4 Brands to Discover for a More Stylish and Relaxing Ensuite

Many homeowners are often scratching their heads about what is missing in a beautiful ensuite.

While you might have a high-end shower and a gorgeous bathtub, you may feel the bathroom lacks softness, style, and personality.

Luxury bath towels, plush bathrobes, and aromatic diffusers are not only nice-to-haves but also provide beautiful finishing touches in a bathroom.

To transform its appearance and ambiance, there are four brands you should consider when creating a more stylish and relaxing ensuite.

Yves Delorme

Brands don’t get much better than Yves Delorme when looking for high-quality linens for bathrooms and bedrooms.

Its designer towels add quality and sophistication to any ensuite, as they are exquisitely designed and woven from premium cotton.

In addition to providing super soft, stylish, and absorbent towels, you will feel your worries melt away when you slip into one of the many luxury bathrobes from Yves Delorme.

The world-respected brand also offers collections from Ralph Lauren Home, BOSS Home, and Yves Delorme Couture to help elevate your ensuite and home further.

Cultiver

Cultiver’s simple yet stylish bathroom towels, washcloths, and bath mats are sure to grab attention in any ensuite.

Designed in Sydney, Australia, and lovingly woven from the finest materials in Europe, they’re a smart pick for those wanting to create a relaxed textural feel in their bathroom.

You can also treat yourself to a soothing scented candle to create a relaxing environment while you soak in the bath.

The only downside for UK customers is that you will now need to pay international shipping to have Cultiver’s bath linen range delivered to your address. Always consider the extra charge before adding items to your shopping cart.

The White Company

The White Company is a top choice for those who want to turn an ensuite bathroom into a restorative home spa.

The crisp white, minimalistic towels offer a hotel aesthetic, ensuring you feel like a VIP each time you shower or soak.

You can also choose from an extensive range of calming candles, diffusers, home sprays, and electronic diffusers that will make you feel instantly relaxed.

The White Company provides a handful of luxury beauty and spa products for pampering in your ensuite, such as beautifully scented hand washes, hand and body creams, shower gels, and perfumes.

Gingerlily

If you are looking for beautiful accessories to help you relax and unwind in an ensuite, Gingerlily is a must-visit.

While it is best known for providing pretty bedding and silk pillowcases, many people turn to the brand for its wide variety of luxury accessories.

For example, you can care for your hair with a silk hair turban, tie your hair back with a silk scrunchie before bathing, or enjoy the comfort of a silk dressing gown after a long, hot shower.

Gingerlily’s sophisticated accessories will make you want to return to your ensuite time and again. However, if you are looking for a wide collection of bath towels, robes, and mats, the above brands are wiser picks for an ensuite.