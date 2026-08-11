5 Best Bitcoin-Backed Loans Review: Rates, LTV and Funding Speed

Borrowing against Bitcoin has become a standard way to raise cash without giving up a position, and the platforms that offer it have quietly split into two camps. Some lend a small share of the collateral after a multi-day process; others lend most of it within minutes, and the gap between those two models decides how much Bitcoin a borrower has to hand over for the same amount of money.

This guide compares five bitcoin-backed loans on the three numbers that determine that outcome: the maximum loan-to-value each platform allows, how long funding takes from the first click to money in hand, and what the loan costs once rates, fees and minimums are counted together.

1. CoinRabbit – Best Bitcoin-Backed Loan Platform for High LTV and Fast Access

CoinRabbit is a crypto asset management platform that launched in 2020 and has issued more than $1.45 billion in crypto loans against 100% reserves. It accepts Bitcoin and over 350 other assets as collateral, and it lets the borrower choose an LTV anywhere from 50% to 90%. A crypto loan at 90% LTV means roughly $167,000 in Bitcoin covers a $150,000 loan, where a platform capped at 50% would ask for $300,000 of the same asset.

The process takes about 10 minutes from start to finish. There is no approval stage at all, because the collateral itself does the underwriting, so nothing waits on a credit file or a committee. APR starts at 11.95% and stays fixed. Minimums start from $25 depending on the asset, so the whole flow can be tested on a small position before a real one is pledged.

Collateral goes into segregated cold multisig wallets and is never lent out or reused. Borrowers get automatic top-ups when coverage slips, real-time position tracking and risk-zone alerts as coverage approaches the liquidation threshold. Clients holding $500,000 and above move into the Private Program, which adds a private manager, personalized rates and custom solutions.

Key features:

LTV from 50% to 90%, chosen by the borrower

APR from 11.95%, fixed for the term

350+ assets accepted as collateral

About 10 minutes end to end

Segregated cold multisig storage with a no-rehypothecation policy

Private Program from $500,000 in capital

Pros:

The highest borrowing capacity per Bitcoin in this list

Funding measured in minutes

24/7 human support

Cons:

Open-ended loans price slightly above fixed-term loans at the same LTV

A younger track record than the longest-running lenders in this list

2. Unchained – Best for Bitcoin-Only Business Loans

Unchained has originated more than $1 billion across over 1,000 bitcoin-backed loans and writes them as commercial facilities for companies. The entry point is $150,000, the borrower is a business entity rather than an individual, and pricing is published rather than quoted case by case: 12% interest, a 14.18% APR, and a 2% origination fee that is added to the amount borrowed.

Leverage is expressed as a collateral-to-principal ratio, and the standard 200% CTP works out to 50% LTV, which is also the ceiling. A $150,000 loan therefore ties up $300,000 in Bitcoin, roughly twice what the same loan requires at the top of CoinRabbit’s range. Collateral sits in a 2-of-3 multisig vault, with one key held by the borrowing company, so the arrangement is verifiable on-chain, and the setup work that comes with it is part of why funding starts at two business days.

Loans run twelve payments of 30 days, interest only, with the principal falling due alongside the final payment.

Key features:

Bitcoin-only collateral, commercial loans from $150,000

12% interest, 14.18% APR, 2% origination fee

50% LTV, quoted as 200% collateral-to-principal

2-of-3 multisig vault with a key held by the borrower

Funding from 2 business days

Pros:

Predictable published pricing with no negotiation

Verifiable collateral arrangement for treasuries that require it

Long record of originations with no client Bitcoin lost

Cons:

Closed to individual borrowers

The $150,000 floor rules out most retail positions

Vault setup and key management add days before funding

3. Ledn – Best Conservative Crypto Loans

Ledn lends dollars against Bitcoin on a fixed 12-month term with a starting LTV of 50%. Rates are tiered by loan size and shown upfront rather than quoted after an application: 11.49% APR below $250,000, then 10.99% from $250,000, 10.19% from $500,000, 9.99% from $1,000,000 and 9.25% from $2,000,000. Early repayment carries no penalty, and the margin call sits at 70% LTV with liquidation at 80%.

The 50% starting point is the operative number for a borrower comparing capacity. Half the value of the pledged Bitcoin is the most Ledn will advance, so a borrower who needs $150,000 pledges $300,000 and keeps the remainder locked for the year. The tiered rate also means the headline 9.25% belongs to borrowers placing $2,000,000 or more, while a typical loan sits at the 11.49% end of the scale.

Key features:

Bitcoin-only collateral, dollar loans

APR tiered from 11.49% down to 9.25%, by loan size

50% starting LTV, margin call at 70%, liquidation at 80%

Fixed 12-month term, early repayment without penalty

Funding in USD, CAD or USDC

Pros:

Transparent tiered pricing shown before applying

Conservative structure with a wide buffer before liquidation

Rate improves as loan size grows

Cons:

50% LTV caps how much a position can raise

The lowest rate applies from $2,000,000 in loan size

Fixed 12-month term with no open-ended option

4. Xapo Bank – Best for Membership-Based Crypto Loans

Xapo lends against Bitcoin only, in amounts from $1,000 to $5,000,000, on terms from 30 to 365 days. Initial LTV is offered at 20%, 30% or 40%, and 40% is the ceiling. The rate is 10.5% at the time of writing, variable, accruing daily, and the loan carries no arrangement fee, no closure fee and no penalty for repaying early.

The cost sits outside the loan. Borrowing is available to members, and membership runs $1,000 a year, with a 30-day trial that is refundable. Against CoinRabbit’s 11.95% starting APR, Xapo’s rate is 1.45 percentage points cheaper, which recovers $1,000 only on a balance of around $69,000 carried for a full year. Below that, the membership is the dominant line in the cost. The 40% ceiling compounds the arithmetic: a $150,000 loan requires $375,000 in Bitcoin, more than double what the same loan takes at 90% LTV elsewhere.

Members also need at least 0.1 BTC in the account, and Bitcoin that arrived less than three months earlier may prompt questions about its origin.

Key features:

Bitcoin-only collateral, loans from $1,000 to $5,000,000

5% variable rate, accruing daily

LTV at 20%, 30% or 40%, capped at 40%

Terms from 30 to 365 days, no early repayment penalty

Membership at $1,000 a year, 0.1 BTC held

Pros:

Lowest headline rate in this comparison

Loan sits inside a full account with a relationship manager

No fees charged on the loan itself

Cons:

The 40% ceiling requires the most collateral per dollar borrowed

$1,000 annual membership before any borrowing

The rate is variable and moves with policy

5. Arch Lending – Best for Deferred-Interest Crypto Loans

Arch lends against BTC, ETH and SOL, paying out in USD or USDC, with terms up to 12 months and LTV up to 60%. Rates start at 7.25% APR, and the calculator on the site shows 10.49% at the top of the LTV range, which is the practical figure for a borrower maximizing capacity. Interest accrues and falls due at maturity rather than monthly, and there is no prepayment penalty.

The structure is built around gradual risk management. Borrowers get a window to add collateral before anything is sold, and when a sale is needed, only enough collateral is sold to restore a healthy LTV. That protection is paid for in capacity: at 60%, a $150,000 loan needs $250,000 in Bitcoin, and the term does not extend beyond 12 months.

Key features:

BTC, ETH and SOL collateral, funded in USD or USDC

APR from 7.25%, 10.49% at higher LTV tiers

LTV up to 60%

Terms up to 12 months, interest deferred to maturity

Collateral held with a third-party custodian, no rehypothecation

Pros:

Low entry rate for conservative loan sizes

No monthly payments during the term

Partial rather than full liquidation

Cons:

60% LTV ceiling limits borrowing capacity

The lowest advertised rate does not apply at higher LTV

Terms capped at 12 months

Bitcoin-Backed Loans Comparison Table