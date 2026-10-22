Global Relay, Shield, Smarsh, Microsoft Purview, and NICE Actimize are the five Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) platforms most worth evaluating for financial services in 2026. Global Relay and Smarsh lead on established enterprise archiving, Microsoft Purview fits Microsoft 365-centric environments, and NICE Actimize fits voice-heavy operations. Shield unifies archive, investigations, and surveillance on one data foundation, with a 97% reduction in false positives and a 0.15% alert rate.

Communications archiving used to have a simple job: capture regulated communications, retain them, and retrieve them on request. Now financial institutions communicate across email, Microsoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp, Zoom, mobile, and voice, and must govern all of it across regimes from SEC Rule 17a-4 and FINRA Rule 4511 in the US to MiFID II and FCA SYSC 10A in Europe and the UK.

The archive is also becoming the foundation for supervision, surveillance, investigations, eDiscovery, and AI risk detection that compliance teams can explain to a regulator. The question is no longer whether an institution can retain a communication, but whether it can understand, investigate, and act on what millions of communications contain. This broader category is one Gartner now tracks in its Market Guide for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving.

Here are five platforms worth considering in 2026.

1. Global Relay

Best for: organizations looking for a proven, established communications archive

Global Relay is one of the best-known names in regulated communications archiving, built on the core requirements institutions have traditionally expected: capture, secure retention, search, and retrieval for regulatory and legal purposes.

Strengths: long track record in regulated communications, mature archiving and retention, broad capture, a large financial-services customer base, established search and eDiscovery, and enterprise-scale deployments.

Worth considering: Global Relay represents the established approach to archiving, which can be exactly what an institution wants. Organizations undertaking a broader transformation around surveillance, investigations, and AI may also want to evaluate platforms built more recently around those requirements, especially as the archive evolves from a system of record into a foundation for other compliance workflows.

Bottom line: the safe, established choice and one of the market’s benchmarks for a proven enterprise archive.

2. Shield

Best for: financial institutions combining archive modernization with surveillance and AI

Shield takes a different approach. Rather than treating the archive as the final destination for communications data, Shield runs capture, archiving, search, investigations, supervision, and surveillance on a common data foundation: the Shield Data Engine. It ingests 5.5M+ communications a day through 100+ out-of-the-box connectors across email, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Zoom, voice, mobile, and market data chat, then normalizes and enriches them for analysis.

That matters for what happens after capture. A traditional archive answers one question: can we retain and retrieve this communication? A modern DCGA platform also needs to answer: what happened, is there risk here, what context matters, and what should compliance do next?

Shield answers those questions across four connected products:

Shield Archive for compliant records management and retention

Shield Discover for cross-channel search and communication chain reconstruction

Shield Surveillance for risk detection

Shield Supervision for first-line monitoring

The Voice Offering adds transcription and language-aware analysis for calls. Data captured for regulatory purposes also supports surveillance and investigations, without compliance teams moving between disconnected systems or building separate data foundations for each function.

AI is the other differentiator. Shield Surveillance applies multilayered AI coverage, combining semantic analysis, behavioral analytics, and lexicon detection, and delivers a 97% reduction in false positives and a 0.15% alert rate. Alert Transparency makes every alert explainable: the scenario, the rule, and the relevancy score surface with each one, so compliance teams can show a regulator why it fired. The AmplifAI Suite extends this with generative and agentic AI for investigation workflows.

Strengths: unified archive and surveillance architecture; financial-services specialization; 100+ out-of-the-box connectors and 5.5M+ communications ingested daily; 97% reduction in false positives and a 0.15% alert rate; Alert Transparency on every alert; security by design, with full encryption and PII masking; investigations on the same data foundation; and deployment at a Tier 1 bank in 3 weeks.

Worth considering: Shield doesn’t have the decades-long archiving heritage or market footprint of incumbents such as Global Relay. For buyers who read that as implementation risk, the relevant evidence is deployment: Shield went live at a Tier 1 bank in 3 weeks using out-of-the-box connectors and models. Its case is strongest for organizations thinking about where communications governance is going, not those replacing one traditional archive with another.

Bottom line: the forward-looking choice, particularly for institutions that see archive modernization as the moment to bring archiving, investigations, surveillance, and AI together rather than running them as separate systems.

3. Smarsh

Best for: large enterprises wanting a broad communications compliance platform

Smarsh is another major incumbent, combining capture and archiving with supervision, eDiscovery, and voice. That breadth makes it relevant to large institutions governing many channels across a large workforce.

Strengths: large enterprise footprint, extensive capture, mature archiving, supervision and compliance workflows, eDiscovery, voice capabilities, and a broad product portfolio.

Worth considering: breadth is an advantage, but a long capability list doesn’t necessarily mean every capability operates as a unified workflow. Buyers should understand how communications move from capture and retention into search, supervision, investigation, and surveillance, especially if the goal is to consolidate the compliance technology environment rather than add to it.

Bottom line: a strong all-around enterprise option for large organizations wanting an established vendor across multiple compliance requirements.

4. Microsoft Purview

Best for: Microsoft-first organizations

For organizations standardized on Microsoft 365, Purview provides retention, lifecycle management, audit, eDiscovery, and communications compliance natively. Where Outlook and Teams carry most employee communication, that can reduce complexity.

Strengths: native Microsoft 365 integration, retention and lifecycle management, eDiscovery, information governance, audit, and familiar enterprise administration.

Worth considering: financial institutions rarely communicate exclusively through Microsoft. WhatsApp, Bloomberg, mobile messaging, voice, and other specialized channels can all form part of the regulatory record. The key question is how much of the communications environment actually sits within Microsoft; extensive non-Microsoft channels may require additional capture, archiving, or compliance technology.

Bottom line: a strong native option when Microsoft dominates the communications environment.

5. NICE Actimize

Best for: voice-heavy regulated environments

NICE Actimize draws on NICE’s extensive experience in regulated communications recording, particularly voice. That makes it especially relevant where recorded conversations, contact-center communications, or trading-floor voice make up a significant share of regulatory requirements.

Strengths: strong voice-recording heritage, financial-services experience, communications compliance capabilities, analytics, and enterprise scale.

Worth considering: organizations looking to consolidate voice, electronic communications, archiving, and explainable AI surveillance should evaluate the overall platform architecture, not voice in isolation. The question is how easily voice can be connected with the rest of an employee’s communications and investigated alongside other channels.

Bottom line: a strong contender where voice is a major requirement, particularly for trading-floor, contact-center, or recorded communications environments.

How the Leading Communications Archives Compare

Platform Best suited for Archive Surveillance AI direction Financial services specialization Global Relay Established enterprise archiving Excellent Strong Strong Excellent Shield Archive + surveillance + AI modernization Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent Smarsh Broad enterprise communications compliance Excellent Strong Strong Excellent Microsoft Purview Microsoft-first environments Strong Moderate Strong Moderate NICE Actimize Voice-heavy regulated environments Strong Strong Strong Excellent

Capabilities vary by product, deployment, and configuration. Validate individual requirements directly with each vendor.

What Do Regulators Require From a Communications Archive?

Regulators require financial institutions to capture business communications on every channel employees use, retain them for set periods in a compliant format, and produce them promptly on request. The core rules differ by jurisdiction.

Regulation Applies to What it requires of the archive SEC Rule 17a-4 US broker-dealers Preserve business communications for at least three years, the first two in an easily accessible place, on non-rewriteable storage or a compliant audit-trail system FINRA Rules 4511 and 3110 US broker-dealers Rule 4511 requires records to be kept in a format that meets SEC Rule 17a-4. Rule 3110 requires supervisory procedures, including review of correspondence MiFID II Article 16(7) EU investment firms Record phone conversations and electronic communications relating to transactions and retain them for at least five years, or up to seven where the regulator requires FCA SYSC 10A UK firms Record relevant phone and electronic communications and retain them for at least five years, or up to seven where the FCA requests

Enforcement has made these rules concrete. Since 2021, the SEC and CFTC have brought a series of actions against firms that failed to preserve off-channel communications such as WhatsApp and personal text messages, including charges against 16 Wall Street firms in 2022. For an archive, the rules come down to three tests: complete capture across channels, tamper-evident retention for the required period, and fast, defensible retrieval.

What Should Financial Institutions Look for in a Communications Archive?

Vendor selection should come down to requirements and capabilities, not the biggest or most familiar provider. Capturing regulated channels, preserving messages with their context, applying retention policies, and searching very large datasets are now table stakes.

Financial institutions should also evaluate how well a platform can:

Capture communications across traditional and emerging channels

Support legal hold and eDiscovery

Reconstruct conversations across multiple channels

Support supervision and accelerate investigations

Support or integrate with communications surveillance

Apply AI to governance and risk workflows, with alert logic that can be explained to a regulator

Connect voice and electronic communications

Maintain governance and auditability

Keep communications data portable when changing platforms

The last several capabilities matter most, because modern DCGA platforms need to answer a harder question: what can compliance teams actually do with the data once they have it?

From Communications Archive to Communications Intelligence

The traditional archive followed a simple process:

Capture → Retain → Search → Export

That model isn’t disappearing, but modern communications governance increasingly looks like:

Capture → Govern → Detect → Investigate → Act → Prove

The archive becomes the foundation rather than the final destination, and that distinction matters when evaluating platforms.

Conclusion

There isn’t a single best communications archive for every institution; the right choice depends on infrastructure, channels, regulatory obligations, and operating model. Global Relay offers the maturity of an established archive, Smarsh brings breadth, Microsoft Purview fits Microsoft-centric environments, and NICE Actimize suits voice-heavy institutions.

Shield stands out for institutions thinking beyond traditional archiving, bringing archiving, surveillance, investigations, and AI together on an architecture built around the retention, supervision, and audit requirements institutions already have to meet.

The larger question for buyers in 2026 is what they expect their archive to become. For many institutions, it is no longer just where regulated communications are retained. It is the data foundation for communications governance, surveillance, investigations, and AI.