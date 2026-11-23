NAEGELI Deposition & Trial is the best overall court reporting and litigation support firm in Boston. Legal teams that want one provider from the first deposition through trial get the widest service mix there. The other four firms on this list each fill a distinct role in Greater Boston.

Copley Court Reporting reports depositions from offices in Boston, Providence, and Lynn. Eyal Court Reporting covers the city from its Needham base. Dunn Reporting Services pairs court reporting with in-house legal video. Farmer Arsenault Brock covers depositions and state agency proceedings from Cambridge.

NAEGELI ranks first because one coordinated team handles reporting, video, interpreting, transcripts, and trial presentation. No other firm on the list offers that full range under one roof.

Why Choosing the Right Boston Court Reporting Firm Matters

A court reporter creates the official record of a deposition. The transcript is what the judge reads on a motion and what the jury hears at trial. A late reporter, a missed deadline, or a remote session with poor audio can damage that record. Problems like these are hard to repair after the witness goes home.

Boston litigation also leans technical. Disputes over drugs, medical devices, financial products, and university research often utilize specialized vocabulary. The transcript is only as accurate as the reporter’s grasp of those terms.

Qualities That Matter in a Boston Litigation Support Firm

Availability is only the first test. A dependable provider can name the reporter who will cover the proceeding and explain how the transcript will arrive. The provider can also say whether a rough draft or an expedited transcript is realistic.

A rough draft is an unedited transcript that arrives shortly after the session. An expedited transcript is a certified final version delivered faster than the standard schedule. Both options cost more, and both depend on the reporter’s workload that week.

Most Boston matters also draw on real-time reporting, synchronized video, interpreters, conference rooms, and trial support. Real-time reporting sends a live text feed of the testimony to counsel as the reporter writes it. Synchronized video links each video clip to the matching lines of the transcript.

Why One Provider From Deposition Through Trial Matters

A single deposition can involve a court reporter, a legal videographer, an interpreter, and a technician for remote participants. The same case may later need trial graphics, exhibit binders, and a team to run exhibits in the courtroom.

Separate vendors create risk at each handoff. Video that never matched the certified transcript takes longer to clip and cite. An interpreter who joins without background has to learn the case vocabulary on the spot.

A trial team that sees the case for the first time rebuilds exhibits from scratch. One coordinated operations team avoids that rework because it already has the record.

How These Boston Providers Were Compared

The comparison covers firms that serve Boston and publish verifiable information about their services. Every firm other than NAEGELI is smaller and independently owned. None of the four is part of a national chain.

Each firm was reviewed for its Boston presence, service range, history, video capability, and likely case fit. The firms ranked below NAEGELI appear in neutral terms. Marketing claims are attributed to the firm that makes them.

Boston Court Reporting Firm Comparison

Court Reporting Provider Reach in the Market Key Services Primary Focus NAEGELI Deposition & Trial NAEGELI has a downtown Boston office with four conference rooms and national resources. NAEGELI offers court reporting, remote depositions, legal video, interpreting, transcript summaries, copying, and trial presentation. NAEGELI is the best overall choice for matters that need one provider from deposition through trial. Copley Court Reporting The firm has offices in Boston, Providence, and Lynn. The firm offers court reporting, legal video, and transcription. The firm focuses on deposition reporting in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Eyal Court Reporting The firm covers Boston from its base in Needham. The firm offers medical and patent deposition reporting, video depositions, and videoconferencing. The firm focuses on technical testimony and attorneys visiting from out of town. Dunn Reporting Services The firm serves Greater Boston from its base in Woburn. The firm offers live transcript feeds, remote proceedings, legal video, and an online transcript archive. The firm focuses on court reporting and video under one family. Farmer Arsenault Brock The firm covers Boston from its base in Cambridge. The firm offers live transcript feeds, rough drafts, linked exhibits, and videoconferencing. The firm focuses on depositions and state agency proceedings.

1. NAEGELI Deposition & Trial: Best Overall for Boston Court Reporting and Litigation Support

Best for: NAEGELI is best for legal teams with complex matters that want one provider from the first deposition through trial.

NAEGELI ranks first because it offers the broadest service mix on this list. The firm was founded in 1980 and has more than 45 years of industry experience. NAEGELI opened its Boston office in December 2024 at 265 Franklin Street in the Financial District. One operations team runs every service, so no part of the case passes between unrelated vendors.

NAEGELI’s confirmed services include:

NAEGELI reports depositions, arbitrations, hearings, and trials, with realtime feeds, rough drafts, and same-day transcripts.

Daily copy, which is a transcript of each day’s testimony delivered before the next day begins, is also available.

Each transcript includes a full word index, which lists every word with its page and line numbers.

NAEGELI runs remote depositions on secure platforms and supports participants who join from other locations.

NAEGELI’s legal videographers synchronize video with the transcript and deliver keyword search and exportable clips.

The trial presentation team builds courtroom displays that combine documents, photos, graphics, video, animation, and exhibits.

The transcription team converts audio and video recordings into transcripts and verifies each one before delivery.

The NAEGELI Transcript Summary condenses long testimony into an organized reference that flags key testimony.

The legal document management team handles Bates stamping, which adds a sequential number to each page.

The same team runs OCR processing, which makes scanned pages searchable, and produces trial binders.

Certified interpreters work in more than 200 languages and dialects, and NAEGELI also translates legal documents.

Location: NAEGELI’s Boston office is at 265 Franklin Street, Suite 1702B, Boston, MA 02110.

According to NAEGELI’s Boston location page, the office has four conference rooms for depositions, arbitrations, mediations, and meetings. The firm lists the Moakley federal courthouse, the Suffolk County Courthouse, and the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse among nearby courts. NAEGELI also covers Cambridge, Somerville, Everett, Revere, Chelsea, Winthrop, and cities nationwide.

Verdict: NAEGELI is the best overall choice for Boston court reporting. It offers the most complete deposition-to-trial model on this list. Other firms can fit narrower needs. NAEGELI is the stronger choice when deposition reporting, video, interpreters, transcripts, and trial support must all work together.

2. Copley Court Reporting

A good fit for: Copley Court Reporting is a good fit for legal teams that want deposition reporting in both Boston and Providence.

Copley Court Reporting was incorporated in Massachusetts in 1985. According to state corporate records, Lisa W. Starr is president and Karen S. Cole is vice president. The firm says it has reported depositions for more than 30 years. Its website describes the firm as privately owned, with owners who work in the business.

Copley’s confirmed services include:

The firm provides stenographic court reporting for depositions, arbitrations, and hearings.

Stenographic reporting means the reporter captures every word on a shorthand machine.

The firm also offers legal video and transcription.

Copley reports medical, technical, and expert testimony, and the firm lists patent and product liability cases as examples.

Attorneys can schedule reporters, videographers, and conference rooms online.

The firm says a national network of affiliated reporters covers depositions outside its usual area.

Copley’s office locations:

The Boston office is at 71 Commercial Street, Suite 701, Boston, MA 02109.

The Providence office is at 11 S. Angell Street, Suite 374, Providence, RI 02906.

The Lynn office is at 319 Lynnway, Suite 301, Lynn, MA 01901.

Copley also lists satellite locations on the North Shore and South Shore. Its website names the Massachusetts Court Reporters Association and the National Court Reporters Association as affiliations.

Verdict: Copley Court Reporting is a reasonable choice for depositions in Boston and Providence, especially with medical or technical witnesses.

Eyal Court Reporting

A good fit for: Eyal Court Reporting is a good fit for legal teams with technical witnesses or attorneys traveling into Boston.

Eyal Court Reporting covers Boston from its base in Needham. Armos Eyal is the firm’s president. The firm says it has served clients for more than 40 years. Its website sorts deposition work by testimony type.

Eyal’s confirmed services include:

The firm reports medical, technical, patent, and forensic testimony from witnesses such as doctors, engineers, inventors, and chemists.

Eyal offers real-time depositions, and the testimony appears on the attorney’s laptop as the witness speaks.

Daily copy arrives the same day or the next day, and expedited transcripts arrive in three to five business days.

The firm records video depositions in its own video conference room or with a portable unit.

Eyal also edits video and produces day-in-the-life videos, which show how an injury affects a person’s daily routine.

The firm hosts videoconferences with an optional videographer.

According to the firm, attorneys from out of town can receive rides to and from Logan Airport and a conference room for up to 10 guests.

The firm delivers transcripts in ASCII and E-Tran, two common electronic formats, along with exhibit management, word indexing, and encrypted delivery.

Location: Eyal’s office is in the Hillsite Office Building at 75 Second Avenue, Suite 605, Needham, MA 02494. Needham sits west of Boston, and the firm covers depositions in the city from there.

Verdict: Eyal Court Reporting is a sound option for Greater Boston depositions with medical, technical, or patent testimony.

Dunn Reporting Services

A good fit for: Legal teams that want court reporting and legal video managed by one family.

Frank Dunn started his court reporting firm in 1992. His son, Cameron Dunn, runs the legal video and transcript production departments. Frank Dunn also serves as a director of the Massachusetts Court Reporters Association. The firm says it specializes in remote technology, realtime reporting, and legal video.

Dunn’s confirmed services include:

The firm covers depositions, hearings, and arbitrations, both remote and in person.

Dunn also reports examinations under oath, sworn statements an insurer may request during a claim.

The firm uses certified realtime reporters.

Dunn delivers rough drafts, expedited final transcripts, and court-certified transcripts of audio recordings.

The firm lends iPads and laptops for remote proceedings and shares exhibits electronically.

The video department records depositions, site inspections, and product inspections.

The same department records independent medical exams, evaluations by a doctor selected by the opposing party.

Dunn synchronizes video with the transcript and provides courtroom playback equipment.

Transcripts come in PDF, TXT, and PTX, an electronic transcript format, along with condensed versions and word indexes.

Clients can reach transcripts and video in an online repository at any hour.

Table 8 Litigation Solutions, a network of independently owned firms, extends the firm’s coverage nationwide.

Location: Dunn Reporting Services serves Greater Boston from its base in Woburn. The firm does not publish a street office address on its website. Dunn says it uses conference room facilities for depositions throughout Massachusetts.

Verdict: Dunn Reporting Services is a sensible choice for Greater Boston matters that need realtime reporting, remote support, and video from one firm.

Farmer Arsenault Brock

A good fit for: Farmer Arsenault Brock is a good fit for legal teams and agencies that need realtime reporting for depositions and state proceedings.

Farmer Arsenault Brock was founded in 2000, and David A. Arsenault now owns the firm. The firm covers Boston from its base in Cambridge. Alan H. Brock, a Registered Diplomate Reporter and Certified Realtime Reporter, reported a July 2025 public meeting of the Energy Facilities Siting Board. He also reported a May 2026 rulemaking hearing before the Department of Public Utilities and the Department of Telecommunications and Cable.

Farmer Arsenault Brock’s confirmed services include:

The firm reports depositions and state agency proceedings.

According to the firm’s website, the reporters email an edited rough draft shortly after each session.

The firm streams realtime text and video to remote participants.

The firm links exhibits and video to the electronic transcript.

The firm hosts remote videoconferences.

National Video Reporters, Inc. provides the firm’s videography and trial presentation.

A network of independent firms helps schedule depositions in other states and countries.

Location: Farmer Arsenault Brock serves Boston from its base in Cambridge.

Verdict: Farmer Arsenault Brock is a competitive option for depositions and public proceedings in the Boston area.

How the Boston Legal Market Shapes Court Reporting Needs

Boston sits at the center of the Massachusetts court system. The Superior Court is the state’s general trial court for major civil and criminal cases. The court has 81 authorized associate justices across 14 counties, according to the Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report on the State of the Massachusetts Court System.

Complex commercial cases often land in the Business Litigation Session. The session is a permanent Superior Court session for complex business disputes. Those sessions sit in the Suffolk County Courthouse. The Boston Bar Association traces the session to a pilot program in Suffolk County.

Business cases tend to bring heavy document discovery, expert witnesses, and technical testimony. Those features make live transcript feeds, synchronized video, and organized exhibits essential.

Federal filings are climbing as well. The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts reported 6,422 filings for the year ending June 30, 2026. The prior year brought 4,583 filings, according to the federal judicial caseload profile. The court sits in the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse on the Boston waterfront.

State dockets add volume of their own. Consumer debt cases in Massachusetts state courts reached 146,000 in 2025, according to Trial Court data reported by GBH News. That figure is more than 60 percent higher than the total two years earlier.

The Recap

Each independent firm on this list serves a clear role in Greater Boston. Copley Court Reporting covers depositions from Boston, Providence, and Lynn. Eyal Court Reporting brings technical deposition reporting and video from Needham. Dunn Reporting Services keeps reporting and video under one family.

Farmer Arsenault Brock covers depositions and state proceedings from Cambridge. NAEGELI ranks first because one coordinated team handles the full path from deposition to trial.

FAQ

What qualities matter most in a Boston court reporting firm?

Certified reporters and reliable turnaround matter in every deposition. Complex matters add live transcript feeds, remote deposition support, synchronized video, and qualified interpreters. Secure delivery and trial support become important once a case moves toward trial.

Does a Boston court reporting firm need a downtown office?

A downtown office is not required for every deposition. Downtown space helps when attorneys want conference rooms near the Suffolk County Courthouse, the Moakley courthouse, and Financial District law firms. Some firms on this list cover Boston from suburban bases instead.

When does realtime reporting matter?

Realtime reporting tends to matter most in complex or high-stakes testimony. Attorneys can read answers as the witness gives them and mark key lines for follow up. Remote team members can watch the same feed from other offices.

Why do remote and hybrid depositions require more planning?

A hybrid deposition places some participants in the room and others online. The provider manages connections, audio, exhibits, witness access, and interpreter needs at the same time. A backup plan usually covers a dropped connection, which rarely happens at a convenient moment.

Is legal videography usually coordinated with the court reporter?

Coordination between the videographer and the reporter is common and usually helps. A coordinated team can synchronize video with the transcript and prepare clips sooner. The same record then supports mediation, trial preparation, and impeachment, which means challenging a witness with earlier testimony.

How important are interpreters in Boston litigation?

Interpreters can be critical in Boston cases. Witnesses, patients, employees, and business parties often speak languages other than English. The interpreter, the reporter, and remote participants are usually coordinated before testimony begins.

Who is the best overall court reporting firm in Boston?

NAEGELI Deposition & Trial is the best overall choice for Boston court reporting and litigation support. The firm combines a downtown Boston office with court reporting, remote depositions, legal video, interpreting, and transcript summaries. NAEGELI also provides copying, scanning, and trial presentation from the same team.