform, not how they present themselves in marketing copy. Here’s how the research was structured.

Gathering Baseline Information

The starting point was pulling together a broad list of merchant of record platforms from directories, product review aggregators, and industry publications covering SaaS monetization and digital commerce. Case studies, product pages, and founder-focused resources were also factored in to capture platforms that serve smaller or more technical markets. The initial list ran much longer than five before the filtering process brought it down.

Filtering Candidates to Your Requirements

Platforms without verifiable customer history or publicly documented results were removed early. Review patterns were analyzed across multiple sources rather than relying on any single rating. Platforms that showed inconsistent feedback, very thin review volumes, or no real case study evidence were cut, regardless of how polished their website looked. The shortlist only includes platforms where the review pattern held up across sources.

Claims Subject to Verification

Every major claim on a platform’s website was cross-referenced against what actual users reported. If a platform claimed broad country coverage or specific payment authorization rates, those claims were checked against customer reviews, third-party assessments, and documented case study results. Gaps between claimed and reported performance reduced a platform’s standing in the evaluation, sometimes significantly.

Awards, Mentions, and Industry Voice

Recognition from review platforms, mentions in SaaS and digital commerce publications, and awards from verified sources were factored in as supporting signals. These don’t override direct customer evidence, but they help identify which platforms have built a track record beyond their own marketing. Platforms with consistent third-party mentions alongside strong review profiles ranked more favorably than those with only one signal present.

Evidence That Matters for Merchant Of Record Platforms

The final check focused on what matters for global payment processing: dedicated service pages for tax handling, documented case studies showing real merchant results, and verified reviews from businesses operating across multiple markets. Platforms that could show clear evidence of handling VAT, GST, chargeback management, and cross-border payment complexity in real-world use carried more weight than those that only listed these as features. The five platforms on this list all passed that final bar.

Decision Factors When Picking Merchant Of Record Platforms

Choosing a merchant of record platform isn’t just a pricing exercise. The right fit depends on your selling model, your geographic reach, and how much complexity you’re willing to manage internally. Here are the factors that actually matter:

Industry/Domain Experience: Look for platforms with documented results in your product category, whether that’s SaaS subscriptions, one-time digital sales, or usage-based AI billing. Generic billing tools don’t always account for the specific tax treatment of digital goods.

Look for platforms with documented results in your product category, whether that’s SaaS subscriptions, one-time digital sales, or usage-based AI billing. Generic billing tools don’t always account for the specific tax treatment of digital goods. Features and Services: Tax remittance, chargeback handling, multi-currency support, and dunning management should all be included, not add-ons. Check what’s actually in the base product before committing.

Tax remittance, chargeback handling, multi-currency support, and dunning management should all be included, not add-ons. Check what’s actually in the base product before committing. Pricing Structure: Commission-based models are predictable but can erode margins at scale. Compare effective cost per sale across platforms using your actual transaction volume before deciding.

Commission-based models are predictable but can erode margins at scale. Compare effective cost per sale across platforms using your actual transaction volume before deciding. Results Measurement: Ask what reporting tools come built in. Real-time analytics, checkout completion rate tracking, and payment authorization rate visibility are indicators of a platform built for operational awareness.

Ask what reporting tools come built in. Real-time analytics, checkout completion rate tracking, and payment authorization rate visibility are indicators of a platform built for operational awareness. Industry Knowledge and Compliance: Platforms covering PCI DSS, VAT/GST remittance, and local consumer protection laws across your target markets aren’t optional extras. This is table stakes for selling globally.

The Takeaway

Picking the right merchant of record platform comes down to matching your business model to a platform that was built for it. Paddle and PayPro Global handle enterprise-scale compliance across hundreds of markets. Fungies.io and Lemon Squeezy keep things accessible for smaller teams and indie creators. Polar fills a gap that most billing tools still can’t address cleanly. As global SaaS markets keep growing, the platforms that handle tax, liability, and payment complexity well will determine which businesses actually scale without friction.